The Spookiest U.K. Destinations For A Summerween Getaway
There's a new holiday taking over the airwaves. That's right — we're talking about Summerween! This celebration is for the ghost hunters, ghoul lovers, and horror movie aficionados who just can't wait until October to add some orange-and-black tint to their lives. A mash-up of the words "summer" and "Halloween," Summerween originated on the Disney Channel series "Gravity Falls," where the residents of the fictional town decided that Halloween is so fabulous, it deserves to be celebrated twice a year.
Think jack-o'-lantern watermelons, spooky-themed cocktails by the pool, or telling ghost stories around the campfire. Summerween parties can be a great addition to your summertime calendar, but you know what's even more thrilling? A Summerween getaway. This could be picnics near haunted graveyards, exploring ancient castles, or digging deep into rural folklore to learn about creepy cryptids you've never encountered before.
To celebrate this emerging travel trend, we're booking a flight straight to the U.K., an entire country loaded with lore around vampires, mermaids, witches, and the ghosts of beheaded queens haunting castles. For a place known for its haunted destinations (and summer heatwaves), the U.K. is an ideal choice for someone looking to combine the thrills of spooky season with the sunshine of summer. Whether you end up on the Welsh coast or in the mountains of Scotland, get ready to encounter tranquil villages, historic college towns, and bustling cities with spooky legends that are perfect for a summer escape that serves up an extra dash of mystery.
York, England
York is the most haunted city in Europe, and it's beautiful all year round. Located in northeast England, it dates back to the time of the ancient Romans. Remnants of this history fill the city; from the York Minster, a Gothic-style cathedral from the 13th century, to the hidden alleys and cobblestone lanes that have seen centuries of human stories play out before them, this wobbly locale is a ghost lover's dream come true.
The iconic Shambles Market is a must-do; looking like something straight out of the "Harry Potter" series, these winding streets are framed by wilting cottages and brick shopfronts. Thought to be one of the most impressively preserved streets from the Medieval period, the market has spooky vibes in spades. One of its unmissable stops is The York Ghost Merchants. This artisan store commemorates York's spirit-infused reputation by selling handcrafted mini ghosts that will look spooktacular on your mantelpiece back home.
Complete your Summerween itinerary by visiting Mad Alice Lane, a street purportedly named after murderer Alice Smith. She lived on the lane until 1825, when she was convicted of killing her husband and hanged at York Castle. Legend has it that Alice's ghostly face can often be seen from one of the windows overlooking the lane, a dangerous glint still in her eyes. And that's just the beginning. Between theaters, pubs, and the ancient City Walls, York is so nice you just might have to visit it twice (like Halloween itself).
Blickling, England
In this sleepy Norfolk town, quintessential English countryside meets a dark chapter of British history. So small it's categorized as a village, Blickling is defined by its meadows and the Blickling Estate. Spanning more than 4,600 acres, the gardens and lake on-site are both prime summer spots for picnics, afternoon teas, cycling, and fishing.
Don't let the verdant beauty fool you, though, as this Jacobean-era mansion has many ghost stories attached to it. One of the most famous ghoulish tales is that of Anne Boleyn, the doomed queen of King Henry VIII. Although Boleyn married the King of England in 1533, her star soon fell when her husband accused her of adultery and treason. She was locked away in the Tower of London and eventually beheaded on May 19, 1536, the first of Henry VIII's six wives to meet the executioner.
Although much of Boleyn's story takes place in the British capital, it was the quiet village of Blickling where Boleyn was born sometime in the early 1500s. For that reason, it's said that her ghost haunts the halls of this cream-and-brick estate, stalking around for her beloved Henry. That's not the only spirit who roams the rooms; another important historical figure, a knight from the 1400s named Sir John Fastolfe, is also said to haunt the grounds of Blickling Hall. So bring your garden hat and ghost-hunting goggles, because this estate was practically made for a Summerween trip.
Canterbury, England
Canterbury, a historic city with unparalleled architecture that's an easy day trip from London, is a mainstay on "most haunted" lists. Combining summer wonders with historical intrigue, Canterbury will have you reaching for smelling salts while you cruise on a river boat or stroll through a sunflower- and daisy-filled garden. To understand the history of Canterbury, though, we have to go all the way back to the 7th century. This is when the ancient city was first founded and the famous Canterbury Cathedral became the center of the Christian church in England. As you can imagine, from Medieval peasants and Elizabethan priests to Victorian lords and ladies, the ghost hunters of Canterbury have had a field day romping through the city's, and particularly the cathedral's, storied history.
Join a ghost hunting tour and you're likely to encounter the specter of Archbishop Simon Sudbury, who was murdered in 1381 and is said to haunt the stained-glass halls of the church. Explore further afield to St Dunstan Street, haunted by a woman named Ellen Blean, a scorned housekeeper who poisoned her husband and his mistress after discovering them in the throes of passion. She evaded justice, disappearing from Canterbury soon after the poisoning, but her spirit is said to linger at the site of her crime. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Book a tour with Canterbury Historic River Tours by day and a ghost tour with Canterbury Tours for the true Summerween treatment.
Cambridge, England
Believe it or not, one of the prettiest cities in England is also one of its most haunted. Graveyards sit across the street from gelato shops, and nighttime bat spotting safaris set sail on the River Cam just as the sun sets. In the ancient university town of Cambridge, spookiness doesn't take a break for summer.
Travel around the spired colleges to hear stories of exorcisms, seances, and beheadings, all while enjoying the poshest of British summers. Enter the gates of Trinity College and you'll witness the birthplace of the Society for Psychical Research and the Ghost Club — two of the earliest such societies in England. Or explore the grounds of Peterhouse College, where an exorcism was performed in 1997 to help drive out an 18th-century spirit. Did it work? You can be the judge of that.
For a town steeped in moneyed murders and royal politics gone awry, Cambridge is an unforgettable spot to experience an exciting Summerween getaway. Visit the Botanic Gardens to find the rare titan arum, a.k.a. the "corpse flower," known for its dark crimson hue and the rotting scent it exudes when in full bloom. Punt down the river and sneak a peek inside many of the colleges' grounds. From the Girton Grey Lady and the black beast of St. John's to the ghost of Dr. Butts at Corpus Christi and more, each college has its own legends. Can you spot them all? There's only one way to find out.
Pluckley, England
If hot pavement and busy trains aren't your thing, then head to this cottage-flecked Kentish village. Not only does Pluckley look like something straight out of a 1950s postcard, but it has also been dubbed the most haunted village in England. Wandering monks, decapitated highwaymen, and all manner of spirits reside there, with the population of otherworldly characters and creatures reportedly landing somewhere between 10 and 17.
It's not hard to curate a tour of the village streets that highlight some of the supposedly haunted corners and graveyards, stopping off at some point for some British summer classics like an ice cream with a Flake and elderflower soda. Some must-visits include Dicky Buss's Lane, where the hanging body of a murdered schoolmaster is said to appear to those with a special connection to the afterlife. Or head to St Nicholas's Church, an iconic landmark where ghoulish ladies are said to roam. Keep an eye out for both The White Lady and The Red Lady. These two ghosts complement each other in their Queen of Hearts-style colors and are said to skulk the hidden corners of the churchyard.
One of the most popular Pluckley ghosts is the Watercress Lady. The story goes that one day a travelling woman who sold watercress at Pinnock's Bridge was lighting her pipe when she accidentally set herself aflame. Today, she still haunts that very same waterside spot, envying the living that pass, especially on sunny summer evenings.
Conwy, Wales
Experience the magic of spooky season along with the gorgeous lapping waves of the Irish Sea at this unique Welsh fortress town. There's no place in the U.K. that combines summer adventure with historic mysteries quite like Conwy. From the smallest house in Britain (Quay House only measures 10 by 6 feet) to the eight towers of Castell Conwy that overlook the entire parish, this spot is rife with wonders. For over 700 years, Castell Conwy has rivalled the Snowdonia Mountains in guarding over the town. Today, it contains the most well-preserved Medieval royal bedchambers in all of Wales, and is a must-visit for any history buff.
As for the ghost buff? You'll be in luck, too. Tourists have often reported the smell of incense wafting through the castle chapel, even when there is no priest, chaplain, or parishioner in sight. This is paired with the sighting of a ghoulish monk haunting the grounds, as well as a man in a knight's armor and spectral figures who are said to dart between windows and age-old battlements. Some believe that these figures are the ghosts of tortured prisoners who were held in the fortress in the age of King Henry VIII. As for the record-breaking tiny house? Now deemed too minuscule for habitation, the current owner claims to have experienced strange smells and sightings. Simply put: any trip to this premier seaside town is a Halloween-tinged getaway, as Conwy is just that haunted.
Bodmin, England
Picnics meet the paranormal in this rural market town in Cornwall. Looking like the setting of a creepy Agatha Christie novel, evocative Bodmin is located between the sandy beaches of the Cornish Riviera — England's southwestern tip that dips into the Atlantic Ocean — and the Bodmin Moor. Not only does this characterful place offer a bevy of summertime adventures, including swimming, snorkeling, and seal-potting, but its geographic uniqueness has resulted in some truly creepy folk tales.
Journey into the moor if you dare, but be on the lookout for the "beast of Bodmin," a colossal, puma-like cat. This creature is believed to have been roaming the moors of Bodmin for decades. In 1995, the British government deployed an official inquiry into the existence of the big cat. Although no proof was unearthed, photographs, videos, and sightings still abound. Prowling, purring, hunting — this creature is England's answer to America's Big Foot lore.
Any horror movie lover will also delight in Bodmin Jail, believed to be the most haunted building in Cornwall. Book a ghost walk and learn the stories of people like Anne Jefferies, who starved to death in the jail after she refused to admit to being a witch. Or Selina Wadge, a prisoner who was hanged for murdering her son, and is believed to be a child-nabbing ghost who haunts the jail to this day. Equal parts coastal heaven and eerie historical site, Bodmin has secrets waiting to be uncovered.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Many flock to Edinburgh for the quirky culture and thriving theater scene, but for Summerween tourists, it transforms into a misty playground for the macabre. Beneath the city's aged Georgian facades and iconically curved Victoria Street, you'll find a city with ghostly roots. From the underground vaults of South Bridge to the eerie Greyfriars Kirkyard (thought to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world), the city's supernatural side is never far from reach. Deacon Brodie, the real man who inspired Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 story "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," even once walked its streets.
Join a ghost tour to explore more of Edinburgh's shadowy history, where tales of body snatchers, plague victims, and wrongfully murdered witches echo through the night. And don't miss the Edinburgh Dungeon, which brings the city's most complex, gruesome tales to life. The best part? The Edinburgh Fringe Festival kicks off every August, providing a backdrop of comedy shows, street performers, and all-around campy summer energy.
Manningtree, England
This cottage-dotted town may be the smallest in England, but don't let Manningtree's size fool you; this riverside destination in Essex is chock-full of daring and dastardly tales of the country's dark past. Most chillingly, it's tied to the legacy of the notorious witch-hunter Matthew Hopkins, the self-declared "Witchfinder General" of the 1640s. With Manningtree as his home base, Hopkins launched a reign of terror across East Anglia, accusing dozens of women of witchcraft, effectively becoming a mass murderer.
Today, Manningtree keeps its witchy history close, and visitors are invited to partake in a "Walking With Witches" tour, which passes by the very homes where accused women lived. For those looking to stir up a little Summerween mischief, this is the perfect combo of rural charm and superstitious spooks. Explore centuries-old pubs or take a twilight stroll past timber-framed cottages, where things most definitely go bump in the night.
Isle of Skye, Scotland
With its craggy coastline and sugar-white lighthouses, Scotland's Isle of Skye is a quirky island charmer. In a departure from the U.K.'s usual stories of ghoulish monks and murdered queens, this remote point is steeped in Scottish folklore. From the Fairy Pools named for a fairy queen and once thought to be the home of sharp-toothed selkies to the Cuillin Mountains that act as a burial place for giants, the Isle of Skye will not disappoint those who are drawn to dark history.
You're welcome to go for a dip in the waters, but beware of the Blue Men, creatures who are half-human, half-fish who have lured sailors to their deaths for centuries. There's more lore to explore, too. Castle ruins, mythical pipers, and treacherous caves are said to be secreted away on the Isle of Skye, so why not venture into its Celtic beauty? This otherworldly island is a Summerween dreamscape that is equal parts fantasy novel and "Peter Pan" inspired nightmare. The supernatural elements feel woven into the landscape itself.
Corfe Castle, England
In the summer, this haunted destination becomes a shoreside sweet spot for travelers who want more than tricks and treats. Originally built for King William I, who reigned from 1066–1087, this forgotten royal fortress has been the site of sieges, imprisonments, and royal espionage. Located in the coastal county of Devon, Corfe Castle now looms large as one of England's eeriest summer escapes.
Gardens, steam trains, and walks along Dorset's Jurassic Coast are all must-do activities, but for a hint of Halloween spice, visitors can hike up to these ancient relics for a chance at encountering a few phantoms. The most popular figure is that of a headless woman, Lady Bankes, who was double-crossed and murdered during the English Civil War. Others have reported hearing a child's cries coming from the castle late at night. Throw in a charming village with cozy pubs and narrow, storybook lanes and you've got a Summerween getaway that's equal parts spine-tingling and idyllic.
Whitby, England
Perched dramatically on the Yorkshire coast, Whitby is the kind of gothic seaside locale that feels like it was made for a Summerween escape. This brooding harbor town inspired Bram Stoker's genre-defining novel "Dracula," and it leans all the way into its eerie legacy with creaky sailboats, ruined abbeys, and windswept cliffs. Even in the summer, the north of England brings the mist and mystery.
Want to tailor your itinerary to the spookiest spots? Start with a climb up the famous 199 steps to Whitby Abbey's skeletal ruins. Local lore tells of a phantom horse-drawn coach that meets visitors at the top before rattling away. Visitors have also reported hearing cries coming from the abbey. Legend says that these are the cries of a nun who was buried alive within the walls of the abbey after breaking her vows. The best part is, it's all flanked by coastal views, combining the best of Halloween and summer in one very British getaway.
Methodology
To uncover the spookiest U.K. destinations perfect for a Summerween adventure, we focused on spots that not only have their fair share of ghost stories and eerie folklore, but warm climates and ideal summer vibes. From crumbling castles and picnic-perfect villages to ancient college buildings, each destination on this list earned its place by offering visitors a unique mix of haunted lore and warm weather appeal — not to mention being culturally significant to the U.K.
To bring together our picks, we turned to the National Trust, a conservation charity that protects the U.K's historically important spaces, as well as Condé Nast Traveler and local tour companies that specialize in ghost tours and romps through spooky settings like local graveyards and churches. We also factored in accessibility, unique summer events (think: the Edinburgh Fringe Festival), and just how likely it is you'll get goosebumps in a heatwave. So grab your sunscreen and cloves of garlic, cause you'll be fighting off both burns and vampires in these destinations perfect for a Summerween holiday.