The Spookiest U.K. Destinations For A Summerween Getaway

There's a new holiday taking over the airwaves. That's right — we're talking about Summerween! This celebration is for the ghost hunters, ghoul lovers, and horror movie aficionados who just can't wait until October to add some orange-and-black tint to their lives. A mash-up of the words "summer" and "Halloween," Summerween originated on the Disney Channel series "Gravity Falls," where the residents of the fictional town decided that Halloween is so fabulous, it deserves to be celebrated twice a year.

Think jack-o'-lantern watermelons, spooky-themed cocktails by the pool, or telling ghost stories around the campfire. Summerween parties can be a great addition to your summertime calendar, but you know what's even more thrilling? A Summerween getaway. This could be picnics near haunted graveyards, exploring ancient castles, or digging deep into rural folklore to learn about creepy cryptids you've never encountered before.

To celebrate this emerging travel trend, we're booking a flight straight to the U.K., an entire country loaded with lore around vampires, mermaids, witches, and the ghosts of beheaded queens haunting castles. For a place known for its haunted destinations (and summer heatwaves), the U.K. is an ideal choice for someone looking to combine the thrills of spooky season with the sunshine of summer. Whether you end up on the Welsh coast or in the mountains of Scotland, get ready to encounter tranquil villages, historic college towns, and bustling cities with spooky legends that are perfect for a summer escape that serves up an extra dash of mystery.