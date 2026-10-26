6 Once-Thriving Oklahoma Towns That Transformed Into Eerie, Abandoned Beauties

Not so long ago, Oklahoma was a booming territory thanks to the oil and mining industries, with a near-constant flow of small, transient towns popping up across the state. Sadly, due to economic decline (as well as other political and environmental factors), these places started to disappear — seemingly almost as quickly as they popped up, as the Oklahoma Historical Society explains. At the time of this writing, there are more than 2,000 known ghost towns in Oklahoma. Many of them are legitimately lost to history while others still exist in some way or another, with their structures lingering in limbo. Some of the towns that are technically still in existence are actually considered "living" ghost towns, populated with only a few citizens who refuse to leave home.

The Sooner State is rich with eerily beautiful places that were once vibrant and alive. Some of these prairie ghost towns can be visited by simply driving down Route 66, while others are flung across the entire state. No matter where you find them, one thing is for certain: They all have their own tales to tell. Let's take a visual tour of six ghost towns in Oklahoma that are still picturesque in their own right.