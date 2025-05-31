Oklahoma's Once-Thriving Town On Route 66 Is Now An Almost Abandoned Outpost With Curious Historical Sites

When you arrive in Texola, it won't look like much, in truth. Its appearance is heavily rundown — crumbling facades, slanted shacks, stop signs creaking in the wind. But try to imagine what the town was like at its prime. Look for a somewhat overgrown shack at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Route 66, and keep in mind that this intersection was one of the busiest in town, with businesses on all corners. The shack used to be the Friendly Cafe, which was once complete with a neon sign and awnings. At the edge of town, on W Main Street, there's an eroded building that was known as the Last Stop Bar, since it was the last stop before making it to Amarillo, Texas. A sign outside the former bar reads, "There's no other place like this place anywhere near this place so this must be the place."

Though Texola was once a lively stop along the original Route 66, part of its decline comes from the fact that the route was largely replaced by interstate highways in the late 20th century. The added Interstate I-40 bypasses the town, meaning that to get there, you have to veer off the main highway. You can still see traces of the original Route 66 in Texola, though it can't be driven on nowadays. To reach the town, it's about a 1.5-hour drive from the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport in Amarillo. If you're making a trip to see the best of each state's Route 66 attractions, the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo is a must-visit.