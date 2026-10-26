Between Bristol And Newport Is A Coastal Town With Parks, Markets, Historic Ruins, And A Castle
Many coastal towns in Wales and England sit where the Bristol Channel meets the River Severn. This natural water boundary between the two countries also creates a scenic setting for these historic communities. One of these, Caldicot, is one of the first towns you'll pass after crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge or the Severn Bridge from England into Wales. The town's coastal location and proximity to England have long made it an important transport hub, even for the Romans. These days it provides a lovely small-town escape for immersing yourself in nature, local history, and culture.
Caldicot is only 22 miles from Bristol, England, or 14 miles from Newport, Wales. It's a middle ground of sorts for these two prominent British cities. But that hasn't stopped it from developing its own character and charms. The Welsh coast meets countryside here. But while you can see fishing and various waterfront historic landmarks close to town, there aren't any beaches nearby. These are found on the opposite side of the channel, in England. Caldicot's coastal location, however, provides it with good views of the Severn and its adjoining estuary, plus the Prince of Wales Bridge. It has also given the town a unique fishing heritage.
Historic sites strengthen the local fabric, from Roman ruins to a medieval castle that still watches over the town with its surrounding park. But this isn't a place stuck in its past. Caldicot spreads out from its unassuming downtown, covering nearby meadows, woods, and community parks. While its high street may not be as pretty or historic as others in Britain, it still has the local cafes, restaurants, shops, and pubs you'd hope for. It's also where you'll find the town market, a popular event that takes place twice a week.
Caldicot's historic castle and beautiful country park
Only a 15-minute walk from the town center, Caldicot Castle is an impressive remnant of the area's rich past. The structure you see today was originally started by the Normans during the 11th century, completed by the 14th century by the royal Bohun family, and restored to its medieval glory during the 1800s. The castle and grounds are free to enter. Visitors can climb up its towers for views across the Severn Estuary, then wander through ancient rooms and even visit the dungeon. Guided tours are run once a month for a small fee. These provide more detailed stories, including tales of a resident ghost.
The surrounding grounds, called Caldicot Castle Country Park, offer 55 acres of woodlands, grassland, water features, and walking trails. The 1.3-mile path leads you past many of the park's most engaging features. As you wander the route, you'll pass through historic gates and cross bridges over Nedern Brook. You'll also stroll under a tree tunnel, pass the pond, and see the castle from different angles. Bicycle rentals let visitors explore on two wheels, but you must book 24 hours in advance.
The town is also within a 10-minute drive of Rogiet Countryside Park. Part of the wider Monmouthshire region, this park is mostly wildflower meadows, scrub, and grasslands. These native ecosystems house various flowers and creatures, including bumblebees, butterflies, and purple knapweeds. Although it's no longer a wetland, you can see interconnected water channels of nearby marsh and wetland as you wander along the path. You may even spot lapwings and grass snakes, which inhabit these environments. Give yourself at least an hour to walk through the park. You could also drive one hour to Blaenau Gwent, where you'll find scenic mountain trails and parks.
Past ruins and present markets in Caldicot
Ancient history lovers may also want to leave town for a few hours, because about a 10-minute drive north you'll find Roman ruins. Called Venta Silurum, these ruins are found in the village of Caerwent, which dates back to AD 75 and was the largest settlement in Wales during Roman times. Today, you can wander around the ruins of former walls, houses, baths, and temples. Like Caldicot Castle, the site is free to enter. Don't forget to see the Roman wall that's a 10-minute walk around the corner, down a side road. Afterward, pop into the village's local pub, The Coach & Horses, for a pint and roast inside the 17th-century inn.
One of the best times to visit Caldicot is during its twice-weekly market. It takes place every Tuesday and Saturday, usually between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stallholders flood the town's high street along Newport Road, many of them selling fresh local produce and home goods. Shoppers can also find items like jewelry, handbags, home-baked sweets, and pet treats. The wider Monmouthshire offers additional market days. Drive 25 minutes to Usk for its farmers market on the first and third Sunday of every month. Or drive 15 minutes to Chepstow on the second or last Sunday of the month for its high street market.
You can get to Caldicot in 35 minutes via car or about an hour via train from Bristol, a vibrant and artsy English city (don't tell the Welsh that). If you're coming from Cardiff, an underrated gem with more historic castles, the train takes 30 minutes, while driving takes about 45. Accommodation isn't Caldicot's strong suit. The Lynchgate guest house is the only option in town, but it offers modern rooms close to the town's main historic sites.