Between Bristol And Newport Is A Coastal Town With Parks, Markets, Historic Ruins, And A Castle

Many coastal towns in Wales and England sit where the Bristol Channel meets the River Severn. This natural water boundary between the two countries also creates a scenic setting for these historic communities. One of these, Caldicot, is one of the first towns you'll pass after crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge or the Severn Bridge from England into Wales. The town's coastal location and proximity to England have long made it an important transport hub, even for the Romans. These days it provides a lovely small-town escape for immersing yourself in nature, local history, and culture.

Caldicot is only 22 miles from Bristol, England, or 14 miles from Newport, Wales. It's a middle ground of sorts for these two prominent British cities. But that hasn't stopped it from developing its own character and charms. The Welsh coast meets countryside here. But while you can see fishing and various waterfront historic landmarks close to town, there aren't any beaches nearby. These are found on the opposite side of the channel, in England. Caldicot's coastal location, however, provides it with good views of the Severn and its adjoining estuary, plus the Prince of Wales Bridge. It has also given the town a unique fishing heritage.

Historic sites strengthen the local fabric, from Roman ruins to a medieval castle that still watches over the town with its surrounding park. But this isn't a place stuck in its past. Caldicot spreads out from its unassuming downtown, covering nearby meadows, woods, and community parks. While its high street may not be as pretty or historic as others in Britain, it still has the local cafes, restaurants, shops, and pubs you'd hope for. It's also where you'll find the town market, a popular event that takes place twice a week.