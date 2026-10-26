Between Barnstaple And Doniford Is A Village Inside A National Park With Quiet Charm, Fishing, And Scenic Hiking

The United Kingdom's uniquely preserved history seems to seep out of every corner of the country, from the prehistoric tree trunks still visible in London's Regent's Park to a section of a Roman wall found inside a parking garage. That historic density radiates out into the countryside, along the River Barle in the country's southwest. Withypool, a small village nestled between Barnstaple and Doniford within Exmoor National Park, offers plenty of history, quiet charm, fishing, and scenic hiking.

The small village of less than 200 possesses the quiet charm found only in the British countryside, specifically the long, sloping expanses of its mostly treeless moorlands. And its history runs deep. Two bowl barrows, or Bronze Age burial mounds, rest in the village commons. Among those long, low, sloping countrysides lies a collection of historic landmarks. One of the most unassuming lies just outside of the village, a stone circle that's as humble as Stonehenge is bold. Consisting of 29 miniliths that barely peek out of the surrounding grass, the knee-high stones are quite hard to find. Visitors often treat stone sightings like Pokémon, making note of how many they found — or didn't. The history runs even deeper. A figure as profoundly impactful as Geoffrey Chaucer looked after Withypool while serving as a local forester. World War II-era generals spent nights at a local establishment, planning what would become a pivotal moment in global history.

The village sits near the geographic center of Exmoor National Park, an underrated coastal sprawl of wildflower fields and ponies. Its collection of natural wonders, historic landmarks, and deep roots in British culture makes it a surprisingly potent distillation of all the joys of exploring the British countryside. Its location and proximity to several other destinations in the area make it a possible hub for a weeklong excursion exploring the national park and nearby locales.