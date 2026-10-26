Don't Make This Rookie Mistake When Toasting At An Authentic German Beer Garden

An afternoon at a traditional beer garden in Germany (or somewhere that passes for Germany) can be as memorable as a trip to a castle or a stroll through an old medieval town. At long wooden tables beneath a canopy of chestnut trees, locals gather over freshly poured steins and the smell of pretzels and grilled sausages. Everyone raises their glass, and you hear the clink before taking that first sip. But then, someone issues a ridiculous-sounding warning to you: You'll have seven years of bad sex for not making eye contact.

Among the beer garden rules tourists are quick to break, making eye contact while you toast is one of the most essential. The Local Germany says not doing so is the "biggest faux-pas" you can make when drinking in Germany. And, yes, it comes with the superstition that if the toasting person avoids eye contact, they're condemned to seven years of bad sex. The custom applies whether you're sharing a table with close friends or joining strangers at a communal beer garden bench alike.

The precise origins of the eye-contact rule are fuzzy, though many of its theories reach back to the medieval era, per The Local Germany. One stems from a theory about where toasting comes from in the first place: Glasses may have been bumped to deter poisoning (as they clink, the two drinks spill into one another, so the poisoner would risk poisoning themselves, too). Eye contact would then be made to signal trust, since it implies that there's no need to look at the glasses and worry about poisoning. Still, the theory doesn't explain the rule's risqué connotations, which, according to USC Digital Folklore Archives, are even well known among German children.