Under Two Hours From Omaha Is A Midwestern City With Historic Charm, A Museum, And Camping

Nebraska is not exactly known for being a crowded place — even in the cities. But if the comparatively mild bustle of, say, Omaha is still just too much noise, there's a town about an hour and 20 minutes west from Eppley Airfield that bundles the historic charm of an older town with a rural flair that's all its own. Tree-lined streets, century-old buildings, and sparkling lakes and ponds punctuate neighborhoods that look like something from an old Norman Rockwell painting.

Schuyler (pronounced SKY-ler) is something like Omaha's little sister, with just over 6,500 people calling it home. Interestingly, according to Census Reporter, Schuyler's population is 75% Hispanic, which is unusual for Nebraska as a whole. The town owes this uniquely Latino heritage to generations of migrant workers who arrived decades ago for work, established roots, and made it home.

Over the years, the town's culture has grown to reflect this, with a plethora of Mexican-owned restaurants and businesses. There are a few things that draw visitors to this small town: its atypical diversity, historic character (including a fascinating museum intimately chronicling local history), and unique outdoor opportunities, such as a town campground. And if you do find yourself in nearby Omaha, you'll want to check out the scenic nature destination there, proving there's more to the city than its boring reputation.