Next To Northumberland National Park Is A Small Market Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun
Dominated by pristine moorland, Northumberland National Park sprawls for over 400 square miles in the far reaches of England, where it meets the Scottish border. As the country's least populated national park, Northumberland is where nature lovers come to escape the urban bustle. Visitors seeking access to the park paired with the charming pleasures of a market town should beeline to Rothbury, which lies adjacent to the park's eastern border. Cradled on the River Coquet, Rothbury brims with historic streets featuring shops, galleries, and eateries, as well as one of England's most innovative homes.
Rothbury's history as a market town began in the late 13th century when it received its market charter. Markets were held in the town's marketplace, which is now a grassy central lawn marked by the towering Armstrong Cross. The cross' namesake was William Armstrong, 1st Baron Armstrong, who built Craigside, a grand manor in Rothbury that was the world's first house illuminated by hydroelectric power in the 19th century. Today, the grand mansion and surrounding grounds are open to the public. Besides touring Craigside, visitors today can explore all of Rothbury's commercial charms, including a monthly market, while bucolic hiking trails through Northumberland National Park also await just 3 miles away.
Rothbury is about a 30-minute drive from Newcastle International Airport (NCL), which receives nonstop flights from many European cities. It's also a two-hour drive south of Edinburgh. Due to its northern location, the best time to plan a trip to Rothbury for outdoor activities is July and August, when high temperatures average around 63 degrees Fahrenheit.
Where to shop and dine in Rothbury
Set amidst the scenic landscapes of England's northernmost county, Rothbury measures just 1.5 square miles. Most of the commercial businesses are clustered on Front Street, High Street, and Bridge Street. On Front Street is Coquetdale Art Gallery, an artists' collective that has been part of the Rothbury community for over 50 years. Set inside the Old Court Building, the gallery features the works of local artists, who showcase hundreds of paintings and unique crafts here. For more local art, stroll to Crown Studio Gallery on Bridge Street, which displays realist Northumberland landscape paintings. Then, head next door to Bridgedale Antiques, chock-a-block with vintage treasures for antique lovers to dig through.
Another stop not to miss on Bridge Street is Nana's Sweeties, a candy shop brimming with jars full of colorful candies, as well as chocolates and ice cream. For even more shopping, Rothbury's centuries-old market tradition is kept alive at the monthly Makers Market. Held on the first Saturday of the month between April and December, the market celebrates the local artisanship of Rothbury and surrounding Northumberland.
Rothbury also offers restaurants and food markets filled with tasty eats. The Turks Head, housed in a historic building that dates back to the 1500s, boasts a cozy dining room with plaid carpeting, tufted leather banquettes, and library-inspired wallpaper. Here, you can feast on hearty pub fare such as sausage and mash, beer-battered fish and chips, and steak and Guinness pie. Another charming spot is Bewicks, a cafe and restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef. If you're on the go, stop by Tully's, a deli that has been a Rothbury institution since 1900 and sells locally-sourced provisions. For more shopping and dining in Northumberland, venture about a 30-minute drive away to Morpeth, a small market town with stylish shops and vibrant bars.
Outdoor fun in Rothbury and Northumberland National Park
With an ideal location next to Northumberland National Park, Rothbury offers plenty of outdoor fun. One of the most picturesque parts of the park is the Simonside Hills, a dramatic rugged ridge with peaks reaching over 1,000 feet and rolling hillsides carpeted with purple heather and stacked rocks. Two hiking trails lace through the hills: a mile-long forested loop and the Simonside Ridge Walk, a 4-mile hike to the top of the ridge. From this rocky summit, Northumberland's expansive beauty unfolds below. Adjacent to the Simonside Hills, you can discover the Lordenshaws on a nearly 3-mile loop, bypassing Bronze Age rock formations and an ancient hill fort. For more hiking in Northumberland National Park, the Pennine Way — England's first national trail – also passes through the park as part of its 268-mile route.
Back in Rothbury, visitors can tee off at the Rothbury Golf Club, a public 18-hole course that winds along the River Coquet, or head out for a family-friendly stroll on the Rothbury Riverside Walk. The gentle, accessible trail hugs the riverbank, and children will want to stop at Rothbury Park's fun riverside playground, with picnic benches located nearby.
Every visitor to Rothbury should also make the trip to Craigside to see the innovative 19th-century mansion surrounded by 1,000 acres. Craigside's original owner, William Armstrong, was a brilliant and wealthy inventor who figured out how to illuminate his vast house by hydroelectricity. Today, you can tour the lavish interiors of the house and explore the grounds to see the trio of lakes that provided hydroelectricity through a powerhouse. The sprawling estate also features formal gardens, groves of towering trees, and a rock garden maze.