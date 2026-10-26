Next To Northumberland National Park Is A Small Market Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun

Dominated by pristine moorland, Northumberland National Park sprawls for over 400 square miles in the far reaches of England, where it meets the Scottish border. As the country's least populated national park, Northumberland is where nature lovers come to escape the urban bustle. Visitors seeking access to the park paired with the charming pleasures of a market town should beeline to Rothbury, which lies adjacent to the park's eastern border. Cradled on the River Coquet, Rothbury brims with historic streets featuring shops, galleries, and eateries, as well as one of England's most innovative homes.

Rothbury's history as a market town began in the late 13th century when it received its market charter. Markets were held in the town's marketplace, which is now a grassy central lawn marked by the towering Armstrong Cross. The cross' namesake was William Armstrong, 1st Baron Armstrong, who built Craigside, a grand manor in Rothbury that was the world's first house illuminated by hydroelectric power in the 19th century. Today, the grand mansion and surrounding grounds are open to the public. Besides touring Craigside, visitors today can explore all of Rothbury's commercial charms, including a monthly market, while bucolic hiking trails through Northumberland National Park also await just 3 miles away.

Rothbury is about a 30-minute drive from Newcastle International Airport (NCL), which receives nonstop flights from many European cities. It's also a two-hour drive south of Edinburgh. Due to its northern location, the best time to plan a trip to Rothbury for outdoor activities is July and August, when high temperatures average around 63 degrees Fahrenheit.