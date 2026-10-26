The Second-Largest Island In The US Isn't In Hawaii Or Puerto Rico

The thought of an island vacation typically conjures up visages of sunshine, sand, salt air, and tropical drinks. While that may be an accurate description for many of the island destinations found within the United States and its territories, the second-largest island in the U.S. doesn't quite fit that stereotype. That's because it's not located in Hawaii or Puerto Rico, but much further north. In fact, the second-largest island in the U.S. isn't in a tourist mecca. It is actually located in Alaska — the least visited state in the country.

One could hardly be blamed for guessing that the second-largest in the U.S. was in either Hawaii or Puerto Rico. After, both are part of the archipelago that has islands in the top three. Hawaii Island, appropriately nicknamed The Big Island, is the largest island in the U.S. The island of Puerto Rico, which is the largest island in the Greater Antilles that is part of the U.S., ranks third. Sandwiched in between them at the No. 2 spot is Kodiak Island, Alaska.