The Second-Largest Island In The US Isn't In Hawaii Or Puerto Rico
The thought of an island vacation typically conjures up visages of sunshine, sand, salt air, and tropical drinks. While that may be an accurate description for many of the island destinations found within the United States and its territories, the second-largest island in the U.S. doesn't quite fit that stereotype. That's because it's not located in Hawaii or Puerto Rico, but much further north. In fact, the second-largest island in the U.S. isn't in a tourist mecca. It is actually located in Alaska — the least visited state in the country.
One could hardly be blamed for guessing that the second-largest in the U.S. was in either Hawaii or Puerto Rico. After, both are part of the archipelago that has islands in the top three. Hawaii Island, appropriately nicknamed The Big Island, is the largest island in the U.S. The island of Puerto Rico, which is the largest island in the Greater Antilles that is part of the U.S., ranks third. Sandwiched in between them at the No. 2 spot is Kodiak Island, Alaska.
America's second-largest island has few people and many animals
Covering 3,588 square miles, Kodiak Island is the anchor of an archipelago of the same name. Kodiak Island and Puerto Rico are actually very similar in size, as PR is only about 75 square miles smaller. From a visitor's perspective, that is about where the similarities end. While over 3 million people live in Puerto Rico, a scant 13,000 call Kodiak Island home. Additionally, as a popular tourist destination, Puerto Rico welcomes millions of visitors each year. Kodiak Island, on the other hand, sees about 30,000 tourists, the bulk of which arrive on cruise ships for a brief visit ashore.
Given its size, sparse population, and relatively low visitor volume, Kodiak Island is actually a great place to explore Alaska's untouched wilderness. Sprawling across nearly 2 million unspoiled acres, the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge accounts for all but a third of Kodiak Island's land mass. The entire island is filled with stunning natural scenery, including mountain peaks, plunging fjords, valleys carved by glacial activity, and a surprising amount of green, lush foliage. In fact, Kodiak is nicknamed "The Emerald Isle" thanks to its vast flora. Wildlife watching is a popular activity, as the island, also known as the "Brown Bear Capital of the World," is home to a vast array of animals. In addition to a large population of its namesake bears, Kodiak is home to creatures such as red fox, Sitka black-tail deer, reindeer, beavers, bison, and a variety of birds, including bald eagles.