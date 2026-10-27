Between Middlesbrough And Leeds Is A Charming Market Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Bites, And Natural Beauty

For the traveler who still hasn't decided what they want out of their British getaway, North Yorkshire is the place to be. England's largest county offers everything from vibrant towns and vast beaches to historic sites and laid-back villages. But while most visitors come here for the abundant castles and well-known hubs like York, one smaller gem is often overlooked. Found in the heart of the county, Bedale is a historic market town characterized by cobbled streets, mom-and-pop shops, and natural allure. You can still stop by the local market, which dates back to the 13th century.

Shoppers have plenty of options to choose from, though. Independent stores add an extra layer of charm to the browsing experience. Foodies won't be disappointed either. Bedale is home to a highly reviewed selection of eateries, with one even being touted for its Michelin star potential. What really sets the town apart from its neighbors is the fact that it balances these city-esque attractions with gorgeous natural sights and opportunities for outdoor activities. Walking, cycling, and horseback riding are all popular here, but specific highlights include a lush arboretum and a family-friendly farm.

Figuring out a route to Bedale shouldn't be too difficult considering the town is located right between Middlesbrough (35 miles northeast) and Leeds (50 miles south). You can also get to Manchester in just over two hours, though the nearest major entryway for fliers remains Teesside International Airport (MME), at just 20-something miles away. If you can't find any convenient flights here, try Leeds Airport (LBA) instead. You might notice that, when it comes to transfers, direct public transportation options aren't always available. So, while Bedale itself is pretty walkable, getting a rental might be the most convenient choice, especially if you're planning day trips.