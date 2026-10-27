Between Middlesbrough And Leeds Is A Charming Market Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Bites, And Natural Beauty
For the traveler who still hasn't decided what they want out of their British getaway, North Yorkshire is the place to be. England's largest county offers everything from vibrant towns and vast beaches to historic sites and laid-back villages. But while most visitors come here for the abundant castles and well-known hubs like York, one smaller gem is often overlooked. Found in the heart of the county, Bedale is a historic market town characterized by cobbled streets, mom-and-pop shops, and natural allure. You can still stop by the local market, which dates back to the 13th century.
Shoppers have plenty of options to choose from, though. Independent stores add an extra layer of charm to the browsing experience. Foodies won't be disappointed either. Bedale is home to a highly reviewed selection of eateries, with one even being touted for its Michelin star potential. What really sets the town apart from its neighbors is the fact that it balances these city-esque attractions with gorgeous natural sights and opportunities for outdoor activities. Walking, cycling, and horseback riding are all popular here, but specific highlights include a lush arboretum and a family-friendly farm.
Figuring out a route to Bedale shouldn't be too difficult considering the town is located right between Middlesbrough (35 miles northeast) and Leeds (50 miles south). You can also get to Manchester in just over two hours, though the nearest major entryway for fliers remains Teesside International Airport (MME), at just 20-something miles away. If you can't find any convenient flights here, try Leeds Airport (LBA) instead. You might notice that, when it comes to transfers, direct public transportation options aren't always available. So, while Bedale itself is pretty walkable, getting a rental might be the most convenient choice, especially if you're planning day trips.
Bedale's historic market charm and independent shops
Bedale has been one of the region's charming, picturesque market towns since 1251. Local vendors still gather every Tuesday to offer residents and visitors a selection of fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, home decor, crafts, and more. A couple of renowned butchers often sell here as well, not to mention you'll get to see a cross that dates back to the 1300s nearby. While the Tuesday market remains a main highlight, specialty markets like Bedale Carboot (held weekly between March and October) are worth checking out, too. People come here for the interesting selection of second-hand goods, many of which are genuine, high-quality antiques.
North Yorkshire isn't short on market towns — one nearby gem has even been named the "happiest place to live in Great Britain" in 2025 — but Bedale couples its open market appeal with an array of locally owned shops where visitors can browse for fun finds. Independent gift shop Nickery Nook has been a Bedale staple for over three decades, selling everything from seasonal cards and jewelry to souvenirs and handmade gifts. That said, their specialty remains cards, including some message-in-a-bottle designs.
For your dessert fix, head to The Sweet Jar, a family-run business known for its nostalgic feel and combination of traditional and modern treats. They also offer milkshakes, pick-and-mix options, plus some seasonal, novelty, and international sweets. Patrons appreciate the varied choices and vegan alternatives. If you're traveling with little ones, Noah & Maeve can be your next stop. The old-school, family-owned gem specializes in sustainable children's toys, pre-loved clothing, and custom-fit shoes, though a highlight of shopping here remains the personable experience. Got enough time for a day trip? Consider Ripon, a charming and historic city with walkable routes, shops, and outdoor fun.
Great food and gorgeous natural sights in Bedale
Bedale is home to a varied selection of cafes, pubs, and eateries, but one of the most popular places here remains Hansom Restaurant, known for its small plates, seasonal tasting menus, and carefully curated wine selection. The contemporary dishes created by chef Ruth Hansom (the first woman in 50 years to win the Craft Guild of Chefs' National Chef of the Year award) have earned the restaurant a place in the Michelin Guide, with patrons commenting on its Michelin star prospects as well. For a more budget-friendly but still great-quality meal, you can stop by The Sprouted Kitchen next. The family-run cafe is a highly reviewed breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot, complimented not only on its beautifully plated, tasty food but also its outdoor patio and abundant vegan options. Just keep in mind that they're walk-in only.
Nature lovers coming to Bedale can't miss out on the Thorpe Perrow Arboretum. The 100-acre attraction features peaceful pathways that take you through thousands of tree varieties, including 51 rare Champion ones. The arboretum is also home to roughly 100 birds plus pygmy goats, owls, meerkats, and more. Want to explore more of the local nature? Try hiking one of the nearby trails like the Crakehall and Kirkbridge Circular (known for its rolling farmland views) or visiting The Big Sheep & Little Cow farm. As an attraction that caters to visitors of all ages, the place is known for its animal handling sessions, tours, ferret walking, plus indoor and outdoor play. Visitors compliment the go-kart setup, pony brushing opportunities, and goat feeding experiences, as well. Those who don't want the adventures to end here can cover the 40-something miles to Peterlee next, a town with fresh seafood, outdoor fun, and nearby beaches.