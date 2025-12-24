This Yorkshire Market Town Has Been Named The 'Happiest Place To Live In Great Britain' For 2025
In Great Britain, the Happy at Home Index, an annual survey by the real-estate site Rightmove, found the country's happiest place to live in 2025: the market town of Skipton in North Yorkshire, which has a population of about 15,000 residents. Following this report, which surveyed thousands of people in more than 200 areas of the U.K., Skipton was rated the happiest place, with the London communities of Richmond-upon-Thames and Camden coming in second and third.
The town prides itself on its "immense history, rich culture, a famous market, [and] an iconic castle," per Welcome to Skipton. The Rightmove study noted that residents appreciate Skipton's affordability and access to jobs, as well as the sense that they can "be themselves there." Residents rated the town highly for its "access to nature and green spaces, the friendliness of the people, and access to essential services like schools and doctors." As Skipton is a gateway to the lovely and breathtaking Yorkshire Dales, it's not surprising that the town's proximity to greenery was found to be a contributing factor in residents' satisfaction.
What makes Skipton special for residents and visitors
Whether you're a Skipton resident or just passing through, it's easy to get your happiness hit while exploring nature in and around the city. The 127-mile Leeds-Liverpool Canal runs right through the town and is a great place to stroll and spot wildlife. According to the popular travel blog Pack the Suitcases, the canal is also an ideal place for a boat trip. Skipton Castle, dating back to 1090, is among the best-preserved medieval castles in Northern England, according to the BBC. You can enjoy more of Skipton's greenery on a walk in Skipton Castle Woods.
A few miles from town, in and around the Yorkshire Dales National Park, are even more locations to delight nature lovers, with myriad opportunities for walking, paddling, and swimming. Rightmove noted that "residents who live close to a national park ... are happier on average than those who don't," and Skipton delivers. A 15-minute drive from Skipton will bring you to Grassington, a charming village near the River Wharfe and the pretty cascade of Linton Falls. Skipton is also a 25-minute drive to the village of Malham, where you can hike past more waterfalls and take in the impressive vistas at Malham Cove.
Not to be missed is the famous Skipton Market, which dates back to medieval times. It takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with stalls selling food, local produce, crafts, and gifts. Cafe owner Richard Wilson told the BBC that Skipton is "a town full of independent people working and smiling every day to welcome the tourists and the locals who treasure Skipton," demonstrating the town's friendly reputation. Enjoy more nearby adventures in the Yorkshire Dales with a visit to Forbidden Corner, a strange collection of mazes and tunnels, or head to the riverside town of Knaresborough in North Yorkshire.