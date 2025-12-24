This Yorkshire Market Town Has Been Named The 'Happiest Place To Live In Great Britain' For 2025

Whether you're a Skipton resident or just passing through, it's easy to get your happiness hit while exploring nature in and around the city. The 127-mile Leeds-Liverpool Canal runs right through the town and is a great place to stroll and spot wildlife. According to the popular travel blog Pack the Suitcases, the canal is also an ideal place for a boat trip. Skipton Castle, dating back to 1090, is among the best-preserved medieval castles in Northern England, according to the BBC. You can enjoy more of Skipton's greenery on a walk in Skipton Castle Woods.

A few miles from town, in and around the Yorkshire Dales National Park, are even more locations to delight nature lovers, with myriad opportunities for walking, paddling, and swimming. Rightmove noted that "residents who live close to a national park ... are happier on average than those who don't," and Skipton delivers. A 15-minute drive from Skipton will bring you to Grassington, a charming village near the River Wharfe and the pretty cascade of Linton Falls. Skipton is also a 25-minute drive to the village of Malham, where you can hike past more waterfalls and take in the impressive vistas at Malham Cove.

Not to be missed is the famous Skipton Market, which dates back to medieval times. It takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with stalls selling food, local produce, crafts, and gifts. Cafe owner Richard Wilson told the BBC that Skipton is "a town full of independent people working and smiling every day to welcome the tourists and the locals who treasure Skipton," demonstrating the town's friendly reputation. Enjoy more nearby adventures in the Yorkshire Dales with a visit to Forbidden Corner, a strange collection of mazes and tunnels, or head to the riverside town of Knaresborough in North Yorkshire.