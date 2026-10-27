Nestled Within Akron, Ohio Is A Park With Scenic Trails, Fishing, And Sporty Appeal

Ohio's mix of urban and rural spaces make for some pretty great places to explore, and the city of Akron is no exception. Akron is an underrated Ohio gem and a wonderful place for an affordable getaway. It's also home to Goodyear Heights, one of the historic districts that represents Akron's industrial past and provides plenty of wide-open wilderness within the city limits. If the name sounds familiar, it's because the neighborhood was originally founded in 1912 by the tire company, Goodyear, to provide housing for its workers. Designed in the model of the Garden City Movement, it offers a blend of affordable housing alongside beautiful natural spaces.

That nature is best explored in Goodyear Heights Metro Park, one of the first parks ever built in the district. It's been an important part of the city since it first opened in 1930. It is only a fifteen-minute drive from downtown Akron and is broken up into several different areas, each with its own activities. This equates to ample opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. The park is filled with heavily wooded areas and plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun from fishing and hiking to relaxing on a peaceful picnic lunch.

Each area is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and they are all pet friendly. They're all equipped with picnic tables and restrooms. You'll find trails, a pond that is perfect for fishing, a boardwalk through a cattail marsh, and more than enough space to either get in some exercise or simply relax and unwind. After all, at 410 acres, the park is nearly half the size of 2025's No. 1 tourist attraction in America, NYC's Central Park.