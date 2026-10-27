Nestled Within Akron, Ohio Is A Park With Scenic Trails, Fishing, And Sporty Appeal
Ohio's mix of urban and rural spaces make for some pretty great places to explore, and the city of Akron is no exception. Akron is an underrated Ohio gem and a wonderful place for an affordable getaway. It's also home to Goodyear Heights, one of the historic districts that represents Akron's industrial past and provides plenty of wide-open wilderness within the city limits. If the name sounds familiar, it's because the neighborhood was originally founded in 1912 by the tire company, Goodyear, to provide housing for its workers. Designed in the model of the Garden City Movement, it offers a blend of affordable housing alongside beautiful natural spaces.
That nature is best explored in Goodyear Heights Metro Park, one of the first parks ever built in the district. It's been an important part of the city since it first opened in 1930. It is only a fifteen-minute drive from downtown Akron and is broken up into several different areas, each with its own activities. This equates to ample opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. The park is filled with heavily wooded areas and plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun from fishing and hiking to relaxing on a peaceful picnic lunch.
Each area is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and they are all pet friendly. They're all equipped with picnic tables and restrooms. You'll find trails, a pond that is perfect for fishing, a boardwalk through a cattail marsh, and more than enough space to either get in some exercise or simply relax and unwind. After all, at 410 acres, the park is nearly half the size of 2025's No. 1 tourist attraction in America, NYC's Central Park.
Goodyear Heights Metro Park is full of nature that inspires
Goodyear Heights Metro Park is home to a diverse landscape of native foliage. The original designers of the park planted groves of pine trees and tulip trees, but today you'll also find black cherry trees, oak trees, sugar maple trees, and beech trees, along with patches of sassafras and sarsaparilla. You'll even find a cattail marsh alongside Alder Pond. These wooded areas don't just provide a variety of foliage; they also provide an idyllic backdrop for a scenic hike. The trails that wind through the park range from easy to difficult and include primitive trails, accessible trails, multipurpose trails, and even bridle trails.
At the park's main entrance is the Parcours Trail. It's a basic class of trail but is rated difficult, possibly due to the 18 different exercise stations spread out along the trail. Each station has its own rating and there are trail markers along the way with tips to ramp up your workout while you hike through the woods. The Pioneer area of the park is home to two different trails: the Alder Trail, a 1.4-mile trail through the woods to an wheelchair-friendly boardwalk that takes you out into the cattail marsh, and the Piney Woods Trail, a 2-mile trek through woods that were once filled with pine trees but now showcase some of the park's many other species.
The park is perfect for sports enthusiasts at any time of year
You'll find plenty of cozy places in an around Akron, like the cozy village of Navarre, where it feels like you are taking a step back in time. But how many of those places can boast sledding hills you can learn to snowboard on? Akron's Goodyear Heights Metro Park has those and more. It is a haven for sports enthusiasts thanks to its wide variety of activity options all year round. In the winter, you'll want to hit the sledding hill at the Main Entrance area, which is lit after dark for night sledding, and you can go cross country skiing at the Pioneer area.
In the warmer months, the park is great for group sports. The Main Entrance area and Eastwood area have fields for baseball or softball, along with picnic tables to take a break in between games. All park areas are equipped with restrooms, and pets are welcome to join you. The entire park is surrounded by woods to provide a beautiful scenic backdrop.
If fishing is your thing, then Alder Pond is the perfect spot. You can get there via the Alder Trail at the Pioneer area of the park. It's open for fishing during the summer (as long as you have your fishing license) and is stocked with bluegill, redear sunfish, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. If the fresh air and wooded landscape aren't enough to get you outdoors to enjoy the trails, you may want to make time for a visit to spot some of the local wildlife. The park is home to a variety of creatures like red foxes, racoons, owls. and many bird species. At Alder Pond, you might even get lucky and catch a glimpse of a snapping turtle.