Ohio's Cozy Village Near Akron Offers Small-Town Charm, Local Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Though often overlooked, Ohio is full of surprises. From sleepy villages with quirky festivals to scenic countryside landscapes, the Buckeye State hides plenty of adventure. Travelers can enjoy syrupy pancakes in Chardon, considered Ohio's "Maple Syrup Capital," or spend the day splashing in Buckeye Lake, Ohio's oldest state park, with fishing, hiking, and boating. Another under-the-radar destination for small-town Ohio excitement is Navarre, a quiet village less than an hour's drive south of Akron. Tucked along the banks of the Tuscawaras River, a trip to Navarre is a refreshing retreat from the city.
Walking down Navarre's peaceful streets feels like taking a step back in time. Founded in the 1830s, the village was once a stop on the historic Ohio & Erie Canal. Leafy trees shade the sidewalks where clapboard houses create an atmosphere of countryside charm, while a handful of the village's red-brick structures date back to the middle of the 19th century. Among them are the Lowe-Define Building, which is listed as a National Historic Place and was once witness to a law trial conducted by former President William McKinley. Set against a backdrop of wizened trees, this humble landmark is a great spot for photos.
Another historic building in town is Manely's Antique Mill and Collectibles, a white clapboard farmhouse dating to the 1840s. Today, aside from stepping into one of Navarre's oldest structures, visitors can browse the shelves for vintage treasures. A smattering of other local boutiques around Navarre's main street will entice thrifters to spend the day looking for rare knick-knacks and quirky trinkets. Meanwhile, the green countryside enveloping the town beckons outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Paddlers can kayak around the Tuscawaras River, while walking trails meander between dense woodlands. Rustic eateries back in Navarre offer a tasty refueling stop to keep the adventures going.
Explore the shops in downtown Navarre, and find places to eat
Head into Navarre's tree-shaded Main Street to find everything from travel souvenirs to rare antiques. Your first stop should be Merchants on Main, a vast emporium stocking all kinds of goodies supplied by local vendors. Just the window displays against the red-brick facade is enough to draw you in. Amidst the racks and shelves, you'll find everything from health and beauty products to clothing and home decor. "Every corner is filled with an adventure," wrote a previous visitor. Across the street is Real Deal Discounts, a haven for thrifters looking for cheap knick-knacks, and next door is Manely's Antique Mill and Collectibles, described as "a wide world of antiques and collectibles" by a previous visitor.
Once you get hungry, Navarre's local watering holes await. Right on Main Street is The Whiskey Vault Tavern, tucked inside an old brick building. Stop by to catch a sports game, play some pool, and fill up on cheeseburgers, onion rings, and steaks. Further up Main Street is Tripp's Kremeland, where the metallic red façade, checkered floors, and wraparound booths feel like stepping back into the 1950s. Breakfast options include blueberry pancakes, omelettes, and French toast, while burgers drizzled in barbecue sauce and Philly cheesesteaks are on the lunch menu. Top off your order with milkshakes and ice cream sundaes. "The place has an old diner feeling with old tunes playing," a previous diner shared.
Anyone craving a slice of pepperoni should head to Kraus' Pizza of Navarre, just west of downtown. Tucked inside a green clapboard farmhouse, which adds a touch of Midwestern charm, diners can enjoy everything from quirky pizzas topped with sauerkraut and salsa to calzones and chicken wings. "Best pizza in the area," wrote one visitor.
Outdoor adventures around Navarre, and where to stay
After a day browsing the local shops, it's time to explore Navarre's countryside landscape. Skirting along the edge of the Tuscawaras River is the Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail, which lets visitors trace the path of the Ohio & Erie Canal's original footprint. Set off on foot or by bicycle to venture into the Ohio prairies, passing grassy meadows and thick woodlands along the way. Keep an eye out for shorebirds and other wildlife frolicking around the riverbank as you pass through.
At the southeast corner of town is the Craig Pittman Memorial Park, a stretch of shady woodlands surrounding the Tuscawaras River. Hikers can wander along the trails, weaving through rustling trees and swaying prairies which open up to scenic river views, while more relaxed travelers can pack a hamper to enjoy a meal at the picnic tables and relax amidst a tranquil atmosphere. Boat launches make it easy for kayakers and boaters to spend the day cruising up and down the river, while parents can bring children to the park's playground. Meanwhile, just a 15-minute drive south of town is the Beach City Wildlife Area, where rugged sandstone cliffs protrude between the shady trees. Frothy waterfalls trickle over the edge of jagged outcrops and flow into streams, weaving through the woodlands, creating a scenic backdrop for hikes.
While there aren't any conventional hotels in Navarre, travelers will be able to find a handful of vacation rentals on Airbnb. Top-rated is The Farmhouse, a sprawling clapboard mansion with spacious rooms surrounded by idyllic countryside. Travelers can also book a room at the Sleep Inn Bolivar, an affordable motel in the neighboring village just a 15-minute drive away. More accommodations are also available in nearby Massillon, called Ohio's "City of Champions."