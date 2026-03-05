Ohio's Cozy Village Near Akron Offers Small-Town Charm, Local Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Though often overlooked, Ohio is full of surprises. From sleepy villages with quirky festivals to scenic countryside landscapes, the Buckeye State hides plenty of adventure. Travelers can enjoy syrupy pancakes in Chardon, considered Ohio's "Maple Syrup Capital," or spend the day splashing in Buckeye Lake, Ohio's oldest state park, with fishing, hiking, and boating. Another under-the-radar destination for small-town Ohio excitement is Navarre, a quiet village less than an hour's drive south of Akron. Tucked along the banks of the Tuscawaras River, a trip to Navarre is a refreshing retreat from the city.

Walking down Navarre's peaceful streets feels like taking a step back in time. Founded in the 1830s, the village was once a stop on the historic Ohio & Erie Canal. Leafy trees shade the sidewalks where clapboard houses create an atmosphere of countryside charm, while a handful of the village's red-brick structures date back to the middle of the 19th century. Among them are the Lowe-Define Building, which is listed as a National Historic Place and was once witness to a law trial conducted by former President William McKinley. Set against a backdrop of wizened trees, this humble landmark is a great spot for photos.

Another historic building in town is Manely's Antique Mill and Collectibles, a white clapboard farmhouse dating to the 1840s. Today, aside from stepping into one of Navarre's oldest structures, visitors can browse the shelves for vintage treasures. A smattering of other local boutiques around Navarre's main street will entice thrifters to spend the day looking for rare knick-knacks and quirky trinkets. Meanwhile, the green countryside enveloping the town beckons outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Paddlers can kayak around the Tuscawaras River, while walking trails meander between dense woodlands. Rustic eateries back in Navarre offer a tasty refueling stop to keep the adventures going.