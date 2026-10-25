Between Exeter And Seaton Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, A Vibrant Culture, And Lovely Beaches

England's ancient Jurassic Coast has numerous gateways for experiencing its natural beauty and dramatic coastline. These seaside towns also offer their own enticing charms and cultures, from picturesque viewpoints to lively events. One local spot for a beachside vacation is Sidmouth, a town in Devon where the countryside meets pebbled beaches and towering red cliffs dating back to the Triassic age of dinosaurs. Sidmouth's natural scenery complements its beautiful architecture — many Regency-era buildings are preserved along the seafront, including some dating back to the 1200s. Other prominent Jurassic Coast destinations bookend the town, including Exeter (15 miles west) and Seaton (10 miles east), so it's an ideal base for wider exploration.

Many parts of Sidmouth are protected as conservation areas, thanks to the town's hundreds of historic buildings. History is a significant part of the community's charm, with Sidmouth evolving from a fishing village to a market town in the 13th century, a wine trade center in the 14th century, and eventually the seaside resort destination you see today in the 18th century. It's also considered one of Devon's most relaxing towns, with a long beachside esplanade that invites leisurely strolls.

Local culture embraces the surrounding natural beauty. Gardens and green belts complement the coastal scenes, while the nearby cliffs and headlands cater to walkers seeking water vistas. The town itself also moves at a slower pace, with independent businesses inviting visitors inside to shop and dine, particularly on fresh seafood. Music and art showcase Sidmouth's creative side, and regular festivals and events bring new energy and faces to town. And of course, you're never far from a beach, whether right off The Esplanade or elsewhere along the Jurassic Coast.