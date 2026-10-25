Between Exeter And Seaton Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, A Vibrant Culture, And Lovely Beaches
England's ancient Jurassic Coast has numerous gateways for experiencing its natural beauty and dramatic coastline. These seaside towns also offer their own enticing charms and cultures, from picturesque viewpoints to lively events. One local spot for a beachside vacation is Sidmouth, a town in Devon where the countryside meets pebbled beaches and towering red cliffs dating back to the Triassic age of dinosaurs. Sidmouth's natural scenery complements its beautiful architecture — many Regency-era buildings are preserved along the seafront, including some dating back to the 1200s. Other prominent Jurassic Coast destinations bookend the town, including Exeter (15 miles west) and Seaton (10 miles east), so it's an ideal base for wider exploration.
Many parts of Sidmouth are protected as conservation areas, thanks to the town's hundreds of historic buildings. History is a significant part of the community's charm, with Sidmouth evolving from a fishing village to a market town in the 13th century, a wine trade center in the 14th century, and eventually the seaside resort destination you see today in the 18th century. It's also considered one of Devon's most relaxing towns, with a long beachside esplanade that invites leisurely strolls.
Local culture embraces the surrounding natural beauty. Gardens and green belts complement the coastal scenes, while the nearby cliffs and headlands cater to walkers seeking water vistas. The town itself also moves at a slower pace, with independent businesses inviting visitors inside to shop and dine, particularly on fresh seafood. Music and art showcase Sidmouth's creative side, and regular festivals and events bring new energy and faces to town. And of course, you're never far from a beach, whether right off The Esplanade or elsewhere along the Jurassic Coast.
Beach days and seafood spoils in Sidmouth
Beachgoers have two spots for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports in Sidmouth. The first, Sidmouth Town Beach, tends to be the main choice with its mix of pebbles and sand, calm water, nearby rock pools, and picturesque natural and man-made scenery. The latter includes listed Regency buildings along The Esplanade and the prehistoric red cliffs at either end. Sidmouth Town Beach has been awarded Blue Flag status six times to date, indicating a high level of cleanliness, water quality, safety, eco-consciousness, amenities, and accessibility. "Fantastic beach. Pebbles at the top and at high tide but when the tide recedes, you'll have golden sand," one visitor said in a Google review.
A 10-minute walk west along the Southwest Coast Path takes you to Jacob's Ladder Beach, Sidmouth's second option. It's the more secluded beach, with surrounding red cliffs and beautiful scenery for swimmers, photographers, and hikers. Sunsets are especially picturesque here from the viewpoint, when the cliffs glow in the sun's final rays. You get to the beach by descending the cliffs via Jacob's Ladder, a wooden staircase that leads to the pebbles, sand, and rock pools. You can combine this beach with neighboring Connaught Gardens. The circa-1934 garden has prehistoric plants, Mediterranean species, historic walls, and stunning Jurassic Coast views.
It's a shame to visit the sea without sampling its spoils. You have some options for fresh seafood, including Rockfish at one end of The Esplanade. Diners enjoy fresh local fish and crustaceans while seated inside the historic Drill Hall building with heritage features and coastal views. Opt for the seasonal set menu if you can't decide what to eat. For a more casual setting, dine at The Marine. This cozy pub's menu includes fresh Devon and Lyme Bay crab, prawn and crayfish cocktail, and calamari.
Sidmouth's local arts, music, and festivals
Life here doesn't just revolve around the sea, but this natural setting does seem to have helped inspire many local creatives. Artists from Sidmouth School of Art and East Devon Art Academy exhibit their work around town, using indoor and outdoor spaces. Sidmouth School of Art is also responsible for Wallspace, a community-led project that has transformed a drab seaside car park into a public gallery. Music is also a big part of the community fabric. You can often see live bands playing in bars and pubs, as well as bigger concerts.
Folk music is particularly renowned here, which you can see during a tradition that's celebrated every summer at one of the region's biggest events: Sidmouth Folk Festival. This eight-day festival has been held in Sidmouth since 1955. It features performances by folk musicians and storytellers, craft and music stalls, food and drink vendors, and roaming dance troupes. Attendees can also learn how to folk dance and play traditional instruments. If you want the full experience, stay in the festival campsite and soak up the atmosphere day and night. It's this combination of culture, nature, and community that's helped make Devon England's coastal expat haven.
You can drive to Sidmouth in 30 minutes from Exeter or catch the number 9 bus in one hour. Bristol, another vibrant and artsy city, is roughly two hours away by car or 2.5 hours via train and bus. Sidmouth has numerous beachfront hotels along its esplanade. You can also stay farther back in its historic streets. If you fancy seeing more of England's Jurassic Coast while you're here, drive 1.5 hours east to Durdle Door. It has one of the U.K.'s most popular beaches, and you'll pass many towns and other beaches along the way.