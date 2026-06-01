Forget London, Retire To England's Coastal Expat Haven With Scenic Shores, Vibrant Cities, And Cozy Villages
Between its surf, sand, and sweeps of sweeping moorland, Devon has long drawn expats in — but what if that dream didn't have an expiration date? London may have the iconic art galleries, the diverse restaurant scene, and that thrumming buzz of big-city lifestyle, but for retirees ready for a change of pace, the coastal county of Devon offers a place to put down roots. And don't just take our word for it — as Luther Yeates of U.K. Expat Mortgage told U.S. News, Devon is "the No. 1 location for expats to retire to in the U.K."
Why wouldn't it be? Between nearly 435 miles of coastline across its scenic northern and southern shores, the seascapes prove dramatic and diverse — rugged coastlines and wave-lashed shores to the north, and a calmer, resort- and cove-riddled Riviera to the south. With the two coasts just under a three-hour drive from each other, retirees can explore both landscapes in their own sweet time. Devon also has more over-65 residents than the England and Wales average, according to the Teignmouth Post.
Powerful Atlantic Ocean swells, sandy expanses, and its induction as the U.K.'s first World Surfing Reserve make North Devon's Woolacombe, Croyde, and Saunton beaches a siren call for surfers. Venture east to the UNESCO World Heritage-listedJurassic Coast, where hunting for fossils along dramatic rock formations that span 185 million years is a hit for both children and adults. South Devon's calmer shores offer scenic walks along the rocky shores of Lannacombe Beach — one of The Times' 2025 picks for the UK's best beaches — or the pebbly stretch of Blackpool Sands in Dartmouth. Trek to Berry Head, a National Nature Reserve, for vistas of headlands jutting out to sea.
Devon's vibrant cities
Retiring to the coast doesn't mean letting go of city comforts. While London shines as the world's best city of 2026, the appeal of Devon's two cities — Exeter and Plymouth — is showing up in the numbers: per Devon Live, citing Office of National Statistics data, international migration was the main driver of Exeter's 2% population growth in 2023 to 2024. As for Plymouth, its population reached 272,067, with 5,098 international arrivals recorded during the same period.
Exeter enters the ring a strong contender, earning a spot on House & Garden's list of the best places to retire in the U.K., thanks to its mix of cultural, architectural, and natural attractions. With the city dating back to 50 A.D., architecture runs the gamut of eras — the medieval underground waterway passages, the Gothic silhouette of Exeter Cathedral, and the sleek glass, metal, and wood of the University of Exeter's The Forum, all of which are within easy walking distance of each other. A strong student presence keeps the vibe young with theater, art exhibitions, concerts, restaurants, and nightlife. Life in Exeter can be easy on the budget, too, with free museum entries and guided tours, plus a walkable city center that's so Instagram-worthy, retirees may gladly welcome the exercise.
An hour's drive southwest is Plymouth, an underrated, lively coastline escape dubbed Britain's Ocean City — a well-suited moniker given its coastal-centric landscapes, attractions, and historic roots. Include the National Marine Aquarium, the historic Mayflower Steps, and picnics in the shadow of Smeaton's Tower lighthouse in a rough Plymouth itinerary; add strolls around the Barbican — a waterfront district teeming with art galleries, shopping boutiques, restaurants, and animated pubs housed in historic buildings — and gin-tasting sessions at the 15th-century monastery-turned-distillery while you're at it.
Devon's cozy villages are a delight to visit
One challenge of retiring to Devon? Deciding which village to explore first. A good place to start is Clovelly, an 11th-century seafaring cliffside village perched high enough to afford views of the Bristol Channel. In this charmingly unhurried village, cars are largely absent and sledges are still used to haul heavy items between the harbor and homes. There is an entry fee, which goes towards the upkeep and conservation of the estate, as well as access to the village's Clovelly Court Gardens.
Beer is an East Devon village where weekenders and locals share a cliff-backed shingle beach and its waters with fishing boats and watersport enthusiasts. The fishing village has shaken off its 18th-century smuggler's hideout past and transformed into a refreshing stop for families and retirees exploring the East Devon National Landscape. It's easy to slip into Beer's laidback fishing village rhythm, where activities include watching local fishermen at work, sampling sea-to-table fare at Beer's restaurants, and exploring the cavernous Beer Quarry Caves, whose stone, quarried since Roman times, appears in landmarks including Westminster Abbey and Exeter Cathedral.
With the lush landscape of Dartmoor National Park and the River Teign at its doorstep, Chagford exemplifies rural living with all the trimmings: local shops, charming inns, art galleries, and a market square anchored at the heart of the village. Retirees dreaming of settling here have more than enough to fill the seasons, moorlands to discover, year-round festivals to attend, and summer dips at Chagford's freshwater pool. Ready to explore beyond Devon? Here are 5 other European coastal cities to retire in.