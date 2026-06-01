Forget London, Retire To England's Coastal Expat Haven With Scenic Shores, Vibrant Cities, And Cozy Villages

Between its surf, sand, and sweeps of sweeping moorland, Devon has long drawn expats in — but what if that dream didn't have an expiration date? London may have the iconic art galleries, the diverse restaurant scene, and that thrumming buzz of big-city lifestyle, but for retirees ready for a change of pace, the coastal county of Devon offers a place to put down roots. And don't just take our word for it — as Luther Yeates of U.K. Expat Mortgage told U.S. News, Devon is "the No. 1 location for expats to retire to in the U.K."

Why wouldn't it be? Between nearly 435 miles of coastline across its scenic northern and southern shores, the seascapes prove dramatic and diverse — rugged coastlines and wave-lashed shores to the north, and a calmer, resort- and cove-riddled Riviera to the south. With the two coasts just under a three-hour drive from each other, retirees can explore both landscapes in their own sweet time. Devon also has more over-65 residents than the England and Wales average, according to the Teignmouth Post.

Powerful Atlantic Ocean swells, sandy expanses, and its induction as the U.K.'s first World Surfing Reserve make North Devon's Woolacombe, Croyde, and Saunton beaches a siren call for surfers. Venture east to the UNESCO World Heritage-listedJurassic Coast, where hunting for fossils along dramatic rock formations that span 185 million years is a hit for both children and adults. South Devon's calmer shores offer scenic walks along the rocky shores of Lannacombe Beach — one of The Times' 2025 picks for the UK's best beaches — or the pebbly stretch of Blackpool Sands in Dartmouth. Trek to Berry Head, a National Nature Reserve, for vistas of headlands jutting out to sea.