Across The Firth Of Forth From Edinburgh Is A Coastal Escape With Trails, A Sandy Beach, And Highland Games

If you visit Burntisland with the hope of walking along the coast and enjoying stunning views, you won't be disappointed. The town offers various trails, including one that leads from Burntisland to Aberdour. The trail is paved and spans a five-mile section of the Fife Coastal Trail. According to AllTrails, it takes an hour to an hour and a half to go out and back. As you stroll, you can take in wide-open views of the Firth of Forth and enjoy the sea breeze.

The Burntisland to Kirkcaldy trail takes you in the opposite direction and is also part of the Fife Coastal Path. It's a real treat to see the ruins of the Seafield Tower along the way, a 16th-century castle. On the way, you'll pass manicured lawns with picnic tables, a place to pause for a rest. Grassy hills descend to a rocky shore on the other side, where you may spot seals.

Head to Burntisland Beach for a no-frills beach experience. Tranquil waves lap the sandy beach, which is flanked by a promenade. The beach is popular and attracts folks of all ages to sunbathe, paddle, and take a dip in the refreshing water. One beachgoer on Google noted that it is "a bit of a trek from the parking places," while another shared that it "is a great location to just sit and relax." Plus, you can see clearly across to Arthur's Seat, one of 12 romantic filming locations in the UK.