Across The Firth Of Forth From Edinburgh Is A Coastal Escape With Trails, A Sandy Beach, And Highland Games
From Edinburgh, you can gaze across the Firth of Forth to the coastline of Fife, a collection of towns and villages. Burntisland, a seaside town with a long history, sits along this coastline, directly across from the Scottish capital. The town dates back to at least the 16th century, when most of the town was clustered around the harbor. Today the town is home to signature Fife establishments, such as cozy cafes, shops, and of course an obligatory parish church. Burntisland is also recognizable by Binn Hill, a giant volcanic hill that overlooks the town. When you arrive in town, you can head straight for the shoreline, which is perfect for a seaside stroll or a relaxing day on the beach.
If a scenic coastal walk or hike is in your plan, Burntisland offers a great variety of trails of various lengths and levels of difficulty. If visiting in late July, don't miss the annual Burntisland Highland Games. The yearly summer showcase dates back to the 1600s, making it the second-oldest Highland Games in the world. A drive to Burntisland from Edinburgh takes less than an hour. You can also journey by train on via Scotrail, which takes you there in about the same amount of time.
Walk along the coast and hang out at Burntisland Beach
If you visit Burntisland with the hope of walking along the coast and enjoying stunning views, you won't be disappointed. The town offers various trails, including one that leads from Burntisland to Aberdour. The trail is paved and spans a five-mile section of the Fife Coastal Trail. According to AllTrails, it takes an hour to an hour and a half to go out and back. As you stroll, you can take in wide-open views of the Firth of Forth and enjoy the sea breeze.
The Burntisland to Kirkcaldy trail takes you in the opposite direction and is also part of the Fife Coastal Path. It's a real treat to see the ruins of the Seafield Tower along the way, a 16th-century castle. On the way, you'll pass manicured lawns with picnic tables, a place to pause for a rest. Grassy hills descend to a rocky shore on the other side, where you may spot seals.
Head to Burntisland Beach for a no-frills beach experience. Tranquil waves lap the sandy beach, which is flanked by a promenade. The beach is popular and attracts folks of all ages to sunbathe, paddle, and take a dip in the refreshing water. One beachgoer on Google noted that it is "a bit of a trek from the parking places," while another shared that it "is a great location to just sit and relax." Plus, you can see clearly across to Arthur's Seat, one of 12 romantic filming locations in the UK.
Visit Burntisland during the Highland Games
Burntisland comes alive with its yearly Highland Games in late July, drawing large crowds. It takes place at Burntisland Links, a grassy park adjacent to the beach. The event coincides with a traveling fair and features a range of traditional Scottish competitions. In addition to running, dancing, and cycling events, strongmen also compete in "tossing the caber," a skill that involves vaulting a literal tree trunk into the air by hand. A wide range of other competitions, including hurdle races and high jumps, take place. When you watch the caber tossing event, note that scores are based on the log's rotation, not on how far the log is thrown.
Fife is a very picturesque coastal Scottish Kingdom, with plenty of towns to visit and explore. If you want to experience more of its beauty, in addition to Burntisland, consider visiting Kirkcaldy, a quaint town with a castle and Europe's longest street fair. For another opportunity to stroll along the UK coasts, hop over to England for the "world's longest coastal path," with cliffs and beaches.