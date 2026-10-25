Canada's Breathtaking Backcountry Park Has Year-Round Fun With Forest Camping And Very Few Visitors

Visitors wanting to overnight in Ningunsaw Provincial Park have the option of primitive forest camping. However, it is important to note that absolutely no facilities or amenities are available. There are also no prepared campsites. This is pure backcountry dispersed camping, meaning campers must pack in — and out — all of their supplies. That includes any firewood, as gathering wood within the park is not allowed. It should also be noted that this is prime bear habitat, and anyone camping in Ningunsaw Park should properly bear-proof their campsite.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities while visiting or camping at the park, including backcountry hiking, although there are no designated trails. During the warm weather months, visitors can fish in the rivers and streams within the park as well, provided they are in possession of a valid BC fishing license. Once winter sets in, the primary activities are cross-country skiing and hunting. Visitors can also hike into the Ningunsaw River Ecological Preserve, which borders the park. However, fishing, hunting, and camping are not allowed in the preserve, so it is important to know which portion of land you are on at all times. Additionally, since bears inhabit the park, it is advisable to know what to do if you see a bear before exploring either the park or preserve.

The entrance to Ningunsaw Park is located along Highway 37. Visitors can reach it by heading south from Dease Lake for around 133 miles or north from Meziadin Junction for about 65 miles. Stikine River Provincial Park, which contains the "Grand Canyon of the North," is also located along Highway 37, between Ningunsaw Park and Dease Lake. The closest commercial airport to Ningunsaw Park is Northwest Regional Airport (YXT) in Terrace, some 155 miles south of Meziadin Junction.