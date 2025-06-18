The 'Grand Canyon Of The North' Is A Majestic Canadian Chasm With Crystal Clear Waters And Hiking Trails

Snow-shouldered mountains, opal-hued lakes, and sweeps of ancient rainforests all conspire to make British Columbia a veritable promised land for adventurers. From shipwreck scuba diving on Vancouver Island to skiing down the powdery slopes of Whistler-Blackcomb and surfing on Vancouver's wild western coast, this is a place to crank up the adrenaline and get into the great outdoors. It also happens to be the home of the self-proclaimed "Grand Canyon of the north," which you'll find nestled along the course of the Stikine River, deep in the northern reaches of the province.

The Stikine itself flows a whopping 379 miles from high in the British Columbia mountains all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Over the course of millennia, the river has carved out a deep chasm in the rock shelf here, creating a truly dramatic landscape with walls of stone that can reach nearly 1,000 feet in height at certain points. That's enough to claim it the crown as the deepest canyon in Canada, drawing everyone from hiking buffs to daring whitewater enthusiasts with its mix of lookouts and legendary fast-flowing rapids.

Getting here is likely to be a bit of an adventure in itself. The drive up to the park from Vancouver will take in excess of 18.5 hours! Thankfully, you can cut the journey to just under 11 hours by flying into the Prince George Airport. It's Highway 37 virtually the whole way up, which means visions of gigantic mountains and long-lost lakes aplenty.