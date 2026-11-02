Between Bath And Reading Is A Charming Market Town With A Vibrant Culture, Quaint Shops, And History

As far back as the Middle Ages, people have gathered around to hear the tales of King Arthur, the hero of Welsh and Celtic folklore. One of the most well-known characters from Arthurian mythology is the wizard Merlin, who was supposedly buried inside a giant grassy mound. Today, Merlin's Mound still stands amidst the campus of Marlborough College in Marlborough, a medieval market town in the English countryside. Surrounded by the sweeping hills of the North Wessex Downs National Landscape, this vibrant community offers travelers plenty of diversions.

Aside from paying a visit to Merlin's supposed grave, which has actually existed since Neolithic times, sightseers can explore Marlborough's historic architecture. Crowded up and down the High Street are brick cottages and whitewashed storefronts, mostly dating from the Georgian era. There are even a few half-timbered facades, and the spiky tower of St. Mary's Church rises above the rooftops. Head inside to admire the 17th-century architecture and the Norman-era archway. Local eateries and quaint pubs are dotted in between, beckoning hungry sightseers for a tasty meal.

Though it may seem like a quiet rural town, Marlborough is often bustling with activity. Stalls fill up the High Street every week for the local market, which dates back to the reign of King John (via BBC), while annual festivals and fairs draw crowds wanting to enjoy a day of family-friendly fun. To the west, Bath is just over an hour away from Marlborough by car, while anyone to the east in Reading can drive over in about 50 minutes.