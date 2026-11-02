Between Bath And Reading Is A Charming Market Town With A Vibrant Culture, Quaint Shops, And History
As far back as the Middle Ages, people have gathered around to hear the tales of King Arthur, the hero of Welsh and Celtic folklore. One of the most well-known characters from Arthurian mythology is the wizard Merlin, who was supposedly buried inside a giant grassy mound. Today, Merlin's Mound still stands amidst the campus of Marlborough College in Marlborough, a medieval market town in the English countryside. Surrounded by the sweeping hills of the North Wessex Downs National Landscape, this vibrant community offers travelers plenty of diversions.
Aside from paying a visit to Merlin's supposed grave, which has actually existed since Neolithic times, sightseers can explore Marlborough's historic architecture. Crowded up and down the High Street are brick cottages and whitewashed storefronts, mostly dating from the Georgian era. There are even a few half-timbered facades, and the spiky tower of St. Mary's Church rises above the rooftops. Head inside to admire the 17th-century architecture and the Norman-era archway. Local eateries and quaint pubs are dotted in between, beckoning hungry sightseers for a tasty meal.
Though it may seem like a quiet rural town, Marlborough is often bustling with activity. Stalls fill up the High Street every week for the local market, which dates back to the reign of King John (via BBC), while annual festivals and fairs draw crowds wanting to enjoy a day of family-friendly fun. To the west, Bath is just over an hour away from Marlborough by car, while anyone to the east in Reading can drive over in about 50 minutes.
Local shops and seasonal festivals in Marlborough, England
Keen shoppers can hit the High Street for an afternoon of retail therapy. Find new outfits at Willow & Wolf, a local clothing emporium within a painted white cottage. Aside from stylish apparel, shoppers will also find fun souvenirs like scented candles, patterned tableware, and even a variety of books. Next, continue to Sound Knowledge, a vintage music shop squeezed down a narrow alleyway. The shelves are packed with cassette tapes and vinyl albums. "Everything from up and coming talent to legacy artists of all genres are here for sale," a previous customer gushed on Google.
Meanwhile, shoppers can mingle with locals at the weekly markets, which have been running ever since Marlborough became a market town back in the 13th century. Wander through the tents filling up the High Street to find all kinds of goodies like apparel and handmade crafts, along with fresh produce, flowers, and bakery treats. The market runs every Wednesday and Saturday. To continue your shopping spree, drive just 20 minutes over to Hungerford, England's unsung country town filled with antique shops and boutiques.
For a dose of the town's bustling culture, bookworms should visit in September, when an array of published authors descend upon the town for the annual Marlborough LitFest. Listen to author talks and poetry readings, attend writers' workshops, or grab a copy of the designated book for the Big Town Read, essentially a book club for the entire town to participate in. In October, the High Street bursts to life once again with the historic Big & Little Mop Fair, which has been drawing crowds to the town since the Middle Ages. The glow of neon lights from carnival rides illuminates the street as attendees browse the food trucks and enjoy the merry atmosphere.
Explore the historic sites around Marlborough, England
While the planning of it might be tedious, anyone interested in Arthurian legend should certainly try to visit Merlin's Mound while in Marlborough. The mound's mythological connection has been such an enduring icon over the centuries that the phrase "where now lie the bones of wise Merlin" became the town's motto. Since it now forms part of Marlborough College, the mound is only open for free public tours one day a year in May (via Marlborough Mound Trust). A narrow footpath circles upwards around the steep, grassy mound, allowing visitors to ascend to the top.
For a journey back to the 17th century, stop by The Merchant's House on the High Street. Built sometime back in the 1650s, visitors can step into the wood-paneled rooms where a wealthy local silk merchant once lived with his family. "You can get up close and also touch many things," a previous visitor noted. Old paintings on the wall and historic furnishings arranged into vignettes of domestic life create an immersive experience while exploring each room. Move through the house at your own pace, or take the guided tour led by volunteers. What's more, a visit during Christmastime means you will get the chance to meet Santa.
While Marlborough is ideal as a day trip, a handful of accommodations mean travelers can easily extend their stay. Highly rated on Google is The Marlborough Inn, a brick cottage at the corner of the High Street, while The Green Dragon has been welcoming overnight guests since the 17th century. After spending time in Marlborough, drive just 12 minutes over to Avebury, a charming hidden village where you can escape Stonehenge crowds. Another great spot to explore nearby is Chippenham, a charming English town with street markets, tasty eats, and river views.