Escape Stonehenge Crowds At A Charming Hidden Village With Its Own Neolithic Monument

The village of Avebury lies in Wiltshire, England, about a two-hour drive west of London. You can also take a train to nearby Swindon and then a bus to Avebury. Entrance to the site is free, and unlike Stonehenge, there's no need to book tickets. It's open from dawn until dusk, and visitors can drop in whenever they want.

Avebury is a collection of neolithic sites built between 2850 and 2200 B.C. The earliest include what was once a huge enclosure surrounded by a series of ditches on Windmill Hill and West Kennet Long Barrow, an ancient burial mound. The Avebury Henge is at the center of the site. It is the largest prehistoric circular enclosure in the world, evolving over hundreds of years to become a complex of connected monuments.

Today, much of the site lies buried underground, but some remarkable earthworks are still visible. The West Kennet Avenue of 100 pairs of standing stones is particularly haunting, as is Silbury Hill, Europe's largest artificial prehistoric mound. Why these ancient monuments were built and how they were used is still a mystery. Both Stonehenge and Avebury are active archeological research sites. The nearby Alexander Keiller Museum houses the ancient artifacts that have been unearthed so far.