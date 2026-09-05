Between Bath And Swindon Is A Charming English Town With Street Markets, Tasty Eats, And River Views
With millions of people flocking to London every year, the United Kingdom capital is not only the most visited destination in the country but one of the most popular hotspots in the world, too. And while there's a lot to love about the Big Smoke, this also means that the city is currently dealing with overtourism and that those smaller but very charming hubs not too far away tend to go unnoticed. So, if you're looking for some of that English town allure, the next time you're in the area, consider Chippenham instead. Home to roughly 50,000 residents, this is one of those places that offers both a laid-back, neighborly feel and visit-worthy attractions.
You'll often find it referred to as a "market town," a title that reflects both its long history as a trading hub and its lively market scene today, with traditional street markets taking place every week. The town boasts tasty eats, too, and thanks to its position right alongside River Avon, visitors will also get some scenic waterfront views and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Despite its cozy, small-town charm, Chippenham is easy to reach. It's located between two well-known urban centers: Bath (14 miles southwest) and Swindon (20 miles northeast). London can also be reached in just a little over an hour using public transportation, and the nearest major airport is in Bristol. Thanks to the capital (and the surrounding area) having extensive and efficient public transportation networks, many won't feel the need to get a rental car to explore all the must-see attractions.
A historical market and thriving local food scene
Surrounded by rolling hills and filled with historical buildings like St. Mary's Church (known for its Perpendicular Gothic architecture), Chippenham offers visitors that classic English charm. One way to experience it firsthand, while also getting a chance to mingle with locals, is by attending one of the local markets. Boasting a long trade history that goes back centuries, today, the town draws travelers and residents to the regular markets that take place on Fridays and Saturdays. The Chippenham Street Market itself has been happening every week since the early 14th century, with local vendors still selling fresh produce, cheeses, meats, gifts, and more on High Street – and much of what you'll see is locally sourced or made by Chippenham artisans.
Another facet of Chippenham's charm lies in the local food scene. There are dozens of restaurants in town, with places like The Langley Tap coming highly recommended. This is your traditional country pub, complete with a cottage garden and a fireplace inside a cozy dining room. Many of the ingredients are seasonal and locally sourced, and the Sunday roast, in particular, is often complimented. The place is also very dog-friendly – they even offer free treats at the bar.
The Garden is another highly reviewed local spot praised by customers for its fresh-cooked dishes, local produce, and well-made cocktails. The steak is a standout dish, but if you come here, don't forget to take a look at the dessert menu. The chocolate brownie and sticky toffee pudding, in particular, are fan favorites. While in the area, it might be worth visiting Keynsham, too, located about 20 miles west. This is a town with vibrant riverside walks, charming downtown shops, and pubs.
River views and outdoor recreation in Chippenham
Thanks to the River Avon running straight through Chippenham, outdoor lovers have a lot of beautiful sights and recreation opportunities to look forward to. Where to experience all that firsthand? Try Monkton Park. Filled with willow and alder trees and offering unrestricted river views, this is one of Chippenham's most scenic spots. You can even sit on one of the many benches and watch the swans and ducks swim by. Hikers and walkers will also get access to a variety of trails, which you can use as sections of a longer pathway that takes you through other Chippenham attractions, including Borough Parade, High Street, St. Mary's Street, and more.
Sure, a bigger hub like Swindon might draw travelers with its charming railroad town status, shops, culture, and tasty eats, but Chippenham shines through its outdoorsy allure that goes well beyond the pretty views. River Avon also offers fishing opportunities – it even houses salmon. Netham Weir, Bedminster Bridge, and Bath Bridge are some of the most popular fishing spots you'll find within a 20-mile radius. Visitors can always go out in the water and canoe, kayak, and paddleboard, too. That said, because the local sailing and canoeing club is membership-based, you'll either have to make arrangements beforehand or bring your own equipment.
Head to John Coles Park next. While a bit farther away from the Avon River banks, it's still a popular spot for outdoor lovers, featuring a seasonal splash pad, a sensory garden with flower smells and wind chimes, and hundreds of trees. Up for a day trip? Consider Avebury World Heritage site, a charming hidden village with a Neolithic monument perfect for escaping the Stonehenge crowds.