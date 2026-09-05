Between Bath And Swindon Is A Charming English Town With Street Markets, Tasty Eats, And River Views

With millions of people flocking to London every year, the United Kingdom capital is not only the most visited destination in the country but one of the most popular hotspots in the world, too. And while there's a lot to love about the Big Smoke, this also means that the city is currently dealing with overtourism and that those smaller but very charming hubs not too far away tend to go unnoticed. So, if you're looking for some of that English town allure, the next time you're in the area, consider Chippenham instead. Home to roughly 50,000 residents, this is one of those places that offers both a laid-back, neighborly feel and visit-worthy attractions.

You'll often find it referred to as a "market town," a title that reflects both its long history as a trading hub and its lively market scene today, with traditional street markets taking place every week. The town boasts tasty eats, too, and thanks to its position right alongside River Avon, visitors will also get some scenic waterfront views and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Despite its cozy, small-town charm, Chippenham is easy to reach. It's located between two well-known urban centers: Bath (14 miles southwest) and Swindon (20 miles northeast). London can also be reached in just a little over an hour using public transportation, and the nearest major airport is in Bristol. Thanks to the capital (and the surrounding area) having extensive and efficient public transportation networks, many won't feel the need to get a rental car to explore all the must-see attractions.