Nestled On The Vermont-New Hampshire Border Is A Small Town With River Fun, Scenic Trails, And New England Vibes

As one of the six official states that make up the New England region, Vermont has many cities that offer picturesque landscapes and idyllic open-air escapes. But Norwich in particular has been dubbed "the quintessential New England village." Located in the heart of the Upper Valley, it's situated along the Connecticut River and bounded by the New Hampshire state line. Boasting mountain views and rolling hills complemented by lush foliage and a peaceful atmosphere, Norwich offers waterside relaxation and recreation, hiking trails, and peak New England vibes perfect for lovers of the great outdoors.

The quaint town, with a population of about 3,600, spans a land area of just over 44 square miles. Though on the smaller side, the town has been named "one of the best places to live in Vermont," and the No. 1 place to raise a family in the state by Niche. The site gives the town high marks for its family-friendliness, highly-rated public school system, crime and safety rating, and close-knit yet rural residential vibe. It's huddled among several other visit-worthy hotspots, including the scenic city of Lebanon, New Hampshire, about a 15-minute drive away.

For travelers looking to stay directly in Norwich, there are two main lodging options available. The Norwich Inn, a full-service hotel with an on-site microbrewery, dates back to 1797. Nestled on Main Street is the historic The Partridge House. Non-traditional lodging is also an alternative; there are a variety of vacation rentals in Norwich for a home-away-from-home experience. Wherever you choose to rest at night, you'll want to head to the river for a little R&R during the day or hit a trail for a walk, jog, ski, bike, or hike — Norwich has plenty to offer outdoor adventurers.