Nestled On The Vermont-New Hampshire Border Is A Small Town With River Fun, Scenic Trails, And New England Vibes
As one of the six official states that make up the New England region, Vermont has many cities that offer picturesque landscapes and idyllic open-air escapes. But Norwich in particular has been dubbed "the quintessential New England village." Located in the heart of the Upper Valley, it's situated along the Connecticut River and bounded by the New Hampshire state line. Boasting mountain views and rolling hills complemented by lush foliage and a peaceful atmosphere, Norwich offers waterside relaxation and recreation, hiking trails, and peak New England vibes perfect for lovers of the great outdoors.
The quaint town, with a population of about 3,600, spans a land area of just over 44 square miles. Though on the smaller side, the town has been named "one of the best places to live in Vermont," and the No. 1 place to raise a family in the state by Niche. The site gives the town high marks for its family-friendliness, highly-rated public school system, crime and safety rating, and close-knit yet rural residential vibe. It's huddled among several other visit-worthy hotspots, including the scenic city of Lebanon, New Hampshire, about a 15-minute drive away.
For travelers looking to stay directly in Norwich, there are two main lodging options available. The Norwich Inn, a full-service hotel with an on-site microbrewery, dates back to 1797. Nestled on Main Street is the historic The Partridge House. Non-traditional lodging is also an alternative; there are a variety of vacation rentals in Norwich for a home-away-from-home experience. Wherever you choose to rest at night, you'll want to head to the river for a little R&R during the day or hit a trail for a walk, jog, ski, bike, or hike — Norwich has plenty to offer outdoor adventurers.
Relax by the river or hit a scenic trail for a nature excursion
For fun aquatic activities, head to River Road, where several boat ramps provide water access for kayaking, canoeing, or fishing on the calm river. Just south of the Ledyard Free Bridge is Foley Park. The space is a "beautiful and serene place," according to one Google Maps user, who also noted it's a "good place to relax after a morning walk." While its address is often listed in the picturesque town of Hanover, New Hampshire, due to its positioning right at the border, the park physically lies on the western shore of the Connecticut River. It can even be directly accessed from Dartmouth College or downtown Hanover by strolling across the bridge.
AllTrails lists 14 scenic walking and hiking routes to choose from in the area, so there are plenty of opportunities to embark on an open-air excursion. Rated the city's best hiking trail with nearly 700 reviews, Gile Mountain Trail — located in Norwich's northwest corner in Woody Adams Conservation Forest — presents 360-degree views once you hit the top, where there's a 70-foot-high observation tower. The moderate, 1.4-mile hike up is estimated to take 30 minutes to an hour, depending on pace and which specific route you take; the elevation gain to the summit is about 400 feet.
Another popular option in the region is Montshire's Ridge and Hazen Trail at the Montshire Museum of Science. Though rated a fairly easy trek, the 3.6-mile trail can take up to two hours to complete, so plan accordingly. The best times to visit are said to be April through November. Trails aside, the museum is a must-visit in Norwich for its fun, family-friendly features such as interactive exhibits, outdoor science park, and nature discovery play area.
Take in the best of Norwich's New England vibes
Norwich is easily accessible by car, train, or plane. It sits right off Interstate 91; the nearest Amtrak station in the charming, historic town of White River Junction, Vermont, is only about a 10-minute ride down the road, depending on traffic. Meanwhile, the closest major international hub is Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), roughly 130 miles away.
Norwich's relaxed, New England vibe blends riverside scenery with historic, traditional American charm. While visiting, explore Main Street's architecture, shops, and history via a walking tour. Stop by small-town Dan & Whit's General Store for an authentic Norwich shopping experience. The landmark spot has been "a vital part of community life in Norwich" for 70 years, while a general store has stood on this site for more than 200 years, according to the Norwich Historical Society and Community Center.
The Norwich Bookstore — also on Main Street — has been in the community for more than 30 years and houses a collection of new releases, best-sellers, and literary deep cuts. Meanwhile, the Norwich Congregational Church is another historic sight, dating back to the 19th century, and Norwich University, founded in 1819, lies just outside the town center. The educational institution is recognized as the oldest private military college in the United States. Before leaving Norwich, stop for some goodies at King Arthur Baking Company, one of the town's standout attractions, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth by indulging in a few treats or try your hand at making your own with an in-shop baking class.