Nestled Against Vermont's White River Is This Thriving Village With A Charming, Artsy Downtown
White River Junction, Vermont, sits at the confluence of two great New England rivers. The White River flows east from the town of Ripton for 56 miles before it meets the Connecticut River, the mightiest of all New England waterways that flows through other artsy Vermont towns like Brattleboro. These rivers have long influenced the character of the White River Junction, which today is a thriving village community with an artsy downtown, unique shops, great restaurants, and plenty of opportunities to get outside.
Part of the town of Hartford, Vermont, which was established in 1761, White River Junction became its own village in the mid-19th century. It became famous as the first and largest railroad junction in northern New England, and trade thrived until the arrival of the Interstate Highway System. The town was forced to shift from an industrial center to a cultural one.
The railroad's history is still alive in White River Junction, being one of the stops on Amtrak's Vermonter train. However, more people visit the town because it sits at the intersection of two highways: I-91 and I-89. The convergence of these two roads makes White River Junction an easy place to access from anywhere in New England. It's just over two hours north of Hartford, Connecticut on I-91, and an hour west of Concord, New Hampshire, on I-89. All told, it's one of the easiest places in Vermont to get to.
The charms of downtown White River Junction
Vermont has no shortage of villages that will charm the socks off any visitor. Wilmington has its trendy restaurants and trails, while Middlebury is a college town with no shortage of classic New England storybook charm. White River Junction maintains a character all its own and it is one defined by a commitment to foster a thriving arts scene.
There are two sides to White River Junction's arts scene. On the fine arts side, the Long River Gallery on Main Street showcases the works of over 80 Upper Valley artists and craftspeople with paintings, pottery, glass blown items, mixed media, photography, and woodworking. They also host exhibitions featuring the work of a particular area artist of note. On the more eclectic and alternative side, the Main Street Museum boasts ethical taxidermy and oddities, along with independent movie and piano nights.
Theatre is also popular in White River Junction, and also has two sides to its scene. Northern Stage is a professional theater specializing in new and repertory work out of a state-of-the-art theatre space on Gates Street. Aimed at being the premier theater in the region, they are committed to supporting area artists with programs and education for adults and youth. The Briggs Opera House is an informal space that can be rented out by smaller theater companies and artists for shows, presentations, and concerts.
White River Junction's outdoor adventures and nearby fun
Downtown White River Junction may be where it's at in terms of arts, but there are plenty of other things to see and do in the surrounding area that make it worth the visit. White River Junction is right next door to Quechee, home to Quechee Gorge, Vermont's deepest and most breathtaking gorge. Not only is it a fantastic place to hike and swim, but it also hosts the Quechee Balloon Festival which fills the skies with colorful hot air balloons every summer.
If you're a fan of baking, head 10 minutes north to Norwich, Vermont, to visit the headquarters of King Arthur Baking Company. They have a wonderful cafe and bakery, an open shop filled with baking tools, and a school that offers classes on how to bake some classic treats. On your side trip to Norwich, be sure to stop at the Montshire Museum of Science for wonderful hands-on science activities and hiking trails that wrap around the grounds.
Back in White River Junction proper, you can settle down for some exceptionally good eats. Elixir is a high-end dining experience that offers a taste of what true Vermont quality can taste like. Wolf Tree is another excellent spot that stays open late into the night and comes with a unique cocktail menu. So, after all that adventuring, you can settle down for a nice drink and conversation with a friend.