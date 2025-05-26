Nestled Against Vermont's White River Is This Thriving Village With A Charming, Artsy Downtown

White River Junction, Vermont, sits at the confluence of two great New England rivers. The White River flows east from the town of Ripton for 56 miles before it meets the Connecticut River, the mightiest of all New England waterways that flows through other artsy Vermont towns like Brattleboro. These rivers have long influenced the character of the White River Junction, which today is a thriving village community with an artsy downtown, unique shops, great restaurants, and plenty of opportunities to get outside.

Part of the town of Hartford, Vermont, which was established in 1761, White River Junction became its own village in the mid-19th century. It became famous as the first and largest railroad junction in northern New England, and trade thrived until the arrival of the Interstate Highway System. The town was forced to shift from an industrial center to a cultural one.

The railroad's history is still alive in White River Junction, being one of the stops on Amtrak's Vermonter train. However, more people visit the town because it sits at the intersection of two highways: I-91 and I-89. The convergence of these two roads makes White River Junction an easy place to access from anywhere in New England. It's just over two hours north of Hartford, Connecticut on I-91, and an hour west of Concord, New Hampshire, on I-89. All told, it's one of the easiest places in Vermont to get to.