Between London And Margate Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, An Award-Winning Beach, And History

Although England may not be the first place that comes to mind when considering an island getaway, its coast is lined with plenty of historical and naturally beautiful islands. The Isle of Sheppey, an underrated gem in the Thames Estuary in northern Kent, is among its scenic options. Minster on Sea is a peaceful town and a lovely civil parish along Sheppey's northern coast. Located about 50 miles east of London and around 45 miles west of Margate, the settlement is bursting at the seams with nature, wildlife, and historic charm.

To know the history of the town's ancient church is to know the history of Minster on Sea. The Abbey Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Sexburgha, simply referred to as Minster Abbey, is one of the U.K.'s oldest churches that's still in use. The original structure — a monastery constructed some time between A.D. 664 and A.D. 673 – was almost completely destroyed by Danish invaders during the ninth century before being rebuilt in the 12th century. The town's name, Minster, stems from the Old English word "mynster," meaning monastery.

While Minster on Sea is home to historic structures that detail its religious past, history isn't all the charming town has to offer. There's tons of outdoor adventure thanks to its beach and natural recreation areas. Plus, there are plenty of spots around town where visitors can enjoy seafood that's caught each day. With its friendly community and quiet atmosphere, Minster on Sea offers a classic English getaway without bustling crowds.