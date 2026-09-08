Between Grimsby And Skegness Is A Charming Coastal Town With An Award-Winning Beach, Family Fun, And Tasty Eats
The words "charming" and "coastal" in the context of the UK might evoke images of Brighton in East Sussex or St. Ives in Cornwall. But the truth is, quaint towns dot the country, and the "right" destination depends on the region (and the person). Those traveling along England's east coast might be pleasantly surprised by one small town — Mablethorpe. Its quintessential seaside vibe means life is in low gear and no one's in a hurry. Located in the ceremonial county of Lincolnshire, this place lets you take in the waterfront at a slower pace, in contrast to busier beach towns.
While this coastal town retains a quiet charm, its pristine beach earns high praise backed by a Blue Flag certification. The award-winning Mablethorpe Beach is where most people spend hot summer days, sinking their toes in the sand, wading in the clear water, and enjoying water sports. With kid-friendly perks all around, this beach is perfect for a fun day with the family. The sea isn't the only place to visit with children, as Mablethorpe has more family attractions. Be it a waterpark, wildlife sanctuary, or miniature train ride, the whole family can enjoy quality time at a variety of sites.
Some memories are made by the beach, while others are made around the table. Whether you head to a fish and chips spot, have coffee at a cafe, or keep it traditional with pub fare, you'll indulge in tasty meals as you eat your way through the town. Mablethorpe is situated an hour away from Grimsby and 40 minutes from Skegness — you can take the bus from both places to get there.
Family time at Mablethorpe's Blue Flag beach
When you're in a coastal town like Mablethorpe, going to the beach is a must — especially when it has a Blue Flag Award. Boasting a 2-mile-long shoreline, the accessible Mablethorpe Beach is considered one of England's top seaside spots. And, while Blue Flag-certified beaches aren't unheard of in England, Mablethorpe Beach was rated the best summer beach in England in 2023.
With soft swells, golden sand, and a dog-friendly policy, every single family member can have fun. Activities range from swimming and sunbathing to exciting water sports. Some like sailing and windsurfing, while others prefer paddling out on a kayak or canoe. Mablethorpe Beach is located next to Queens Park, home to a paddling pool, miniature railway, and a mini golf course. If the little ones are afraid of the open water, you can always splash around the waterpark. Lincolnshire Aquapark features a massive floating inflatable obstacle course and water sports at Grange Leisure Park. From tackling slides to jumping on floating trampolines, this place offers a great escape on a hot day. You can also rent out kayaks and paddleboards by the hour (or bring your own) to float on the lake.
Family time often means learning and bonding, too, and this town gives you the opportunity to do so at the Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary and Wildlife Rescue Centre. You can observe the seals swimming and healing in the open-air rescue pools, say hello to the resident meerkats and monkeys, and learn about birds of prey. Besides viewing exotic fauna, you can meet goats at the Farm Animal Paddocks and other creatures at the Tropical House and Reptile Area.
Check out Mablethorpe's restaurant scene
Food-wise, Mablethorpe offers casual eateries, seaside cafes, traditional pubs, and international fare. And since England is regarded as one of the safest places for dining out with food allergies, there's something for everyone. For comfort food, make your way to The Beck. Serving carvery, fish and chips, and classic roasts, this establishment has a separate gluten-free and kids' menu. Online reviews mention the fast service and friendly staff. On a sunny day, enjoy your meal in the outdoor seating area.
Those who want a sea view can get a table at Dunes Complex. With a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews across 1,300 ratings, this restaurant-pub provides lots of entertainment. Here, you'll have classic pub grub like tasty fish and chips and burgers, along with pizzas, shareables, and more. Moreover, they have a dedicated menu for vegans, vegetarians, and those following a gluten-free diet. Besides eating, you can head to Dunes Complex for karaoke, live music, game nights, and other family-friendly events — they even host a kids club.
If you're in the mood for Italian cuisine, Gerardo's might satisfy your cravings. This local favorite has everything from breakfast and pasta to seafood and pizza. "All of the food arrived together, freshly cooked and piping hot," wrote one happy customer on Google Reviews. "Each dish was cooked perfectly and had that comforting, homemade feel that's hard to find." Don't forget to leave room for dessert — several patrons have praised the gelato. Regarding accommodation in Mablethorpe, book a room at the top-rated White Heather Guest House, just steps away from the beach. And for more destinations on the east coast, Hull was voted England's best place to visit, and sits just an hour and 40 minutes away. And if you're looking for more of England's best beach vibes, head to Sandbanks Beach in Poole, Dorset, which has held a Blue Flag Award designation since 1987.