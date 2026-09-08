Between Grimsby And Skegness Is A Charming Coastal Town With An Award-Winning Beach, Family Fun, And Tasty Eats

The words "charming" and "coastal" in the context of the UK might evoke images of Brighton in East Sussex or St. Ives in Cornwall. But the truth is, quaint towns dot the country, and the "right" destination depends on the region (and the person). Those traveling along England's east coast might be pleasantly surprised by one small town — Mablethorpe. Its quintessential seaside vibe means life is in low gear and no one's in a hurry. Located in the ceremonial county of Lincolnshire, this place lets you take in the waterfront at a slower pace, in contrast to busier beach towns.

While this coastal town retains a quiet charm, its pristine beach earns high praise backed by a Blue Flag certification. The award-winning Mablethorpe Beach is where most people spend hot summer days, sinking their toes in the sand, wading in the clear water, and enjoying water sports. With kid-friendly perks all around, this beach is perfect for a fun day with the family. The sea isn't the only place to visit with children, as Mablethorpe has more family attractions. Be it a waterpark, wildlife sanctuary, or miniature train ride, the whole family can enjoy quality time at a variety of sites.

Some memories are made by the beach, while others are made around the table. Whether you head to a fish and chips spot, have coffee at a cafe, or keep it traditional with pub fare, you'll indulge in tasty meals as you eat your way through the town. Mablethorpe is situated an hour away from Grimsby and 40 minutes from Skegness — you can take the bus from both places to get there.