Between its charming countryside attractions and extensive coastline which runs for hundreds of miles, the English county of Essex on London's northeast border has a lot to offer visitors. But if you want to immerse yourself in the county's heritage and entertainment scene, its cities — particularly Chelmsford – are hard to beat. It provides visitors with a jam-packed itinerary thanks to its gardens, shops, clubs, and historical landmarks such as Chelmsford Cathedral, which dates back to the 13th century.

In the late 19th century, the city became known as "the birthplace of the radio" thanks to the opening of the world's first radio equipment factory. Guglielmo Marconi, an Italian-born physics and electricity enthusiast who furthered his research in England, opened the factory and eventually patented a "system of telegraphy using Hertzian Waves," according to Essex Life. Today, you can learn more about Marconi's contributions to wireless communication and the city at the Museum of Chelmsford. Its permanent exhibit includes archaeological finds from the Ice Age, plus interactive displays exploring local history to 2012. It also hosts talks, tours, and workshops.

Another big perk to Chelmsford is its strategic location, which makes it a convenient day trip destination and base for exploring the rest of the region. London is just a half-hour train ride away with Greater Anglia, and Chelmsford serves as a midway point between the capital and Colchester, which is 20 minutes or so away by train. That said, the nearest major entryway for fliers remains London Stansted Airport (STN). Chelmsford is exceptionally walkable, so leave your car behind and make the most of its well-developed public transportation system.