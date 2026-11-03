Under An Hour From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Historic Town With Quiet Charm And Scenic Ancient Ruins

Chollerford offers walks through the idyllic English countryside, whose beauty rivals the scenic backdrop of Mr. Darcy's epic meadow stroll from "Pride and Prejudice." You can book a multiple-day walking tour, which brings you along Hadrian's Wall, a 73-mile-long barrier built to protect against the Picts during the Pax Romana era of the Roman Empire. The wall has been the scene of fascinating archaeological finds, such as a soldiers' game board and a rare pair of leather boxing gloves. The walk traverses neighboring towns, while providing unbelievably green pasture views as far as the eye can see.

You can also stroll over Chollerford Bridge, a gorgeous, Georgian-era stone bridge. The foundation features beautifully curved arches, which span the length of the bridge over the River North Tyne. The bridge's muted color and elegant arches blend seamlessly into the forested backdrop, while the structure itself is a short walk from the abutments of an original Roman crossing known as Chesters Roman Bridge.

Chesters Roman Fort provides another window into Chollerford's rich past. You can explore the well-preserved remains, where a garrison of 500 cavalry troops resided for more than three centuries. The ruins include the four main gates of the fort, as well as a bathhouse where the men soaked in hot and cold plunges while most likely enjoying views of the river. The adjacent museum is also worth a visit. Kids can search for hidden "rubbing stones" and dress up as Roman soldiers. The museum also holds a large collection of artifacts, which include jewelry, altars, and religious objects.