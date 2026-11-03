Under An Hour From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Historic Town With Quiet Charm And Scenic Ancient Ruins
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A visit to Northumberland County in northern England reveals its charms right away. Hills, bays, and waterfalls paint its landscape, while cobbled streets, cozy cafes, and lively markets invite you to explore further. The area also boasts a long history, with more castles than any other region in England, including Anglo-Saxon-era strongholds. If you're in the area or planning a trip to this magical county, you'll definitely want to visit Chollerford. Chollerford shares in Northumberland's history, as the small village is the home of significant ancient Roman structures.
Chollerford doesn't disappoint when it comes to its natural beauty or its historic attractions. Set among sprawling hills and pastures, the small village sits just north of the sparkling River North Tyne. A 18th-century bridge spans the river, which you can still stroll across. For a deeper dive into the town's history, visit Chesters Roman Fort, where you can learn about Roman life and explore ancient ruins and artifacts.
Explore Chollerford's sights and ruins
Chollerford offers walks through the idyllic English countryside, whose beauty rivals the scenic backdrop of Mr. Darcy's epic meadow stroll from "Pride and Prejudice." You can book a multiple-day walking tour, which brings you along Hadrian's Wall, a 73-mile-long barrier built to protect against the Picts during the Pax Romana era of the Roman Empire. The wall has been the scene of fascinating archaeological finds, such as a soldiers' game board and a rare pair of leather boxing gloves. The walk traverses neighboring towns, while providing unbelievably green pasture views as far as the eye can see.
You can also stroll over Chollerford Bridge, a gorgeous, Georgian-era stone bridge. The foundation features beautifully curved arches, which span the length of the bridge over the River North Tyne. The bridge's muted color and elegant arches blend seamlessly into the forested backdrop, while the structure itself is a short walk from the abutments of an original Roman crossing known as Chesters Roman Bridge.
Chesters Roman Fort provides another window into Chollerford's rich past. You can explore the well-preserved remains, where a garrison of 500 cavalry troops resided for more than three centuries. The ruins include the four main gates of the fort, as well as a bathhouse where the men soaked in hot and cold plunges while most likely enjoying views of the river. The adjacent museum is also worth a visit. Kids can search for hidden "rubbing stones" and dress up as Roman soldiers. The museum also holds a large collection of artifacts, which include jewelry, altars, and religious objects.
Getting to Chollerford and staying overnight
Chollerford is under an hour's drive west of Newcastle upon Tyne. Alternatively, you can take the Northern Rail from Newcastle to Hexham. A short walk takes you to the Hexham Railway Station, where you can hop on a Go North East bus and get off at the Humshaugh Recreation Ground stop.
The George Hotel is a good option if you want to stay overnight in the village. Rated highly on Booking, the elegant 18th-century hotel offers comfortable rooms, a games area, and a beer garden. It also has a restaurant, which serves dishes with locally-sourced ingredients. To wash the meal down, you can choose from a selection of wines, spirits, and award-winning ales.
As England's northernmost county, Northumberland is filled with quintessential British towns. To explore another inland riverside town, visit Morpeth, a small market town with stylish shops and vibrant bars. If you prefer your Northumberland adventures by the sea, then Craster, a charming coastal village with historic ruins, may be more your speed.