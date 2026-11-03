An Hour From London Is A Riverside Town With Easy Access To The Big City, Historic Charm, And A Scenic Promenade

Just an hour's drive from the bustling city of London is a quiet town along the River Thames that's steeped in history and blessed with plentiful beautiful views. Gravesend's Riverside Leisure Area is a collection of outdoor spaces and includes the Gordon Promenade along the river. It's a riverside escape that has multiple access points to the big city, making it a great option for a day trip or a long weekend.

The Leisure Area is also home to several historic sites of interest, including the Milton Chantry, Gravesend's oldest building dating to the 14th century. Today, the building is home to a small history museum and it stands in the Fort Gardens portion of the Riverside Leisure Area and next to the New Tavern Fort. The entire area connects to the large promenade, arguably the most scenic spot in Gravesend.

On clear days, views of London's skyline can be seen in the distance from the promenade. In the warmer months, the promenade and the nearby Gordon Memorial Gardens are full of well-tended gardens and flowing fountains. Regular train routes mean Gravesend is well-connected to London, making it easy for tourists in the capital to visit without renting a car or ordering a rideshare. Visitors can catch the high-speed Southeastern train at London St. Pancras International Station and reach Gravesend in just 23 minutes.