An Hour From London Is A Riverside Town With Easy Access To The Big City, Historic Charm, And A Scenic Promenade
Just an hour's drive from the bustling city of London is a quiet town along the River Thames that's steeped in history and blessed with plentiful beautiful views. Gravesend's Riverside Leisure Area is a collection of outdoor spaces and includes the Gordon Promenade along the river. It's a riverside escape that has multiple access points to the big city, making it a great option for a day trip or a long weekend.
The Leisure Area is also home to several historic sites of interest, including the Milton Chantry, Gravesend's oldest building dating to the 14th century. Today, the building is home to a small history museum and it stands in the Fort Gardens portion of the Riverside Leisure Area and next to the New Tavern Fort. The entire area connects to the large promenade, arguably the most scenic spot in Gravesend.
On clear days, views of London's skyline can be seen in the distance from the promenade. In the warmer months, the promenade and the nearby Gordon Memorial Gardens are full of well-tended gardens and flowing fountains. Regular train routes mean Gravesend is well-connected to London, making it easy for tourists in the capital to visit without renting a car or ordering a rideshare. Visitors can catch the high-speed Southeastern train at London St. Pancras International Station and reach Gravesend in just 23 minutes.
Gravesend boasts historic charm with its market and iron pier
For centuries, Gravesend has been a welcoming town for travelers headed to and from London, the world's top literary travel destination, either by river or carriage. Inspired by the influx of passengers, Gravesend populated its town center with pubs, inns, and other businesses to welcome visitors. The tradition still holds true today with its High Street being a destination for those looking for small, locally owned shops and truly English dining experiences that offer afternoon tea.
The town's heritage is also celebrated with the popular Gravesend Borough Market, which continues the tradition of a town marketplace dating to the 13th century. While the market and the structures within it have evolved over the centuries, it continues to be an important part of the town's history and culture. Its newest incarnation is housed within a 19th-century building and it's open to visitors every day except Monday, according to Tripadvisor.
Gravesend continues to attract visitors with attractions like the Woodville Theater, which hosts live performances as well as free art shows in its Blake Gallery. And while Gravesend might not be listed as a destination for the best piers in England for ocean views, it is home to the oldest cast-iron pier in the world. The pier has been a major part of Gravesend's maritime history since it first opened to ferry passenger traffic in 1834. Today it's a popular attraction that allows visitors to walk out over the River Thames, offering a different perspective of Gravesend.
Queen Victoria and Pocahontas are both honored in Gravesend
Perhaps one of the more surprising sites in Gravesend, at least for visiting Americans, is the grave of Pocahontas. The Native American princess fell ill while traveling on the River Thames near the beginning of her planned return trip to Virginia. Her ship docked in Gravesend and she died there in 1617.
While the location of her actual grave is unclear thanks to a fire that destroyed the church in 1727, it is known that she is buried somewhere at St. George's Church. A large bronze statue of Pocahontas, a replica of the one found in Jamestown (which you can visit on the historically significant Colonial Parkway road trip), commemorates her final resting place on the church grounds. The church and the famous statue are an easy stop for tourists since they are around a 10-minute walk from Gravesend railway station.
Of course, Gravesend honors its own national legends as well, most notably the royal family. At the end of Harmer Street stands a clock tower, designed and constructed in 1887 to mark Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee. The clock was the center of many celebrations within the town, especially when a new king or queen was crowned. Beneath the tower, which stands at 51 feet, is a time capsule. Within it are coins created specifically for the jubilee and newspapers celebrating the queen.