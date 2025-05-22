This Storied Virginia Road Trip Route Travels Between Some Of America's Most Significant Historic Sites

As the site of the first English settlement in America, the birthplace of eight U.S. presidents, and the literal and philosophical heart of the conflict during the Revolutionary War, it's no surprise that the state of Virginia is a favorite destination for history buffs. If you're looking to spend the day on a pretty scenic drive seeing some of the absolute most important historical sites in the state, don't miss the Colonial Parkway. This route starts with a little over 45-minute drive on I-64 east from the state capital of Richmond, and takes travelers between Yorktown, the site of the pivotal Revolutionary War victory where the British surrendered to George Washington, and Colonial Williamsburg, an entire town complete with costumed performers designed to transport you back to the 1700s. Then, finally, to Historic Jamestowne, the archeological site where the story of British colonialism in America began.

The entire drive is less than an hour, though you will obviously be spending some time at each of the historical destinations along the way. Even the road you'll drive on here is a piece of history itself — dating back to 1930, this route is designed not only to help travelers reach these three famous historical sites but to allow them to admire the natural beauty of Virginia along the way. Along its 23 miles are multiple places to pull off and admire the forested landscape and many rivers while learning more about this region's long history. Expect to pay $15 to the National Park Service to enter the Historic Jamestowne and Yorktown Battlefield, and be prepared that certain areas along the way are managed by Preservation Virginia, which may also charge a $15 fee depending on where you want to go.