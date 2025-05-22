This Storied Virginia Road Trip Route Travels Between Some Of America's Most Significant Historic Sites
As the site of the first English settlement in America, the birthplace of eight U.S. presidents, and the literal and philosophical heart of the conflict during the Revolutionary War, it's no surprise that the state of Virginia is a favorite destination for history buffs. If you're looking to spend the day on a pretty scenic drive seeing some of the absolute most important historical sites in the state, don't miss the Colonial Parkway. This route starts with a little over 45-minute drive on I-64 east from the state capital of Richmond, and takes travelers between Yorktown, the site of the pivotal Revolutionary War victory where the British surrendered to George Washington, and Colonial Williamsburg, an entire town complete with costumed performers designed to transport you back to the 1700s. Then, finally, to Historic Jamestowne, the archeological site where the story of British colonialism in America began.
The entire drive is less than an hour, though you will obviously be spending some time at each of the historical destinations along the way. Even the road you'll drive on here is a piece of history itself — dating back to 1930, this route is designed not only to help travelers reach these three famous historical sites but to allow them to admire the natural beauty of Virginia along the way. Along its 23 miles are multiple places to pull off and admire the forested landscape and many rivers while learning more about this region's long history. Expect to pay $15 to the National Park Service to enter the Historic Jamestowne and Yorktown Battlefield, and be prepared that certain areas along the way are managed by Preservation Virginia, which may also charge a $15 fee depending on where you want to go.
Learn about the history of Yorktown
Your journey along The Colonial Parkway begins at Yorktown — the historic Virginia town that is right on the coast and has plenty of waterfront walks and a charming main street. But if you're just here to learn more about the history, you're going to want to explore the battlefield first. All you'll need to do is follow the signs for Yorktown Battlefield and you can easily make your way around this historical landmark. Once you arrive, you can see where General Washington's headquarters were, the place where the British officially surrendered, and admire the York River. If you time your trip right, you can also see a performance of Revolutionary War era music in front of the Victory Monument. There is at least one performance every month between April and October. Double check the National Park Service website to see when the next one will be.
If you want to learn more about the events that took place in Yorktown centuries ago, you should consider a tour. There are multiple ranger guided tours available at Yorktown, including one which will let you see historic buildings in the town that are still standing, another that will show you where the siege around Yorktown was, and a final tour that will even let you see the weaponry used at the time. You should also consider downloading the official Yorktown Guide App while there. While it can't compete with a tour from an actual park ranger, it is GPS enabled, so you can hear interesting historical information about the area you're driving through without ever getting out of your car.
Explore Colonial Williamsburg and Historic Jamestowne
Colonial Williamsburg is one of America's first planned cities, and it's known as the country's largest living history museum for good reason. In addition to many of the original 1700s structures that are still standing, there are hundreds of detailed reconstructions that will allow you to feel like you've been transported back in time as you walk the streets. Along the way, you'll find that the shops here are not just period-appropriate facades. Actual tradespeople work in Colonial Williamsburg, practicing their craft in the way it was done in the 18th century. You may see blacksmiths, apothecaries, bookbinders, carpenters, cooks, and many more at work. Make sure to check out the Colonial Williamsburg events calendar for the dates of your trip, too, as you may be able to catch some reenactments, weapons demonstrations, and talks with costumed performers.
The final stop on this fascinating route is Historic Jamestowne. This stop takes you even further back in time, to see the first English settlement in what would become the United States. This place is a beautiful outdoor space, and a surprisingly great park for bird lovers. For those looking to explore the history of the park, however, this 1500-acre island is more than just a pretty place. One of the highlights is the archeological site of the old James Fort, which dates all the way back to the early 1600s. There are regular events at Jamestowne and special events daily which include archeology tours and conversations with costumed performers playing the role of historical figures to bring history to life before your eyes.