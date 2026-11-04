Between Middlesbrough And Lancaster Is A Village Inside A National Park With Historic Charm, Beer, And Hiking

There are many reasons national parks can have a different feel in England versus the U.S. One element is that there are more communities and people living within the boundaries of English parks. With more than 840 square miles of dramatic rolling hills, river valleys, and limestone cliffs, Yorkshire Dales National Park is home to over 22,700 people, according to the Office for National Statistics, scattered throughout towns, villages, and farmsteads. Tucked in the green slopes of the Wensleydale valley, Askrigg is one of those villages.

With only a couple of country lanes and a few hundred inhabitants, Askrigg is lined with centuries-old stone buildings that are home to cozy pubs and small hotels. It's so quaint and well-preserved that it's the filming location for the BBC television series "All Creatures Great and Small," which is based on books by James Herriot that follow veterinarians in rural England during the 1930s and beyond. The original series aired in the late 1970s, while a Bafta-nominated remake was launched in 2020. Visitors can stay at a fictional vet's home by booking a room at Skeldale House on Main Street and have a pint from bar stools in a pub that features in the series.

Outside the historic village, hiking trails crisscross the Yorkshire Dales, taking walkers along streams to cascading waterfalls and up towering crags with sweeping countryside vistas. Askrigg makes an ideal, quiet home base from which to explore all that the sprawling national park has to offer. The village is a 1-hour 20-minute drive from Middlesbrough to the northeast and Lancaster to the southwest. The 156 bus connects Askrigg to neighboring towns and beyond, but being a rural community in the vast Yorkshire Dales, the best way to get around is by car.