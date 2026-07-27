12 Park Ranger Tips For Staying Safe While Hiking

Hiking is a popular and rewarding activity in U.S. parks, with a huge diversity of terrain and thousands upon thousands of miles of trails. Hikes are one of the best ways to escape the throngs of tourists that flock to major iconic landmarks like Old Faithful at Yellowstone, for example, or Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier. Some trails, of course, are hugely popular themselves, such as Angels Landing at Zion National Park, which has gotten so crowded that a permit is required at all times. But there are also virtually endless other trails to choose from nationwide, from casual nature trails to multi-day backcountry treks. The caveat? Hiking is inherently risky, especially if you go solo, and preparation is key.

Rangers are the eyes and ears of our parks, and through their very hands-on jobs, they learn a lot about what visitors do well — and not so well. Veteran rangers have plenty of tips for making the experience an enjoyable one, but most importantly, they're committed to safety. This goes for you, others in the park, and the vulnerable landscapes home to a huge array of wildlife. Below, browse 12 excellent tips shared by a number of rangers who have worked in different parks across the country, touching on best practices and important things to remember.

To compile this list, we've drawn on several interviews, articles, Reddit and Quora discussions, and a podcast where rangers of different backgrounds have shared their insights and advice about hiking. The author has drawn on her own experience hiking in numerous parks around the country, and we've also consulted resources about safe hiking practices published on NPS.gov and FS.USDA.gov.