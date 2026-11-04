One Of Britain's Favorite Spanish Holiday Escapes Is A Cute Coastal City That's Cheaper To Visit Than Blackpool
Once a tranquil fishing village set along the azure Mediterranean Sea on the Costa Blanca, Benidorm has morphed into a stunning getaway for Britons. Today, the city that arcs along Spain's southeastern coast has about 77,200 year-round residents, as stated on City Population. It hosted 3 million visitors in 2025 alone, according to Visit Benidorm, as reported by Euro Weekly News — and nearly a million visit from the U.K. each year, according to The Guardian.
Perhaps its popularity is because of its proximity to the U.K., as it requires around a 2-hour flight from London's Gatwick or Heathrow airports. Maybe it's the 320 days of sunshine it averages annually – as reported by Sun Benidorm — with temperatures rarely falling below 39 degrees Fahrenheit or jumping above 87 degrees Fahrenheit. The affordability of vacationing there is another enormous factor that appeals to Brits. Visit Costa Blanca reports that hotel rooms can be had for $55 to $110 dollars nightly — even less for rented apartments — while return flights from the U.K. to the nearest airport, Alicante, are between $30 and $280, depending on the season. Meanwhile, an appetizer, entrée, and dessert cost around $11 to $17.
Benidorm: An affordable beach vacation destination
With such an influx of visitors from the U.K., British culture has permeated the coastal city. Pubs serve pints of brews from Britain and air football matches on game days. For decades, tens of thousands of costumed Britons have taken to Benidorm's streets for Fancy Dress Day in November. Fish and chips are found at many eateries along the beach and in the Old Town.
The region Benidorm resides in, Alicante, is among the cheapest destinations for a beach vacation in Europe. Bustling Benidorm has a bevy of wallet-friendly activities for visitors from the U.K. From strolling the scenic promenade along the sand or around Benidorm's historic center to taking in the panoramic vistas from the Mediterranean Balcony viewpoint, finding free activities there helps boost vacationers' budgets.
While Blackpool in northwest England is an accessible, family-friendly town with beaches and sea views, driving there from London can cost about as much in fuel as a flight to Benidorm, in excess of $225 roundtrip according to Travel Math. Additionally, travel packages including a 7-night stay in the Spanish city along with flights from London can be found for around $470 per person, but a similar stay sans airfare in Blackpool can run close to $271 a day as per Travel Cost Calculator. Comparing the two based on costs alone can illustrate why so many Britons choose Benidorm over Blackpool for a beach getaway.
Sip and savor along the beach on a budget
Grabbing a cappuccino or draft beer in Benidorm will save thirsty British visitors around 30% versus the cost of the same beverages in Blackpool, according to Numbeo. The same site reports that shopping for groceries in Spanish stores can save upwards of 70% on items such as bottled water and imported beer. Restaurant meals, meanwhile, run around 15% cheaper on Benidorm's beaches versus Blackpool, as stated by Numbeo.
Dozens of restaurants along the Spanish coast – such as the highly rated Stars Lounge Bar – offer an affordable array of small plates. With multiple tapas choices for around $1 each, adding a jug of sangria for about $13 is an easy choice, it's little wonder the bar has hundreds of reviews on Tripadvisor, culminating in an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Kevin J says, "If you want tapas with great service this is the place to go. The food is exceptional. The staff can't do enough for you."
After flying into Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, you'll arrive by taxi or rental car at Benidorm's myriad resorts in about 35 minutes. If a vacation on Benidorm's beaches such as Playa Levante or Playa Poniente isn't quite enough, soak in more sun nearby. The city is a 15-minute drive east of another Costa Blanca treasure, Villajoyosa, a colorful town ranked as Europe's best hidden gem in 2024.