One Of Britain's Favorite Spanish Holiday Escapes Is A Cute Coastal City That's Cheaper To Visit Than Blackpool

With such an influx of visitors from the U.K., British culture has permeated the coastal city. Pubs serve pints of brews from Britain and air football matches on game days. For decades, tens of thousands of costumed Britons have taken to Benidorm's streets for Fancy Dress Day in November. Fish and chips are found at many eateries along the beach and in the Old Town.

The region Benidorm resides in, Alicante, is among the cheapest destinations for a beach vacation in Europe. Bustling Benidorm has a bevy of wallet-friendly activities for visitors from the U.K. From strolling the scenic promenade along the sand or around Benidorm's historic center to taking in the panoramic vistas from the Mediterranean Balcony viewpoint, finding free activities there helps boost vacationers' budgets.

While Blackpool in northwest England is an accessible, family-friendly town with beaches and sea views, driving there from London can cost about as much in fuel as a flight to Benidorm, in excess of $225 roundtrip according to Travel Math. Additionally, travel packages including a 7-night stay in the Spanish city along with flights from London can be found for around $470 per person, but a similar stay sans airfare in Blackpool can run close to $271 a day as per Travel Cost Calculator. Comparing the two based on costs alone can illustrate why so many Britons choose Benidorm over Blackpool for a beach getaway.