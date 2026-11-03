What Could Cause A Learjet To Nosedive 27,000 Feet In One Minute?

It could take months before investigators determine what caused a private plane to plunge at nearly 30,000 feet per minute into a South Florida community on November 1, 2026, killing the two flight crew and seven passengers on board, per ABC10. The Bahamas-bound Learjet 60 took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, crashing into a roadway in a West Palm Beach neighborhood and exploding into flames. The probe will likely be complicated by the absence of large airplane parts at the site that may have disintegrated on impact, says aviation journalist and podcaster Jeff Wise. "[The] impact can be so violent that it just shreds all of the evidence," he said on a YouTube video, discussing a 2025 Philadelphia crash of a Learjet 55. Findings from that accident are still being finalized a year later.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials began arriving the night of the Florida crash to assess the scene, per the board's news conference. Investigators found evidence that parts of the aircraft started breaking off before it slammed into the ground, says Board Member Tom Chapman, and the agency is still searching for all aircraft components. Weather will also factor into the investigation since heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were in effect at the time, forecaster AccuWeather said in a statement.

Manufactured by Montreal, Canada-based Bombardier Aerospace, also home to North America's top airline, the Learjet 60 entered service in 1993 and is among the world's fastest private jets with a cruise speed of Mach 0.81. Learjets are known for their plush cabins, passenger comforts, such as work tables and power outlets, and ability to deliver fast regional travel. You can charter one from $4,260 an hour or buy a pre-owned one for about $4 million.