How El Niño And La Niña Can Impact Your Florida Vacation

Florida has everything for the ultimate vacation, from beach towns that rival the Caribbean to one-of-a-kind parks with dazzling underground caverns. The Sunshine State's peak season is from mid-December to April — this is when people from northern states and Canada fly down to escape the winter. The months of June, July, and August usually see fewer crowds. While Florida weather is generally predictable, there are specific events to keep an eye out for. When El Niño and La Niña are present, expect to see some weather changes.

You've likely seen the names El Niño and La Niña in news headlines. These are two natural phenomena that contribute to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This climate cycle originates in the Pacific and affects weather on a global scale. Each occurrence tends to last between nine and 12 months, usually showing the first signs of a shift in the spring and reaching its peak activity in autumn or winter. Vacationing in Florida during El Niño may not affect your experience all that much; in contrast, a visit during La Niña could mean an increased risk of being caught in a tropical storm or hurricane or having your trip fall through at the last moment.

El Niño manifests through warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific, with wind shear being particularly affected. This shift in wind speed and direction makes it more difficult for hurricanes to form in the Atlantic. While this doesn't eliminate the possibility of storms forming altogether, hurricanes are more likely to be pushed away from Florida. This is good news for travelers considering booking their trip during the September to November shoulder season to save on flights and hotels, though caution is still advised.