The Top Speeds Of The World's Fastest Private Jets
A hallmark of the rich and famous, the private jet speaks of a rarefied world. These slender airborne vessels generally carry passengers who are wealthy, wildly important in some field, or both. To say that you are "flying private" holds a certain cachet, and no dearth of bragging rights. While these aircraft are smaller than the commercial varieties that airlines use (and have tinier engines), they can sometimes hit higher speeds than their public counterparts.
Private jets often quote their speeds in a unit known as Mach (named after the Austrian physicist Ernst Mach), which compares the aircraft's speed to the speed of sound. Since the speed of sound changes with temperature (it is faster in warm temperatures found at lower altitudes), Mach numbers don't correlate exactly to the speeds, like miles per hour, that you might be accustomed to.
Mach 1 is the speed of sound, and anything approaching that number means the object is going fast. Sure, there aren't any private jets that come close to the Concorde, which reached speeds higher than Mach 2 (and flew from London to New York in under three hours), but they can certainly whizz through the air. These are the fastest private jets, in ascending speed order.
Bombardier Learjet 75 - Mach 0.81
Based in Canada, Bombardier manufactures private jets. It launched the Learjet 75 in 2013, a revamp of its Learjet 45XR model. The plane has a range of just over 2,000 nautical miles and uses Honeywell engines to provide power. The aircraft isn't huge, with interior cabin dimensions of roughly 5 feet high, and 5 feet across. This is a compact, intimate plane, with seating usually arranged as two huddles of four, and a clubby, executive feel.
There are touch screens that operate the cabin functions, and dedicated lighting for each seat. The plane itself, which can climb to 51,000 feet, has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.81. Bombardier introduced an updated version of the aircraft in 2020, the Learjet 75 Liberty, which can come with six or eight seats in the cabin. It has a slightly longer range than its predecessor, allowing it to fly from Seattle to Washington, D.C. in one shot.
Hawker Beechcraft Hawker 4000 - Mach 0.84
Built between 2006 and 2013, the mid-size Hawker Beechcraft Hawker 4000 can travel about 3,500 miles on a full tank. A relatively spacious vessel, its cabin is about 6.5 feet wide, 6 feet tall, and more than 20 feet in length. This roominess allows it to fit eight passengers who demand generous space, or up for 14 fliers who don't mind more cozy conditions. Two engines manufactured by the Canadian firm Pratt & Whitney provide power for the aircraft.
Once in the air, with a maximum flying altitude of 45,000 feet, the airplane can cruise at Mach 0.82, though it has a maximum speed of Mach 0.84. Only 73 Hawker 4000s exist, and the plane, built with a composite of carbon, aluminum, and other metals, continues to fly the skies. Originally priced at $22.4 million, they sell for about $4 million these days.
Embraer Praetor 500 - Mach 0.83
The Embraer Praetor 500 is a mid-size jet, but packs a punch. It can hit a top speed of Mach 0.83 and is a good choice for groups of less than 10 passengers. Flight range allows it to fly from Miami to Seattle, or Dubai to Bangkok without the need to refuel. Its reach, in fact, is just over 3,300 nautical miles when maintaining its cruise speed, meaning it can also fly from the U.S. to Europe in a single shot.
Thanks to its capacity to take off from a short runway as compact as 3,000 feet, the plane can depart from many airports around the globe. Its interiors weave a sense of opulence thanks to a galley area with stone floors and crystal glasses. Meanwhile, the leather seats sport stitching that recalls the patterns found along the sidewalk of Brazil's Ipanema Beach, one of the 20 most famous beaches in the world.
Dassault Falcon 900LX - Mach 0.84
For pop sensation Taylor Swift and a group of her closest friends and associates, the Dassault Falcon 900LX is the plane of choice. The international icon owns one of these aircraft, a vehicle that can hold up to 14 passengers. With its impressive travel range of more than 4,500 miles, and a top speed of Mach 0.84, the Dassault Falcon 900LX can also bridge some distant locations. It can go between Istanbul and Singapore or fly from Tokyo to Los Angeles on a single tank.
Powering the whole equation are three Honeywell engines, which can lift the aircraft to 51,000 feet. A roomy, sleek cabin is more than 6 feet in height, and almost 8 feet across. The generous proportions allow the interior space be divided into three areas, letting fliers unwind, work, or even get some shut-eye all within a few steps from each other.
Dassault Falcon 2000LXS - Mach 0.86
With a capacity of 10 passengers, this jet with a top speed of Mach 0.86 claims to be more fuel efficient than comparable models. The Falcon 2000LXS is a mid-size aircraft, with a cabin height of 6 feet, and width of almost 8 feet, one that features the wider dimensions of some of the Falcon line's bigger models, like the 7X. Fliers can expect to unwind in two different seating areas, one that features a huddle of four distinct seats, and the other where a large conference table dominates the space.
Owners can also customize the space, adding extra seats or a divan where passengers can really relax. A popular plane, with more than 500 sold, it has a range of 4,000 nautical miles. This allows it to fly nonstop between New York and Paris, a top-ranked destination that is safe for solo travelers, or Sao Paulo to Cape Verde, a group of African islands with great beaches and snorkeling.
Gulfstream G550 - Mach 0.885
Back in 2015, this aircraft made quite a splash when it set a new record for a business jet when it flew from Las Vegas to Macau, sometimes known as the 'Las Vegas of Asia,' in just over 12 hours. The trip was more than 6,500 nautical miles, and the jet maintained an average velocity of Mach 0.80, though it actually has a top speed of Mach 0.885. The Gulfstream G550 uses Rolls-Royce engines to produce its impressive thrust, and that lets it climb to the upper altitude of 51,000 feet.
Thanks to its grand proportions, relatively speaking, it can be designed in a number of different configurations, and can house 18 passengers. This is another solid seller, with more than 500 of them in operation all over the planet, one of them belonging to basketball legend Michael Jordan. If you have more than $10 million, you can also join the club.
Bombardier Global 6000 - Mach 0.89
Designed to be used for high-ranking government officials, and often used for commercial applications, this aircraft can fit 17 passengers, and has a top speed of Mach 0.89. The 100-foot aircraft is one of the lines produced by Bombardier Defense, an arm of the aircraft manufacturer that has carved out a niche. These planes, in addition to being ideal for country leaders or high-ranking dignitaries, are used in operations like medical evacuation, or work missions.
The long range of 6,000 nautical miles allows much of the globe to be covered — the Bombardier Global 6000 can fly from New Delhi to Sydney nonstop. Interiors are spacious, with a cabin that is 6 feet high, 8 feet wide, and more than 40 feet in length. These dimensions enable the jet to carry six stretchers as well as additional seats. Form also meets function in the sleek decor, from brush metal switches, to seating that features double-stitched leather.
Bombardier Global 5500 - Mach 0.90
Rolls-Royce engines drive this jet with a passenger capacity of 16, and a top speed of Mach 0.90. The ambience within the Global 5500 aims to reflect that of a home, with separate sections including a galley area that enables the crew to make a full meal, to seating for small groups, an area for conferences, and even a private suite for some alone time. Bombardier is proud of its Nuage seating, which swaps the traditional bucket-style aircraft seat for a more adaptable model, one that can transfer into a lounge chair, flat-bed, or bench-style seating at a table.
Screens are 4K resolution, bringing home comforts to the air. The plane's flight range is 5,900 nautical miles, with an upper altitude limit of 51,000 feet, so passengers can go from Sao Paulo to Paris without a break. The Global 6500, made by Bombardier Defense, is slightly larger, with a range of 6,600 nautical miles, passenger capacity of 17, but it can also hit Mach 0.90.
Dassault Falcon 7X - Mach 0.90
Together with the Dassault Falcon 8X, this plane can reach Mach 0.90. The Australian Air Force folded a Dassault Falcon 7X into its fleet in 2019, prizing the aircraft's speed, connectivity, and range. Using Pratt & Whitney engines, it can climb to 51,000 feet, taking up to 14 passengers to those dizzying heights, along with a crew of three.
The Dassault Falcon 8X is a similar aircraft, though it can carry up to 16 passengers. The 8X model is almost 8 feet wide, 6 feet high, and has a range of 6,450 nautical miles. Such reach lets the plane fly from Geneva to Buenos Aires, or from the high-altitude airport in Eagle, Colorado back to Geneva. Cabins can be split into sections, from three separate areas with a shower, to larger lounges. A room can be adapted to include drawer space, a make-up table, and even a full bed.
Cessna Citation X - Mach 0.92
A plane that first debuted in 1996, the Cessna Citation X was notable for its speed. This aircraft, which can take 12 passengers, has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.92, and can fly almost 3,500 nautical miles. Rolls-Royce engines provide the power, pushing the jet as high as 51,000 feet. Its dimensions are fairly typical of the vessels on this list, with a cabin that is about 5.5 feet wide and high, and that extends 24 feet in length.
One of these aircraft was owned by Donald Trump, who sold it in 2024 for a figure believed to be $2.5 million. The Cessna Citation X+ model, which set a number of speed records in 2014 when flying between Seattle, Wichita (Kansas), and Miami, can reach Mach 0.935. It can also hold 12 passengers, and has enough space to fit one suitcase per guest.
Bombardier Global 7500 - Mach 0.925
For a sizable group traveling some serious distance, the Bombardier Global 7500 supplies a smart choice. The aircraft has a range of 7,700 nautical miles, so it can fly from Beijing to Miami, or Singapore to Sydney, and can take up to 19 passengers. It also promises a top speed of Mach 0.925, though via upgrades, this can be bumped up a touch to Mach 0.94.
Upgrades can also extend the plane's reach to 8,000 nautical miles. This model of aircraft showcases some of the themes common in other Bombardier vehicles. There is a Club Suite with the airline's signature Nuage seats, while grand windows allow the interior to feel light and airy. Every seat, in fact, has its own window. A sleeping suite can be fitted with a full bed, and a proper stand-up shower in its bathroom. To combat any boredom in the sky, passengers can watch shows on the 55-inch high-definition television.
Gulfstream G500 - Mach 0.925
The cabin of this aircraft with a top speed of Mach 0.925 can be split into three sections. Depending on how the seating is arranged, the plane is capable of accommodating 19 passengers, and can have enough bedding space to sleep 8. Natural light is a given, with 14 windows arrayed throughout the main fuselage. Owners have the option to carve out a separate stateroom that is given a sense of grandeur by four large oval windows.
Meals or meetings can be communal affairs thanks to tables that can comfortably fit three on each side. Space is courtesy of a cabin that measures 6 feet across, more than 7.5 feet high, and 47 feet in length. The Gulfstream G500 has a top distance range of 5,300 nautical miles, boasting a high-speed cruise velocity of Mach 0.90, and an upper flying limit of 51,000 feet. Flying from Chicago to Buenos Aires, or Tokyo to Denver nonstop is wholly feasible.
Dassault Falcon 10X - Mach 0.925
This aircraft has an impressive range, with the ability to fly from Los Angeles to Sydney, or Paris to Santiago in one shot, and a maximum speed of Mach 0.925. With a top altitude limit of 51,000 feet above sea level, the Dassault Falcon 10X promises a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles. Passengers can unwind in a cabin notable for its generous dimensions — almost 7 feet high, and more than 9 feet wide, roomier than many other jets on this list.
Brightness is also part of the appeal, with 38 windows arranged along the length of the plane. This is possible thanks to the relatively long exterior proportions, with a wingspan of 110 feet, and a length that is about the same. Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines are the driving mechanism for the aircraft, while carbon-fiber materials in its wings help to minimize weight and resistance.
Gulfstream G600 - Mach 0.925
Four living areas, and passenger capacity of 19 are the bonuses of this aircraft with a top speed of Mach 0.925. The Gulfstream G600 has a range of 6,600 nautical miles, and when cruising toward its upper end, at Mach 0.90, it can let passengers depart Dallas and zip over to Abuja (in the Ivory Coast), Beijing, or Buenos Aires, all on one fuel tank. Seating finished in leather employs the precision of computers to ensure that the chairs provide full support and relieve any pressure on the passenger.
While 19 seats can be configured, spread across a cabin with 14 windows, the aircraft also has the capacity to sleep 10 people. Pratt & Whitney engines generate the power to push this jet to its enviable heights. For pilots, 10 displays that are touch-screen supply the interface that helps to get the plane airborne.
Gulfstream G650 - Mach 0.925
Bill Gates, Steven Spielberg, and Jeff Bezos are among the household names that own a Gulfstream G650. Together with its longer-range sibling the Gulfstream G650ER, this aircraft has a top speed of Mach 0.925, and can sleep up to 10 passengers. With a top limit of 19 seats, the plane features a divan and chairs that can handily convert to comfortable beds.
The maximum range is 7,000-7,5000 nautical miles, depending on the model, and there are more than 500 of these planes in circulation, whizzing all over the globe. The G650ER, for instance, can link the cities of Cape Town and Miami, one of America's hottest nightlife destinations. Both models feature a liberal dose of natural light, thanks to 16 oval windows peppered along each side of the aircraft. A cabin that is 6 feet high by 8 feet wide extends for 47 feet, giving passengers space to unwind.
Gulfstream G800 - Mach 0.925
While a top speed of Mach 0.925 places the Gulfstream G800 alongside other aircraft models in the fleet, it is the flying range of 8,000 nautical miles that really sets it apart. While that distance requires the plane to travel at a long-range cruising speed of Mach 0.85, it can also cover 7,000 nautical miles while zooming across the planet at a high-speed cruising velocity of Mach 0.90. At either pace, it can fly passengers from Seattle to Sydney or Dubai nonstop, with the Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines generating the torrent of thrust required to make the journey.
The cabin can be split into four sections, able to seat 19 passengers and sleep 10. The 16 oval windows ensure the constant presence of natural light. While rumbling along at 41,000 feet, the cabin pressure recreates the atmospheric conditions at 2,900 feet, similar to those found in the lower parts of Yosemite National Park.
Gulfstream G700 - Mach 0.935
The Gulfstream G700 is the fastest business aircraft in the fleet, and has an upper speed limit of Mach 0.935. With its first planes delivered in 2024, this is also the newest model in the fleet. It boasts a deep flying range, up to 7,750 nautical miles at Mach 0.85, or 6,650 nautical miles when flying at Mach 0.90. What this means is that from London, traveling at long-range speeds, every continent is within reach.
The list of superlatives also includes the provision of windows, with 20 oval panes set throughout the cabin. Furthermore, the plane can be divided into five living spaces, including a souped-up kitchen area, and a spacious suite that features a full shower. Passenger numbers are equally noteworthy, with 19 spaces for seating, and 13 spots for those that want to catch 40 winks. Travelers can decompress in a cabin that is 6 feet high, 8 feet high, and 57 feet in length.
Bombardier Global 8000 - Mach 0.94
If you feel the need for speed, you might want to splash out for the Bombardier Global 8000. The fastest private jet out there can hit a maximum speed of Mach 0.94, and it also provides a globe-trotting flying range of 8,000 nautical miles. Bombardier likes to broadcast that this is the first business jet to fly faster than the speed of sound — so past Mach 1 — in testing, and that its high-speed cruising level is Mach 0.92.
Depending on how fast the pilots push the aircraft, the plane can fly from London to Perth, or Los Angeles to Singapore, a city that has a secluded getaway with glamping on the beach. Four living areas allow 19 passengers to travel in style, with Bombardier's Nuage seats as standard, and a 55-inch high-definition television bringing sharp images to passengers. The 111-feet plane uses GE Passport engines to bring all corners of the globe closer to home.