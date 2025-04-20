The Top Speeds Of The World's Fastest Private Jets

A hallmark of the rich and famous, the private jet speaks of a rarefied world. These slender airborne vessels generally carry passengers who are wealthy, wildly important in some field, or both. To say that you are "flying private" holds a certain cachet, and no dearth of bragging rights. While these aircraft are smaller than the commercial varieties that airlines use (and have tinier engines), they can sometimes hit higher speeds than their public counterparts.

Private jets often quote their speeds in a unit known as Mach (named after the Austrian physicist Ernst Mach), which compares the aircraft's speed to the speed of sound. Since the speed of sound changes with temperature (it is faster in warm temperatures found at lower altitudes), Mach numbers don't correlate exactly to the speeds, like miles per hour, that you might be accustomed to.

Mach 1 is the speed of sound, and anything approaching that number means the object is going fast. Sure, there aren't any private jets that come close to the Concorde, which reached speeds higher than Mach 2 (and flew from London to New York in under three hours), but they can certainly whizz through the air. These are the fastest private jets, in ascending speed order.