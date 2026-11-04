This Is The Cheapest Day To Fly During The Thanksgiving Holiday In 2026
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Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and if you need to fly during this beloved holiday, chances are you're going to fork out for your airfare. Or are you? According to Kayak, the cheapest day to fly during the holiday is on actual Thanksgiving (November 26, 2026). The booking platform states that you could save "up to 19% domestically and 49% internationally" if you fly on Thanksgiving instead of November 20, when prices are typically peaking.
The trade-off for these cheaper flights is, of course, traveling on a day when many people would rather be waking up late, tucking into plate upon plate of home-cooked food, and sharing stories and laughs with family. Or for travelers who are settled and ready to explore wherever they've chosen for a Thanksgiving getaway. But if you can snag an early enough flight out Thanksgiving morning, you could still very much enjoy a proper holiday. And if you haven't yet booked your flight, this may be your only option for a reasonable airfare.
Hopper's 2026 Holiday Travel Index shows that Thanksgiving airfares are the highest they've been in 10 years, partly exacerbated by the Iran conflict and fuel shortages. Round-trip domestic airfares average out at $402 this year — a 31% increase compared to 2025 and an almost 50% increase versus 2023. According to Kayak's 2026 Holiday Travel Playbook, the best time to buy airline tickets for Thanksgiving was around October 19, about five weeks before Turkey Day. However, these dates fluctuate year to year and change depending on whether you fly domestically or internationally. Expedia's 2025 data showed that the cheapest airfares last year were around the end of October for domestic flights and near the end of September for international flights. Essentially, the earlier you book, the better.
How to save money without flying on Thanksgiving
If you don't want to travel on Thanksgiving Day itself, there are other ways you might save on flights. Domestic airfares on November 23 are expected to still be 18% lower than those on November 20, while international flights can be 37% cheaper if you fly on November 25, according to Kayak's Holiday Travel Playbook. That's still at least a few days to settle in before Turkey Day festivities begin. Just remember, every destination has its own variables — while these dates provide some guidance, they aren't guaranteed.
If you're looking for budget-friendly places for a Thanksgiving holiday, Kayak also provides some good options. Punta Gorda, a famously less-crowded beach escape in Florida, is one of the cheapest, with 2026 round-trip airfares averaging $307. Charleston is another affordable destination this year, offering return flights for as low as $295. This South Carolina city also has King Street, one of the world's most charming main streets, which is popular for Black Friday shopping.
If you're looking abroad for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are many international destinations with airfare price drops in 2026 compared to last year. Kayak shows Cusco in Peru and Cebu City in the Philippines having 18-20% more affordable airfares than in 2025. You can also fly to the paradisiacal archipelago of Fiji for 13% cheaper. Whether you're flying domestic or international, you should also check if booking two one-way flights is cheaper than one round-trip airfare. Kayak data shows savings of "up to 30% internationally and 29% domestically" for some cities. Also, try to avoid flying back on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, which is historically one of the worst days to travel for crowds.