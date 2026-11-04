This Is The Cheapest Day To Fly During The Thanksgiving Holiday In 2026

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Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and if you need to fly during this beloved holiday, chances are you're going to fork out for your airfare. Or are you? According to Kayak, the cheapest day to fly during the holiday is on actual Thanksgiving (November 26, 2026). The booking platform states that you could save "up to 19% domestically and 49% internationally" if you fly on Thanksgiving instead of November 20, when prices are typically peaking.

The trade-off for these cheaper flights is, of course, traveling on a day when many people would rather be waking up late, tucking into plate upon plate of home-cooked food, and sharing stories and laughs with family. Or for travelers who are settled and ready to explore wherever they've chosen for a Thanksgiving getaway. But if you can snag an early enough flight out Thanksgiving morning, you could still very much enjoy a proper holiday. And if you haven't yet booked your flight, this may be your only option for a reasonable airfare.

Hopper's 2026 Holiday Travel Index shows that Thanksgiving airfares are the highest they've been in 10 years, partly exacerbated by the Iran conflict and fuel shortages. Round-trip domestic airfares average out at $402 this year — a 31% increase compared to 2025 and an almost 50% increase versus 2023. According to Kayak's 2026 Holiday Travel Playbook, the best time to buy airline tickets for Thanksgiving was around October 19, about five weeks before Turkey Day. However, these dates fluctuate year to year and change depending on whether you fly domestically or internationally. Expedia's 2025 data showed that the cheapest airfares last year were around the end of October for domestic flights and near the end of September for international flights. Essentially, the earlier you book, the better.