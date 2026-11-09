Across The Border From Joplin Is Kansas' Underrated City On Route 66 With Tasty Eats And Old-School Charm
Route 66 is no slouch. What started as one of the country's first national highways has become a passage through American history, culture, and freedom. Route 66 turned 100 years old in 2026, and it has changed considerably over the century. Despite these changes, remnants of its past, including 1920s landmarks, remain along its 2,400 miles, protected by the National Register of Historic Places and other preservation groups. One stop seemingly stuck in time is the city of Galena. The border city sits along one of the shortest state sections of the route, 7.5 miles west of Joplin, just across the Missouri-Kansas border.
Some travelers along Route 66 consider Galena a hidden gem. Others have viewed it as a place to pass through rather than linger. "I definitely wouldn't drive there just to visit [...] I grew up in Joplin, MO, so about 15 [minutes] from there, and never found myself going there for anything," shared one person in the r/kansas subreddit. But this underrated city offers plenty of reasons to pull over, including numerous historic Route 66 attractions and artistic tributes to this iconic highway.
Lead mining may have given the city its purpose in the 19th and 20th centuries, but Route 66 has shaped its identity since the highway opened in 1926. A rusty old tow truck in town is credited with inspiring a beloved Pixar character, and Galena's surviving 1940s and '50s facades give it an enthralling old-school aesthetic. But of course, if all you're after is a pit stop, you'll also find plenty of quintessential Route 66 diners and restaurants around downtown that can sort you out.
Old-school sights for today's travelers in Galena
Galena is a time capsule of 1950s Americana, with many buildings downtown dating to this era. Its '50s charm revolves around the highway that's brought it so many visitors over the years. Galena is so proud of its longstanding Route 66 connection that it has murals honoring this legacy around town. Visitors can drive through an artfully painted shield on Front Street, admire a postcard-esque mural on Main Street, and see 16 murals on a 100-foot-wide arch created for the highway's centennial. Galena also evokes the 1960s with a 22-foot-tall Muffler Man statue, called Big A, standing outside Gearhead Curios.
Gearhead Curios is a restored 1930s Texaco gas station that's become one of Galena's top historic attractions. Its exterior recalls the early days of Route 66, featuring Big Boy and Rock-a-Betty statues, Bennett gas pumps, neon lights, and vintage Texaco signs. Inside, the decor is inspired by decades of motoring enthusiasm. The fireplace is made from 1930s Chevy parts, hundreds of license plates from around the world cover the ceiling, gas nozzles have been turned into lamps, and the restroom also incorporates car parts. Visitors come to soak up the aesthetic, take photos, and purchase souvenirs. The 1951 Hudson parked outside resembles Doc from Pixar's "Cars" franchise, and it's not the only tribute in Galena.
Cars on the Route is another prominent piece of history here. The restored Kan-O Tex gas station has multiple "Cars" characters outside, including two rusty tow trucks resembling Mater and a firetruck that could only be Red. One tow truck is a Route 66 legend, credited with inspiring Mater himself. You can also learn more about Galena's mining history at the Galena Mining & Historical Museum. Its daily tours take visitors through exhibits showcasing vintage outfits, old photographs, and mining gear.
Delicious roadside dining in Galena
As in any Route 66 city worth your time, Galena's roadside cafes and diners are part of its allure. Sweet Creek Diner & Bakery is one of the top three restaurants in Galena on Tripadvisor. It specializes in homestyle cooking — fried chicken, burgers, sandwiches, and baked potatoes. The breakfast options are also hearty, including skillets, omelets, and pancakes. For a sweet treat, one diner recommended getting "giant chocolate chip cookies."
Another popular option is Mi Torito Mexican Restaurant — a 4.6-star Google rating from almost 1,300 reviews is nothing to scoff at. Just off Route 66 on Main Street, the family-owned restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine in the Midwest. Chimichangas, nachos, grilled shrimp or chicken dishes, and other classics fill out an extensive menu. Looking for something to wash it all down? One diner shared that "the margaritas were huge and delicious." You could also walk 300 feet down Main Street to Gravy's Place after dinner. The local watering hole is a good spot to play pool, have a drink, and hang out.
Galena is about a 1.5-hour drive west of Springfield in Missouri, where you'll also find plenty of big flavors and quirky vibes. Galena Motel is the main accommodation option here. It only has a 3.2-star rating on Google as of this writing, so you could consider neighboring Joplin for a much larger selection of chain motels and hotels. Just a 15-minute drive away, Joplin is an all-in-one outdoor paradise with camping, fishing, and hiking.