Across The Border From Joplin Is Kansas' Underrated City On Route 66 With Tasty Eats And Old-School Charm

Route 66 is no slouch. What started as one of the country's first national highways has become a passage through American history, culture, and freedom. Route 66 turned 100 years old in 2026, and it has changed considerably over the century. Despite these changes, remnants of its past, including 1920s landmarks, remain along its 2,400 miles, protected by the National Register of Historic Places and other preservation groups. One stop seemingly stuck in time is the city of Galena. The border city sits along one of the shortest state sections of the route, 7.5 miles west of Joplin, just across the Missouri-Kansas border.

Some travelers along Route 66 consider Galena a hidden gem. Others have viewed it as a place to pass through rather than linger. "I definitely wouldn't drive there just to visit [...] I grew up in Joplin, MO, so about 15 [minutes] from there, and never found myself going there for anything," shared one person in the r/kansas subreddit. But this underrated city offers plenty of reasons to pull over, including numerous historic Route 66 attractions and artistic tributes to this iconic highway.

Lead mining may have given the city its purpose in the 19th and 20th centuries, but Route 66 has shaped its identity since the highway opened in 1926. A rusty old tow truck in town is credited with inspiring a beloved Pixar character, and Galena's surviving 1940s and '50s facades give it an enthralling old-school aesthetic. But of course, if all you're after is a pit stop, you'll also find plenty of quintessential Route 66 diners and restaurants around downtown that can sort you out.