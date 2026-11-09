On The Minnesota-North Dakota Border Is A Riverfront State Park With Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Boating
Spanning most of the Minnesota-North Dakota state line, the "Red River of the North" twists 550 miles and eventually empties into Canada's serene Lake Winnipeg. Along the way, it passes many scenic outdoor destinations and cities where you can bask along its shoreline. Nestled in Polk County (on the Minnesota side) is Red River State Recreation Area, where you can enjoy both the Red River of the North and the Red Lake River waterfronts. This 1,200-acre urban state park is a recreation hub where outdoor enthusiasts are treated to scenic campsites, trophy catches, and birding opportunities, along with access to paddle stretches of both winding rivers.
The state park is part of the larger Greater Grand Forks Greenway, a 2,200-acre greenway that doubles as recreation-filled grounds and a buffer zone to reduce flood risk, created after horrific 1997 floods. Its diverse vegetation ranges from shady elm, cottonwood, and ash trees growing at the water's edges to willows and native prairies blanketing inland areas, creating a verdant setting. Within this unspoiled riparian wilderness, wildlife thrives. Spot beavers, white-tailed deer, and river otters, alongside more than 250 species of birds, from striking blue jays and hairy woodpeckers to raptors scanning the skies and songbirds filling the area with their sweet chirps.
While the state park is in Minnesota, the nearest major airport is over the state line in Grand Forks (North Dakota's best college city with trendy dining and artsy culture), about 8 miles away. The refuge opens daily, with a $7 entrance fee (as of this writing). Whether you're here with your fishing rod or parking your RV for some much-needed reset in nature, the Red River State Recreation Area promises adventure-filled days on and off the water.
Exploring outdoor activities at Red River State Recreation Area
The state park is an excellent destination for anglers, with the meandering Red River supporting more than 70 fish species and a chance to catch trophy catfish and carp. You can fish from the shore, pier, or paddlecrafts, though you need a valid state license. One past visitor wrote, "I didnt get to fish very long but I caught a couple small cats and a sucker in about a half hour. Its deep right off the edge of the floating docks." The intersection of two rivers is another hotspot, where the water teems with channel catfish, walleye, and northern pike.
Two boat launches (one on each river) at the southern side of the park (for fishing or not) allow you to drop your vessel into the waterways. You can kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or use a motorized boat; all are great ways to enjoy this lush shoreline. Fall is particularly special for cruising, with vibrant autumn foliage along these banks making for a scenic ride! Though there are no boat rentals on-site, you can head less than a mile away to the rental shop, Boathouse on the Red, for your boat fix!
Whether you're on a solo camping trip or a family with small kids in tow, you can make a weekend of the trip and find solace at the park's seasonal campgrounds, set in a lush landscape steps from the river. The accommodation is well-suited for RVs, with 98 of 113 spaces offering full hookups (water, sewer, and electric). There are walk-in tent sites, too. Visitors have praised the campground for its peaceful setting and well-kept amenities, which include flush toilets, hot showers, and a dump station. Meanwhile, picnic tables and fire rings at each site allow you to plop down for a meal with peaceful riverside sunset views. While you're exploring the area, make the 8-minute drive to North Dakota's Japanese Garden, a secret spacious spot for relaxation.