On The Minnesota-North Dakota Border Is A Riverfront State Park With Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Boating

Spanning most of the Minnesota-North Dakota state line, the "Red River of the North" twists 550 miles and eventually empties into Canada's serene Lake Winnipeg. Along the way, it passes many scenic outdoor destinations and cities where you can bask along its shoreline. Nestled in Polk County (on the Minnesota side) is Red River State Recreation Area, where you can enjoy both the Red River of the North and the Red Lake River waterfronts. This 1,200-acre urban state park is a recreation hub where outdoor enthusiasts are treated to scenic campsites, trophy catches, and birding opportunities, along with access to paddle stretches of both winding rivers.

The state park is part of the larger Greater Grand Forks Greenway, a 2,200-acre greenway that doubles as recreation-filled grounds and a buffer zone to reduce flood risk, created after horrific 1997 floods. Its diverse vegetation ranges from shady elm, cottonwood, and ash trees growing at the water's edges to willows and native prairies blanketing inland areas, creating a verdant setting. Within this unspoiled riparian wilderness, wildlife thrives. Spot beavers, white-tailed deer, and river otters, alongside more than 250 species of birds, from striking blue jays and hairy woodpeckers to raptors scanning the skies and songbirds filling the area with their sweet chirps.

While the state park is in Minnesota, the nearest major airport is over the state line in Grand Forks (North Dakota's best college city with trendy dining and artsy culture), about 8 miles away. The refuge opens daily, with a $7 entrance fee (as of this writing). Whether you're here with your fishing rod or parking your RV for some much-needed reset in nature, the Red River State Recreation Area promises adventure-filled days on and off the water.