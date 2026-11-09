Between Edinburgh And Glasgow Is A Former Mining Town With Historic Charm And A Giant Memorial
If you're interested in industrial-era history, then a visit to Shotts in North Lanarkshire is a good way to get a healthy dose. Just like many small Scottish towns during the 19th and 20th centuries, it played a big role in powering the nation through its successful mining activities. "Shotts lights the world" became its slogan due to its production of superior gas lamps, and it was also home to a major ironworks. Today, the town's buildings stand as a strong reminder of its bygone era, with a 19th-century church and the remains of the original ironworks still intact.
Shotts also boasts a fascinating piece of medieval folklore. Legend has it that in the 14th century, a seven- to eight-foot-tall highwayman named Bertram de Shotts terrorized the townspeople until a bounty on his head was claimed by Laird John Gilchrist. Today, a formidable-looking statue stands as a nod to the character and melds the town's medieval and industrial history. The large figure towers above its plaque, pouring molten iron into a deep cauldron. Last but not least, Shotts also maintains a stone obelisk memorial that commemorates fallen soldiers from significant wars of the 20th century.
Visit historic sites in Shotts
The buildings in Shotts are awash in muted tones, all the way from the post office to its railway station hotel. That same palette extends to its more intriguing structures as well, such as the remains of Shotts Ironworks. First built in 1801, the surviving structure includes a furnace bank and a hot blast tower. The facility produced an impressive amount of pig iron over its nearly 150-year tenure, with a peak of 75,000 tons in one year.
A must-see in Shotts is its eye-catching statue entitled "Shotts Giant," which stands on the southern edge of town. Fittingly, the statue stands eight feet tall, the same height as the local legend it refers to. The "giant" wears a pair of workman's overalls, bringing the statue up to date with Shotts' more recent past as an industrial powerhouse. The statue also captures a man in the midst of pouring liquid iron, leading one to imagine the unbelievable heat workers once withstood from the molten substance.
Another historic site worth visiting in Shotts is its war memorial, outside the public library. While not the world's tallest war memorial by far, the stone obelisk and its tiered foundation are majestic in their own right. The memorial is inscribed with the names of fallen servicemen from both world wars, as well as the Korean War. Each name includes the serviceman's rank, regiment, and any decorations received. After paying your respects, step inside the library to visit the Shotts Heritage Centre. The center houses unique exhibits that educate guests on local life in Shotts over its long history, dating back to the 17th century.
Getting to Shotts and staying overnight
Shotts is nicely placed between Edinburgh and Glasgow. It sits just over 30 miles west of the center of Edinburgh, and about 23 miles east of Glasgow. You can drive or hop on the ScotRail train from either city. An "anytime day single" ticket takes you there for less than eight pounds from Glasgow Central Station. If you're traveling from Edinburgh, you can get there for under ten pounds.
Beyond Shotts, Scotland is full of interesting ex-mining towns worth exploring. One example is Whitburn, an ex-mining town with vibrant culture and lovely parks. Conveniently, Whitburn is also between Edinburgh and Glasgow. Another example is Newtongrange, an ex-mining village with mine tours and tasty eats. You'll get to see the original mine that once operated there, which boasted a 1,600-foot-deep shaft.
The Station Hotel is a nice option if you want to stay overnight in Shotts. Conveniently located near the train station, the three-star hotel offers single, double, and twin rooms. It also has a restaurant and bar. "The staff are lovely and always make you feel welcome," wrote one previous patron on Google. The food is "unique and very tasty," wrote another. Indeed, the menu lists enticing-sounding items, such as haggis bon bons, chicken liver parfait, and salt and chilli prawns.