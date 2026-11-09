Between Edinburgh And Glasgow Is A Former Mining Town With Historic Charm And A Giant Memorial

The buildings in Shotts are awash in muted tones, all the way from the post office to its railway station hotel. That same palette extends to its more intriguing structures as well, such as the remains of Shotts Ironworks. First built in 1801, the surviving structure includes a furnace bank and a hot blast tower. The facility produced an impressive amount of pig iron over its nearly 150-year tenure, with a peak of 75,000 tons in one year.

A must-see in Shotts is its eye-catching statue entitled "Shotts Giant," which stands on the southern edge of town. Fittingly, the statue stands eight feet tall, the same height as the local legend it refers to. The "giant" wears a pair of workman's overalls, bringing the statue up to date with Shotts' more recent past as an industrial powerhouse. The statue also captures a man in the midst of pouring liquid iron, leading one to imagine the unbelievable heat workers once withstood from the molten substance.

Another historic site worth visiting in Shotts is its war memorial, outside the public library. While not the world's tallest war memorial by far, the stone obelisk and its tiered foundation are majestic in their own right. The memorial is inscribed with the names of fallen servicemen from both world wars, as well as the Korean War. Each name includes the serviceman's rank, regiment, and any decorations received. After paying your respects, step inside the library to visit the Shotts Heritage Centre. The center houses unique exhibits that educate guests on local life in Shotts over its long history, dating back to the 17th century.