Southeast Ireland's Underrated Gem Is A Coastal Town With Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Tasty Eats
Most people don't normally think of Ireland as a destination known for its sandy beaches or seaside retreats, but there's an underrated gem in the southeastern part of the country that offers just that. Dunmore East, located in County Waterford, is often overlooked by its larger neighbors, like the towns of Waterford and Tramore, but for travelers wanting a quaint coastal town with a laid-back atmosphere, it's an appealing alternative.
There's no major airport anywhere in the region, with the closest being in Cork, about 85 miles away. So visitors can either fly into Cork Airport (ORK) and make the roughly two-hour drive to Dunmore East, or they can fly into Dublin Airport (DUB) (which is the country's largest airport and handles the majority of international arrivals) and take the train down to Waterford's Plunkett Station, then make the half-hour drive to Dunmore East. Once there, visitors can spend their days lounging on golden beaches, casting a line, and enjoying seafood with waterfront vistas.
Dunmore East is a seaside town with lots to offer on the water
One of the main reasons visitors come to Dunmore East is for its coves and beaches. While Ireland may be famous for its bluffs and cliffs, travelers to Dunmore East can lounge on sandy beaches and go for a swim. Lawlor's Strand is located right in the town center, making it a convenient spot to relax in the sun right after grabbing a drink at one of the local pubs. Located just north of the main town core, Councillors' Strand Beach has more of a proper beach vibe and is surrounded by vibrant green hillsides. Lady's Cove is located a bit further to the south, and thanks to the rocky coastline, it's blocked off from the town, giving sunbathers and swimmers a calmer beach experience. Many of the town's beaches, like Councillors' Strand, are manned by lifeguards during the summer season.
You can also venture a bit further out to the more secluded Ballymacaw Cove, where towering rock cliffs rise dramatically above the beach. The cove and surrounding cliffs are part of the larger Waterford Estuary Coastal Path (also referred to as the Dunmore East Cliff Walk), which starts in Dunmore East and follows a 4.3-mile clifftop trail past numerous small coves and inlets before ending at Ballymacaw Cove. When the weather is warm, you can even go for a swim in the cove.
If you're the type who wants to get out on the water, Dunmore East has lots to offer as well. Dunmore Adventure offers everything from kayak and paddleboard rentals to coastal boat tours and even a floating obstacle course. The area offers plenty of fishing opportunities. Dunmore East is a working fishing village, and many locals make their living thanks to the sea. Because it's located on the coast right at the mouth of Waterford Harbour, the area supports a wide array of marine life. Anglers can catch everything from pollock to bass, cod, and even tope sharks. Fishing charters can be arranged at South East Charters, or you can stay on land and fish right off the rocky seashore.
Enjoy tasty eats and relaxing stays in Dunmore East
Dunmore East makes eating and lodging easy for visitors since two of its best-known hotels also have some of the town's top restaurants. The family-owned Haven Hotel is a converted mansion that's been turned into a stunning local resort. Mixing Victorian style with modern charm, the 16-room property is a mix of old and new. Best of all, bookings come with breakfast included, and each morning the hotel serves up traditional Irish breakfasts — a massive plate that includes rashers (Irish bacon), baked beans, grilled tomatoes, puddings (Irish sausages), and eggs. The Haven's restaurant is also known for its Sunday lunch, which includes fresh-caught seafood and roast rib.
Another mainstay is The Strand Inn, which is located in the heart of the town's center, right on Lawlor's Strand. The property offers a variety of accommodations, including rooms in the main house, which have ocean views, rooms in the nearby townhouse, and even glamping cabins located up the road. The Strand also has its own restaurant, which (naturally) specializes in seafood and serves up fare like clams, scallops, and seared tuna.
One thing numerous reviewers note, though, is that The Strand is also a very popular spot for breakfast, not just with guests of the hotel, but for many staying in Dunmore East, so be prepared to wait on busy weekends and holidays. Other popular spots to eat in Dunmore East include Aggie Haye's Pub, a traditional Irish pub where you can get a Guinness and listen to live music, and The Spinnaker Bar and Restaurant, which offers up homestyle meals like beer-battered fish and seafood chowder.