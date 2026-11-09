Southeast Ireland's Underrated Gem Is A Coastal Town With Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Tasty Eats

One of the main reasons visitors come to Dunmore East is for its coves and beaches. While Ireland may be famous for its bluffs and cliffs, travelers to Dunmore East can lounge on sandy beaches and go for a swim. Lawlor's Strand is located right in the town center, making it a convenient spot to relax in the sun right after grabbing a drink at one of the local pubs. Located just north of the main town core, Councillors' Strand Beach has more of a proper beach vibe and is surrounded by vibrant green hillsides. Lady's Cove is located a bit further to the south, and thanks to the rocky coastline, it's blocked off from the town, giving sunbathers and swimmers a calmer beach experience. Many of the town's beaches, like Councillors' Strand, are manned by lifeguards during the summer season.

You can also venture a bit further out to the more secluded Ballymacaw Cove, where towering rock cliffs rise dramatically above the beach. The cove and surrounding cliffs are part of the larger Waterford Estuary Coastal Path (also referred to as the Dunmore East Cliff Walk), which starts in Dunmore East and follows a 4.3-mile clifftop trail past numerous small coves and inlets before ending at Ballymacaw Cove. When the weather is warm, you can even go for a swim in the cove.

If you're the type who wants to get out on the water, Dunmore East has lots to offer as well. Dunmore Adventure offers everything from kayak and paddleboard rentals to coastal boat tours and even a floating obstacle course. The area offers plenty of fishing opportunities. Dunmore East is a working fishing village, and many locals make their living thanks to the sea. Because it's located on the coast right at the mouth of Waterford Harbour, the area supports a wide array of marine life. Anglers can catch everything from pollock to bass, cod, and even tope sharks. Fishing charters can be arranged at South East Charters, or you can stay on land and fish right off the rocky seashore.