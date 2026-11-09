On The Canadian Border Is One Of America's Best Counties To Retire With Scenic Towns And Affordable Living

After decades of working and building up your career, settling down in New England during retirement has plenty of appeal. Retirees are often drawn to the region for its charming small towns, colorful fall foliage, and peaceful days spent relaxing by the water. Some of New England's more famous coastal destinations can be expensive, making it a little more challenging to find an affordable spot to settle down. However, retirees who head farther inland can find communities with historic downtowns, beautiful forests, and quiet lakes without the high price tags associated with some of the area's more popular retirement destinations. One place worth considering is Somerset County, a sprawling stretch of central and northern Maine that reaches the Canadian border.

Somerset County earned the No. 31 spot on The Motley Fool's 2026 list of best places to retire in the U.S. and ranked No. 5 in the Northeast. The rankings evaluated counties across the country using factors that retirees value most, including housing affordability, healthcare, safety, taxes, and quality of life. Somerset County stood out for its affordable homes, relatively low cost of living, and outdoor recreation along the Kennebec River, though the publication also noted its higher taxes and limited healthcare options. The Motley Fool particularly highlighted Somerset's county seat, Skowhegan, a former logging town with charming, small-town vibes and events like the Skowhegan State Fair.

Home to roughly 51,000 people, the county includes riverside communities such as Skowhegan and Madison, as well as the mountain village of Jackman near Quebec. Its landscape transforms as you travel north, from farmland and historic mill towns to thick forests, rugged hills, and lakes. For retirees who prefer peaceful communities rather than bustling cities, Somerset's local farmers markets, historic theaters, scenic driving routes, and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors throughout the year make it worth considering as an alternative to more popular New England retirement spots.