On The Canadian Border Is One Of America's Best Counties To Retire With Scenic Towns And Affordable Living
After decades of working and building up your career, settling down in New England during retirement has plenty of appeal. Retirees are often drawn to the region for its charming small towns, colorful fall foliage, and peaceful days spent relaxing by the water. Some of New England's more famous coastal destinations can be expensive, making it a little more challenging to find an affordable spot to settle down. However, retirees who head farther inland can find communities with historic downtowns, beautiful forests, and quiet lakes without the high price tags associated with some of the area's more popular retirement destinations. One place worth considering is Somerset County, a sprawling stretch of central and northern Maine that reaches the Canadian border.
Somerset County earned the No. 31 spot on The Motley Fool's 2026 list of best places to retire in the U.S. and ranked No. 5 in the Northeast. The rankings evaluated counties across the country using factors that retirees value most, including housing affordability, healthcare, safety, taxes, and quality of life. Somerset County stood out for its affordable homes, relatively low cost of living, and outdoor recreation along the Kennebec River, though the publication also noted its higher taxes and limited healthcare options. The Motley Fool particularly highlighted Somerset's county seat, Skowhegan, a former logging town with charming, small-town vibes and events like the Skowhegan State Fair.
Home to roughly 51,000 people, the county includes riverside communities such as Skowhegan and Madison, as well as the mountain village of Jackman near Quebec. Its landscape transforms as you travel north, from farmland and historic mill towns to thick forests, rugged hills, and lakes. For retirees who prefer peaceful communities rather than bustling cities, Somerset's local farmers markets, historic theaters, scenic driving routes, and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors throughout the year make it worth considering as an alternative to more popular New England retirement spots.
Scenic towns and affordable living in Somerset County
Housing prices are one of Somerset's biggest draws for retirees, especially those on a fixed income. According to Niche's 2026 county rankings, Somerset ranks fourth in Maine for lowest cost of living and earns a B grade for retirees. The county's median home value is around $166,900, which is nearly half the national median of $332,700, although potential buyers should also factor in things like heating costs, property taxes, and winter maintenance. About 23% of the county's residents are 65 or older, meaning retirees will find they're in good company.
Some of Somerset County's best communities for retirement sit along the Kennebec River. Skowhegan is a good choice for anyone who prefers having shops, restaurants, and community activities nearby. Its walkable downtown is lined with historical buildings along the Kennebec River Gorge, and the year-round Skowhegan Farmers' Market brings residents together to enjoy local food and other goods. Skowhegan is also gaining a reputation for its farm-fresh eats. Local Maine Grains operates a gristmill in the historic former Somerset County Jail, and the town also hosts the annual Kneading Conference and Maine Artisan Bread Fair. A calendar full of community festivals gives retirees plenty of other ways to meet neighbors and enjoy local life.
Farther northwest, Madison is home to cultural attractions like the Lakewood Theater, which sits beside Lake Wesserunsett. Dating back to 1901, it's one of the country's oldest summer theaters. Retirees can catch an evening show here with friends without traveling to a major city, and the theater also offers season tickets and packages, helping frequent theater-goers save money. Most daily errands do require a car, while Redington-Fairview General Hospital is in nearby Skowhegan. Retirees considering moving to more remote northern communities should consider the distance from healthcare facilities, especially during winter.
Mountain scenery and outdoor adventures near the Canadian border
For retirees who enjoy spending time outdoors, Somerset County has plenty to offer. Residents can explore peaceful forests with mountain backdrops and stunning lakes and rivers, with plenty of opportunities for fishing, hiking, and wildlife watching in the Kennebec Valley. They may even catch sight of a moose. And while summer and autumn are particularly appealing for outdoor fun, winter can still be enjoyable for retirees who don't mind colder weather and like activities such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Near Skowhegan, Lake George Regional Park is a nice place to enjoy the outdoors without traveling far from town. The 320-acre park has swimming areas, walking trails, picnic spots, and opportunities for boating and fishing. In winter, the trails remain open for cross-country skiing and snowmobiles. However, farther north, Jackman is best for people interested in a more rural retirement lifestyle, as it's much more remote. Located just minutes from the Quebec border, this small community is surrounded by forests, mountains, and lakes. To enjoy the best of the scenery, the nearby Attean Overlook is a must-visit for panoramic views of the Moose River Valley. The historic Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway also follows U.S. Route 201 through the region, and leaf peepers will especially enjoy the drive in autumn, when the hills turn shades of orange, red, and gold. Farther south along the route is The Forks, Maine's underrated adventure destination with seasonal charm.
Living in the southern part of the county gives retirees easier access to everyday conveniences, while areas farther north are best for those comfortable with remote living. Of course, one trade-off is a long, snowy winter, especially near the Canadian border. As in other parts of the Northeast, residents should plan for heating bills, snow removal, and sometimes difficult driving conditions. Still, for anyone who enjoys all four seasons, friendly small towns, and the great outdoors, Somerset County offers an affordable alternative for retiring in New England without burning through your nest egg.