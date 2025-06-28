New England's Kennebec Valley Town Is A Riverside Hub With Outdoor Thrills And Farm-Fresh Eats

With its strikingly beautiful coastlines, maritime heritage, and hikeable mountains, it's no surprise that Maine is a beloved vacation destination, home to picture-perfect towns bursting with beaches and New England charm. In the scenic Kennebec Valley, which spans around 5,000 square miles along its namesake river, history and artisan culture converge with beautiful landscapes and ample opportunities for enjoying the outdoors.

About an hour and 20 minutes north of Bath, another dreamy New England river town offering lighthouse-dotted island views, you'll find Skowhegan, a quaint and historic town bordering the Kennebec River. Home to the oldest state fair in the country, along with a number of other festivals and unique points of interest, you'll want to make sure this stop is on your Northeast itinerary. Driving is the best way to get to this inviting city and explore its surroundings, with airports in Augusta, Bangor, and Portland all well within two hours of driving time.

For art enthusiasts, Skowhegan is practically synonymous with the renowned Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture. Founded by a group of artists in 1946, the school runs a popular program that invites 65 emerging artists to work alongside faculty artists for a nine-week period every summer. There's no shortage of art to see around Skowhegan, too. Follow the Langlais Art Trail to take in 21 sculptures made from found materials and scrap wood by prolific folk artist Bernard Langlais. Open from May through December, the River Roads Artisans Gallery showcases work by regional makers ranging from ceramics and glass to painting and fiber arts.