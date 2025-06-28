New England's Kennebec Valley Town Is A Riverside Hub With Outdoor Thrills And Farm-Fresh Eats
With its strikingly beautiful coastlines, maritime heritage, and hikeable mountains, it's no surprise that Maine is a beloved vacation destination, home to picture-perfect towns bursting with beaches and New England charm. In the scenic Kennebec Valley, which spans around 5,000 square miles along its namesake river, history and artisan culture converge with beautiful landscapes and ample opportunities for enjoying the outdoors.
About an hour and 20 minutes north of Bath, another dreamy New England river town offering lighthouse-dotted island views, you'll find Skowhegan, a quaint and historic town bordering the Kennebec River. Home to the oldest state fair in the country, along with a number of other festivals and unique points of interest, you'll want to make sure this stop is on your Northeast itinerary. Driving is the best way to get to this inviting city and explore its surroundings, with airports in Augusta, Bangor, and Portland all well within two hours of driving time.
For art enthusiasts, Skowhegan is practically synonymous with the renowned Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture. Founded by a group of artists in 1946, the school runs a popular program that invites 65 emerging artists to work alongside faculty artists for a nine-week period every summer. There's no shortage of art to see around Skowhegan, too. Follow the Langlais Art Trail to take in 21 sculptures made from found materials and scrap wood by prolific folk artist Bernard Langlais. Open from May through December, the River Roads Artisans Gallery showcases work by regional makers ranging from ceramics and glass to painting and fiber arts.
Explore endless outdoor recreation in Skowhegan
For the adrenaline junkies among us, Skowhegan is a great jumping-off point for whitewater rafting. Numerous outfitters run trips for beginners and experienced thrill-seekers alike along a popular 12-mile stretch of the Kennebec River known as The Forks. Experience the thrill of rafting on advanced Class IV rapids with the vast Kennebec Gorge all around you. For something a little tamer, head to the river's lower section. The area also boasts fantastic fly fishing opportunities for brook trout and landlocked salmon.
In the town of Skowhegan, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway called Skowhegan River Park, or Run of River. The project will feature a "whitewater play park" with rapids and waves for kayaks, canoes, tubes, and paddle boards in the vein of Bend's Whitewater Park on central Oregon's wild and scenic Deschutes River. The plan also includes a year-round trail system for hiking, cycling, and cross-country skiing. The community celebrates its deep connection to the river as a natural resource and historic travel route for Native American tribes with Skowhegan River Days, held each month throughout the summer.
Dine and unwind in Skowhegan
If you're a fan of unique festivals and not one to loaf around, check out the Maine Grain Alliance's annual Maine Artisan Bread Fair in July. The event accompanies the Kneading Conference, a unique event attended by a wide range of brewers, farmers, and bakers to spotlight all things grain. On that note, those who love a good brewski are in for a treat with the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival, a one-day event held in August featuring delicious drinks from more than two dozen Maine breweries, distilleries, and wineries. For farm-fresh eats, head to the Skowhegan Farmers Market, where you can browse a huge variety of seasonal goodies and locally-made products throughout the year.
Skowhegan is a haven for foodies, with local favorites like the charming Snack Shack, which features homemade seafood chowder along with a rotating menu of sandwich specials. Craft beverages, breakfast staples, and lunch sandwiches are definitely worth ordering at Joe's Flat Iron Café. Whether you're winding down at the end of the day or washing down a delicious meal from The Miller's Table at Maine Grains or Al's Pizza, stop by for a glass at the Unwined wine bar. For outstanding cuisine and scenic views, it's hard to top Old Mill Pub, which serves delicious food, rotating craft beer, and sweeping vistas of the Kennebec River.
As for where to spend the night, consider the city's old spinning mill, now a wonderful industrial-chic hotel called The Skowhegan by Kasa. The Towne Motel offers budget-friendly yet comfortable accommodations, and the area happens to be a bit of a camping oasis, too. The scenic Two Rivers Campground is nestled on the western fringe of town, the Skowhegan / Kennebec KOA is just a 15-minute drive west of downtown, and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Yonderhill is just 5 miles outside of town. Don't forget the s'mores ingredients!