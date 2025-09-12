Maine's Underrated Adventure Destination Thrives With Vibrant Fall Foliage, Uncrowded Thrills, And Seasonal Charm

Though it may seem like just another small town destination, The Forks is a hidden gem for all things outdoors. A plantation that got its name from the location at the confluence of the Dead and Kennebec Rivers, The Forks offers Maine visitors a wealth of activities. Being situated on two different rivers means that it's one of the best areas for whitewater rafting in the state. You can also enjoy activities like tubing, floating, kayaking, ATVs, and even snowmobiling in the winter.

The Forks is also situated on the Old Canada Road Scenic Byway (U.S. Route 201), one of the many national scenic byways that you can find in the state, like Maine's "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway." The winding roads of the byway are the perfect route for a picturesque road trip, especially during autumn when you'll have colorful leaves as your backdrop. Fall foliage typically peaks in Western Maine between October 6 and 13. However, the northern region can start seeing fall colors as early as the last week of September. Beyond the twisting roads, you can also head into the mountains for amazing summit views and find the trailhead for one of New England's tallest waterfalls, Moxie Falls.

If you're coming from farther away, the Greenville Municipal Airport is less than an hour's drive, while Bangor International Airport is about a two-hour drive. Visitors will want to rent a car on arrival as The Forks is a fairly remote area, isn't serviced by public transportation, and is best explored with your own set of wheels.