Maine's Underrated Adventure Destination Thrives With Vibrant Fall Foliage, Uncrowded Thrills, And Seasonal Charm
Though it may seem like just another small town destination, The Forks is a hidden gem for all things outdoors. A plantation that got its name from the location at the confluence of the Dead and Kennebec Rivers, The Forks offers Maine visitors a wealth of activities. Being situated on two different rivers means that it's one of the best areas for whitewater rafting in the state. You can also enjoy activities like tubing, floating, kayaking, ATVs, and even snowmobiling in the winter.
The Forks is also situated on the Old Canada Road Scenic Byway (U.S. Route 201), one of the many national scenic byways that you can find in the state, like Maine's "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway." The winding roads of the byway are the perfect route for a picturesque road trip, especially during autumn when you'll have colorful leaves as your backdrop. Fall foliage typically peaks in Western Maine between October 6 and 13. However, the northern region can start seeing fall colors as early as the last week of September. Beyond the twisting roads, you can also head into the mountains for amazing summit views and find the trailhead for one of New England's tallest waterfalls, Moxie Falls.
If you're coming from farther away, the Greenville Municipal Airport is less than an hour's drive, while Bangor International Airport is about a two-hour drive. Visitors will want to rent a car on arrival as The Forks is a fairly remote area, isn't serviced by public transportation, and is best explored with your own set of wheels.
Where to see fall foliage in The Forks, Maine
The best way to see fall foliage in The Forks is by renting a car and driving down the Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway. Spanning 78 miles, the road starts at the Robbins Hill Scenic Overlook in Solon and ends at the Canadian border above Jackman, Maine. There are a few driving loops recommended for foliage viewing in the area. One of them comes from Bingham, passing through Caratunk and The Forks. Continue onto Jackman Village, Rockwood, and Greenville before finishing the loop with Monson and Abbot and coming full circle in Bingham.
If you're up for a hike for a more immersive retreat into nature, head to the mountains. Don't miss Moxie Falls, an easy 2-mile out-and-back trail that takes less than an hour to complete. The first half of the trail is accessible, but the terrain becomes steeper halfway through. The waterfall has swimming holes both above and below the falls with a single vertical drop of about 90 feet. Near the Moxie Falls trailhead, you can also add the Mosquito Mountain Trail to your day of adventure. The trail is a moderate trek at 2.8 miles total, taking around two hours to complete. The hike also offers views of Mosquito and Moxie Pond from the top.
How to experience the Kennebec and Dead Rivers
Situated at the confluence of two rivers, it's no surprise that The Forks is known as the "Whitewater Capital of Maine." The Kennebec and Dead Rivers have Class I through V rapids, meaning that there are rafting trips for all skill levels. Several companies offer rafting tours, such as Northern Outdoors and Three Rivers Whitewater. Whitewater rafting tours can last from four to eight hours, with lunch often included in the package. The Dead River only has eight dam releases per season, so make sure to check the dates before booking. If you'd like something more laidback and casual, you can opt for river tubing or floating, which are self-guided tours. You can also head to either Moxie or Pleasant Pond, two nearby lakes, if you're looking for casual boating or fishing.
Northern Outdoors and Three Rivers Whitewater also offer accommodations in addition to their adventure packages at The Forks Adventure Resort and The Forks Fun Resort. Staying in one of their resorts can be more convenient if you want to be closer to the action. Other options also include campgrounds, like Kennebec Riverside Campground with views of the Kennebec and Dead Rivers. For more outdoor adventures nearby, one of Maine's best small towns, Monson, is less than 1.5 hours away.