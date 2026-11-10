Just Over An Hour From Lincoln Is Nebraska's City With Scenic Camping, Local Eats, And Family Fun
Too many travelers overlook Nebraska as an ideal vacation spot. With sprawling countryside and rural hamlets to explore, both outdoor fiends and sightseers will find something interesting in the Cornhusker State. Vacationers bringing kids along for the ride should plan a trip to Fairbury, a small city in Nebraska's southeast corner that was once a stopping point along the historic Oregon Trail. With a walkable downtown district for sightseeing and a giant playground at the public park, this laid-back locale offers all kinds of family-friendly excitement.
Upon arriving in downtown Fairbury, sightseers will no doubt want to explore. Dominating the Commercial Historic District is the courthouse square, a sprawling lawn shaded by trees. The domed bell tower of the historic Jefferson County Courthouse peeks above the branches, and every hour, the square echoes with the chimes of Little Ben, the courthouse bell. Snap photos on the entrance steps of the courthouse, or find a bench beneath the trees to sit and enjoy the scenery. Paved with red bricks, the streets around the courthouse square are framed on all sides by local boutiques and cafes amid Italianate facades. When hunger strikes, a small-town steakhouse and a Mexican restaurant are just a few of the many dining options around town.
Tiny tots can run around Fairbury City Park, where a Wild West-themed playground and the local pool await, while train fiends should spend the day at the Rock Island Railroad Museum. Railroad artifacts and scale model locomotives are displayed within the old ticket office and station lobby. Meanwhile, a tranquil lake campground on the outskirts of town beckons outdoor fiends to spend the night beneath the stars. Locals over in Lincoln, the state capital, can drive south to reach Fairbury in just a little over an hour.
Enjoy family fun and camping in Fairbury
There is tons of family fun to be found in Fairbury. Just a short walk from the courthouse square is City Park, a sprawling oasis. Wide, paved lanes weave between shady woodlands, beckoning visitors to enjoy a leisurely stroll while the kids run around. Between the trees is a wooden playground called Frontier Fun Park, which was built to resemble a miniature Wild West town. Painted signage indicates the hotel and barbershop, with pointed turrets serving as lookout towers. Monkey bars, rope bridges, and a twisting slide add even more excitement for young explorers. Entry to the playground is free, and it stays open until late evening.
Also part of City Park is the Fairbury Waterpark, which is open during the summer. Jump right into the pool to cool off on a hot day, or hit the slides to zoom into the water. There is a deep end for adults to dive into, along with a kiddie zone for babies and tiny tots.
Meanwhile, outdoor fiends in the mood for some camping should head to Crystal Springs Park and Campground, just on the edge of town. Grassy lawns dotted with trees frame the edges of three small lakes, where visitors can pitch a tent or park a motorhome to spend the night. Spread across more than 70 acres, the campground features campsites with electricity and even a playground for kids. Bring gear to fish for bluegill, trout, and bass in the lakes, and sit back to enjoy the sunset views across the water. Make sure to book in advance to get one of the lakefront campsites. For more outdoor adventures, about two hours away is Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area, a family-friendly lake park with fishing, hiking, and RV camping.
Local places to eat in Fairbury, Nebraska
After the day's exploits, the town's local eateries await. And if you're going camping at Crystal Springs Park, why not grab some takeout before heading to your campsite? Only a short walk around the corner from the courthouse square is Rowdy's Steakhouse, which is highly rated on Google. Featuring a simple brick facade that matches the brick-paved street, the restaurant invites diners to sit up at the bar or grab a seat amid casual surroundings. "Don't forget the pie, it will change your world," wrote a previous customer. Daily dinner specials include prime rib on Saturdays and whiskey bourbon sirloin on Wednesdays, along with a rotating menu of daily lunch specials. Other reviews also mention the generous portions and welcoming staff.
For some zingier flavors, head to Jalisco Restaurant, overlooking the courthouse square. Also well-rated on Google, the restaurant offers an extensive menu of classic Mexican dishes. "The enchiladas and flautas we tried were delicious," a previous customer wrote. Order jumbo burritos and beef fajitas, paired with sides like cheesy nachos and refried beans. Seafood dishes include tilapia tacos, shrimp cocktail, and shrimp salad. For dessert, try the fried ice cream or sopapillas, a traditional fried pastry often drizzled with honey and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Wash it all down with a few margaritas or daiquiris.
End the day with drinks at Tooley's Bar, which sports an Italianate facade that looks like an old-timey saloon straight from the Wild West. Sip cold beers and mingle with locals amid the rustic atmosphere. After exploring Fairbury, continue your Nebraska adventures just an hour away in York, a charming city with museums, shops, and outdoor fun. Only a little further away is Hastings, an ideal weekend escape with one-of-a-kind museums and outdoor adventures.