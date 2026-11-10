Just Over An Hour From Lincoln Is Nebraska's City With Scenic Camping, Local Eats, And Family Fun

Too many travelers overlook Nebraska as an ideal vacation spot. With sprawling countryside and rural hamlets to explore, both outdoor fiends and sightseers will find something interesting in the Cornhusker State. Vacationers bringing kids along for the ride should plan a trip to Fairbury, a small city in Nebraska's southeast corner that was once a stopping point along the historic Oregon Trail. With a walkable downtown district for sightseeing and a giant playground at the public park, this laid-back locale offers all kinds of family-friendly excitement.

Upon arriving in downtown Fairbury, sightseers will no doubt want to explore. Dominating the Commercial Historic District is the courthouse square, a sprawling lawn shaded by trees. The domed bell tower of the historic Jefferson County Courthouse peeks above the branches, and every hour, the square echoes with the chimes of Little Ben, the courthouse bell. Snap photos on the entrance steps of the courthouse, or find a bench beneath the trees to sit and enjoy the scenery. Paved with red bricks, the streets around the courthouse square are framed on all sides by local boutiques and cafes amid Italianate facades. When hunger strikes, a small-town steakhouse and a Mexican restaurant are just a few of the many dining options around town.

Tiny tots can run around Fairbury City Park, where a Wild West-themed playground and the local pool await, while train fiends should spend the day at the Rock Island Railroad Museum. Railroad artifacts and scale model locomotives are displayed within the old ticket office and station lobby. Meanwhile, a tranquil lake campground on the outskirts of town beckons outdoor fiends to spend the night beneath the stars. Locals over in Lincoln, the state capital, can drive south to reach Fairbury in just a little over an hour.