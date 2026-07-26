Hidden Near Omaha Is Nebraska's Family-Friendly Lake Park With Fishing, Hiking, And RV Camping
Nebraska is often overlooked as a travel destination, but the state isn't without its bucket list-worthy spots that deserve to be on your radar. In fact, hidden just under 30 minutes from Omaha, Nebraska, is a family-friendly lake park with opportunities for fishing and boating. The 450-acre Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area is anchored by the 105-acre Walnut Creek Lake, where anglers can cast a line from shore or a boat. A boat ramp and dock make it easy to launch and tie off your watercraft, and a handicapped-accessible fishing pier ensures everyone can enjoy the family-friendly lake fun.
Much of Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area is left to nature, but hikers, bikers, and horseback riders need not worry, as the park has a few trails for these activities as well. Whether you want an easy, paved path or a more natural setting through Nebraska prairie, you'll find a suitable trail at Walnut Creek Lake. Plus, the main paved trail connects to other trails that lead out of the park, allowing you to tailor the length of your excursion to the needs and ability level of you and your group.
RV camping at Walnut Creek Campground is an excellent way to thoroughly experience this family-friendly park. The developed sites ensure you're comfortable during your stay, while the long, concrete pads can accommodate most RV setups. On Google Maps, the campground has a 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer commenting, "Sites were nicely spaced, with level concrete pads. Somewhat private, with many trees." Being on the outskirts of Omaha, which is Nebraska's largest city, makes Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area the ideal destination for a quick getaway.
Waterfront fun at Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area
Fishing is a popular pastime at Walnut Creek Lake, and the 105-acre lake itself is a major draw to this gem just south of Omaha. One previous visitor described the spot as being "great for fishing" and "very relaxing." The handicapped-accessible fishing pier makes it easy to get near the water, and there's also a bridge to an island where anglers can walk out to try their luck casting from shore. Little ones can also have fun here or at the nearby playground. A traveler noted that aside from being "a great fishing hole," their "kids love to walk around and explore" when they visit the recreation area.
The Walnut Creek Lake reservoir is managed by the Nebraska Parks & Game Commission, which stocks the lake's waters with a variety of fish species. You can try your hand at catching everything from bass and bluegill to crappie and sunfish. Catfish are also lurking within Walnut Creek Lake's waters, giving you plenty of options when selecting your fishing preference for the day.
Small boats, kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can launch from the boat ramp that's adjacent to a large parking lot. There is a no-wake policy that caps boats at a speed of 5 mph, keeping things peaceful for everyone on the lake and along the shoreline. Consider extending your fishing adventure by driving to another fun family park with water recreation, Yanney Heritage Park.
Go RV camping at Walnut Creek Campground
Although fishing is the main attraction, hiking, walking, jogging, and biking along the 3-mile paved loop trail is another way to enjoy Walnut Creek Lake. This trail takes you around the entire perimeter of the lake's shoreline, with one traveler saying, "the paved loop isn't boring, [...] there are elevation changes, curves, and changes in the ecosystem." A connector trail can take you through a tunnel under Highway 370 and into the surrounding neighborhood if you want to extend your excursion, or there's a connection to the 96th Street Trail you can check out, too.
In addition to the paved loop, you'll find 5 miles of lush trails at Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area. The more natural trail system has sections for hikers, bikers, and equestrians. And with 70% of this park left to nature, there's a good chance you'll spot birds or other wildlife as you make your way through the prairie. "Beautiful place to walk or just enjoy the lake and birds and other wildlife," wrote a previous visitor.
Bring your RV and spend the night at the 44-site Walnut Creek Campground, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, this does allow you the flexibility to stay as long as you like, up to the two-week limit. Every site has a 55-foot concrete pad and electricity with 30- and 50-amp connections. You'll find water spigots in the campground, plus there's a dump station on-site. An affordable nightly rate, with a discount if you stay a week, makes this an inexpensive option near Omaha for families and budget-minded travelers. For more camping options, visit the scenic Lake Anita State Park, which also has a swim beach and trails.