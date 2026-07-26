Hidden Near Omaha Is Nebraska's Family-Friendly Lake Park With Fishing, Hiking, And RV Camping

Nebraska is often overlooked as a travel destination, but the state isn't without its bucket list-worthy spots that deserve to be on your radar. In fact, hidden just under 30 minutes from Omaha, Nebraska, is a family-friendly lake park with opportunities for fishing and boating. The 450-acre Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area is anchored by the 105-acre Walnut Creek Lake, where anglers can cast a line from shore or a boat. A boat ramp and dock make it easy to launch and tie off your watercraft, and a handicapped-accessible fishing pier ensures everyone can enjoy the family-friendly lake fun.

Much of Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area is left to nature, but hikers, bikers, and horseback riders need not worry, as the park has a few trails for these activities as well. Whether you want an easy, paved path or a more natural setting through Nebraska prairie, you'll find a suitable trail at Walnut Creek Lake. Plus, the main paved trail connects to other trails that lead out of the park, allowing you to tailor the length of your excursion to the needs and ability level of you and your group.

RV camping at Walnut Creek Campground is an excellent way to thoroughly experience this family-friendly park. The developed sites ensure you're comfortable during your stay, while the long, concrete pads can accommodate most RV setups. On Google Maps, the campground has a 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer commenting, "Sites were nicely spaced, with level concrete pads. Somewhat private, with many trees." Being on the outskirts of Omaha, which is Nebraska's largest city, makes Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area the ideal destination for a quick getaway.