This Nebraska City Is The Ideal Weekend Escape With One-Of-A-Kind Museums And Outdoor Adventures

When you picture Nebraska, you might imagine places like Bellevue, "the Birthplace of Nebraska," and the state's oldest town with charm, forest adventures, and historic roots. In short, a quintessentially Midwestern getaway spot. If you're looking for somewhere with a strong artistic vibe, maybe you picture Omaha, Nebraska's largest city which is a mecca for indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails. But if you're on the hunt for somewhere that is a perfect mix of both, look no further than Hastings!

This little city sits just 2.5 hours from Omaha, and less than 2 hours from Lincoln, with the nearest travel hub being Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, just 40 minutes away by car. A wonderful spot for a peaceful weekend retreat, Hastings boasts plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure, whether that's spent on the water or on dry land.

Outdoor enthusiasts should plan to spend some time at Lake Hastings. Here, you can enjoy a scenic walk along the city's most popular trail, the Lake Hastings Park Loop. This is an hour-long walk that provides plenty of fun along the way, including a disc golf course and sand volleyball. It's also a popular spot for fishing and boating, and while canoes and kayaks don't require a permit, it's easy to obtain one for just $7 per day if you plan on exploring the water in a motorized boat.