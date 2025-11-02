This Nebraska City Is The Ideal Weekend Escape With One-Of-A-Kind Museums And Outdoor Adventures
When you picture Nebraska, you might imagine places like Bellevue, "the Birthplace of Nebraska," and the state's oldest town with charm, forest adventures, and historic roots. In short, a quintessentially Midwestern getaway spot. If you're looking for somewhere with a strong artistic vibe, maybe you picture Omaha, Nebraska's largest city which is a mecca for indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails. But if you're on the hunt for somewhere that is a perfect mix of both, look no further than Hastings!
This little city sits just 2.5 hours from Omaha, and less than 2 hours from Lincoln, with the nearest travel hub being Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, just 40 minutes away by car. A wonderful spot for a peaceful weekend retreat, Hastings boasts plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure, whether that's spent on the water or on dry land.
Outdoor enthusiasts should plan to spend some time at Lake Hastings. Here, you can enjoy a scenic walk along the city's most popular trail, the Lake Hastings Park Loop. This is an hour-long walk that provides plenty of fun along the way, including a disc golf course and sand volleyball. It's also a popular spot for fishing and boating, and while canoes and kayaks don't require a permit, it's easy to obtain one for just $7 per day if you plan on exploring the water in a motorized boat.
Museums and culture in Hastings, Nebraska
Aside from its natural attractions, Hastings is a city known for museums and quirky culture. Hastings Museum is a top spot to visit, and it boasts diverse exhibits that range from natural and local history to weaponry, and even collections of rocks and antiques. It also features a planetarium, which makes it great for families with young children.
One of the best exhibits at Hastings Museum, however, is the Birthplace of Kool-Aid exhibit. Nebraska's official soft drink was invented by Edwin Perkins in Hastings in 1927. This unique exhibition focuses on both his life and how Kool-Aid took the world by storm, becoming a culturally iconic drink that's enjoyed by many today. The museum is open every day except Mondays, and costs less than $10.
If you're interested in exploring more of Hastings' culture, head into downtown, where you'll find a wide range of public art pieces, a colorful community mural, and even themed restaurants like Kitty's Roadhouse. Those looking for unique gifts to bring home can also check out Hastings Antique Mall, the perfect spot for those looking to turn their trip into a vintage treasure hunt for amazing one-of-a-kind souvenirs.
Where to stay and when to visit Hastings, Nebraska
Hastings is home to a great selection of top-name hotel chains and boutique stays. Those looking to enjoy the city's artsy vibe from the comfort of their bed can book a stay at the modern Skylofts, with a selection of quirky themed lofts starting at $150 per night. If you're looking for something a little more tried and tested, the Hampton Inn Hastings is a great choice with plenty of amenities like free hot breakfast, free parking, and an indoor pool.
Hastings is a great place to visit in either the late spring or early fall when temperatures hover between 24°F and 78°F. If you were intrigued by the aforementioned Kool-Aid exhibit, plan your vacation to Hastings, Nebraska, during August when the annual Kool-Aid Days Festival takes place. Visitors can take part in the parade, various food stalls, and even a 5k run. Of course, there is also plenty of Kool-Aid to go around, with dozens of different flavors to sample.