A Half Hour From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is An Ex-Mining Village With Coastal Vibes, A Garden, And Nature Reserve

As the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, the United Kingdom is packed with ex-mining villages. Coal was a driving force of the country's industrial advancement, and while many places have slipped through the cracks of history, some still stand out; like Easington Colliery, a name which has become synonymous with British coal mining. It's a literal connection, since a colliery refers to all the buildings of a coal mining operation.

Located on the coast of the North Sea half an hour south of Newcastle upon Tyne, the coastal village of Easington Colliery was birthed in the early 1900s around the mine that gave it its name and raison d'être for its first 100 years. Several thousand people worked for the highly successful mine, which at its peak produced over 1 million tons of coal annually. This success turned the village into a thriving community, though that community was transformed in 1951 when an explosion in the mine killed 83 people in one of the United Kingdom's worst mining accidents (via University of Wolverhampton). The village made headlines again later as one of the frontlines of the miners' strike of 1984-1985, during which time the police were seen clashing with the miners.

Since the mine's closure in 1993, Easington Colliery has found new ways of expressing its identity. The colliery is now a peaceful nature reserve where you can enjoy sweeping sea views and hike down to England's longest coastal path along a quiet beach. A memorial garden honors the village's coal workers and those who died in the accident. It's no wonder that "Billy Elliot" was filmed in Easington Colliery, as perhaps few places are as representative of Britain's mining industry as this.