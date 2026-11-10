Gen-Xers Are Leaving St. Louis And Moving To This Sun-Soaked Mountain City 850 Miles Away

So much sunshine offers plenty of opportunity to visit the best Colorado parks around the Denver area, like verdant City Park and Ruby Hill Park. D-Town gets only about 14 to 15 inches of annual precipitation. And even when the ground is carpeted by snow, Denver skies can be cloudless. These dreamy bluebird days are what skiers and snowboarders live for when heading to the myriad ski resorts surrounding the city.

Sunny skies encourage outdoor adventures, most of which are far more budget-friendly and healthier than staying indoors at restaurants, movie theaters, or bars during inclement weather. Colorado residents spend a great deal of time taking advantage of the favorable weather. You can find enchanting forest trails an hour outside of Denver to hike or mountain bike. Strapping on snowshoes or cross-country skis each winter doesn't require the purchase of a lift ticket. Healthy, active living is the main reason Travel + Leisure ranked Denver among the "10 Best Places for Gen X to Live in the U.S."

Conversely, St. Louis gets about 202 days of sunshine and 42 inches of rain annually. In fact, the "Gateway to the West" sees some form of precipitation an average of 105 days a year. But dreary days don't always lend themselves to active Gen-Xers exploring the parks and rivers around Missouri's second-largest city.