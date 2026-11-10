Between Skegness And Cromer Is A Cozy Village With Coastal Camping, Beaches, And Lavender Fields
Lavender fields usually conjure up the rolling countryside and sleepy villages of Provence, France, yet the county of Norfolk, on England's North Sea coast, begs to differ. If you're driving through the area, say, on your way from London to the popular royal Sandringham Estate, there's a charming village nearby that's worth the detour. The village of Heacham is tucked into the shallow bay known as The Wash, surrounded by the scenic Norfolk Coast nature preserve, offering its visitors an enjoyable break by the sea.
Heacham sits halfway between the famous seaside resort towns of Skegness and Cromer, so if you happen to be gallivanting along England's eastern coast between the two, you will find this charming village full of pleasant surprises. It boasts a rich history, having been settled since at least the fifth century when the Anglo-Saxons crossed over just across the narrow sea, and has a surprising connection to Pocahontas as well. Having been a reputable seaside resort since the mid-19th century, Heacham's beaches are some of the few on the coast where you can enjoy seeing the sun set over the sea, as the village faces the bay to the west.
Your visit to this cozy village can be stretched over a weekend, as Heacham offers several accommodations in the form of cottages, hotels, and guest houses, as well as fun coastal camping options. Norfolk Lavender, a picturesque farm, is one of England's largest lavender producers and a great place to start your tour, with almost a century of artisanal legacy under its belt. If you're staying for a while, head on over to your camping site of choice to settle in, with the day capped off with a scenic sunset walk on Heacham's beaches.
Lavender fields and camping by the sea
When entering Heacham, pay close attention to the village's crest sign with the figure of Pocahontas on your left, a commemoration of the famous Native American princess who married Heacham native John Rolfe and spent time with his family here for several years. Immediately on your right, fields of lavender await. Since 1932, Norfolk Lavender has put Heacham on the map, with its scenic rows of the light purple plant and high-quality oil distillations. A passion project of a local florist, the operation started off with six acres of land and 13,000 plants, growing to nearly 100 acres almost a century later. The farm is located on Lynn Road at the Caley Mill, and the best time to visit it is certainly during the lavender's seasonal bloom from mid-June until late July.
As with other lavender growing spots (such as the endless sea of purple at the Plateau of Valensole in Provence), you'll find dozens of varieties of the plant at Norfolk Lavender — more than 50, to be exact. Each variety is cultivated and appreciated for its unique qualities and uses. Ranging from the classic English, Mediterranean, and even Japanese species, some are celebrated for their color, others for their fragrance, and others for decor. Although the larger fields surrounding the farm aren't open to the public, their miniature gardens welcome guests free of charge. The nursery and shop are also worth a peek, as you might want to take one of their fragrant plants or beauty products home.
With the lavender fields behind you, it's time to enjoy what visitors have flocked here for since the Victorian era: the beaches and a cozy spot by the sea. The Hunstanton campground has welcomed guests since 1864, and sits a two-minute walk away from Heacham South Beach. Tents, campervans and motorhomes are welcome, along with pets.
Catching the sea breeze on Heacham's beaches
Heacham officially has two beaches, Heacham South and Heacham North, each with its own distinct character. If you're looking for tranquility, rugged beauty, and wildlife, then the south beach is your best option, minutes away from the previously mentioned Hunstanton campground. If a promenade beach is your preference, the north beach will allow you to take in the scenery typical of this Norfolk coast, with public toilets, benches, and holiday chalets, with locals walking their dogs. The nearby Cedar Springs Log Cabins is a cozier alternative for your stay, a highly rated self-catering accommodation of variously sized cabins with free Wi-Fi and other basic necessities.
The beaches in Heacham are perfect for long strolls and typical of the picturesque North Norfolk landscape with its many nature reserves. A stroll south along the sand dunes can take you all the way to Snettisham beach, which is highly recommended for its sunset views and birdwatching with very few people in sight, according to Google reviews. A 40-minute walk on Heacham North will take you to the neighboring town of Hunstanton, but keep in mind that some areas can be rather muddy among the groynes. You can also stop by the Silver Sands on Heacham North for a rustic seaside pub experience.
If you are looking to visit Heacham during the warmer months, then your best bet is to aim for mid-June until early September, with the average temperature sitting around 65 Fahrenheit. The winter months are known to be windy and cold, with averages below 48 Fahrenheit. With your seaside weekend wrapped up, it's worth driving just over an hour east to check out Norwich, England's "City of Stories" and a medieval UNESCO gem.