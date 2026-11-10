Between Skegness And Cromer Is A Cozy Village With Coastal Camping, Beaches, And Lavender Fields

Lavender fields usually conjure up the rolling countryside and sleepy villages of Provence, France, yet the county of Norfolk, on England's North Sea coast, begs to differ. If you're driving through the area, say, on your way from London to the popular royal Sandringham Estate, there's a charming village nearby that's worth the detour. The village of Heacham is tucked into the shallow bay known as The Wash, surrounded by the scenic Norfolk Coast nature preserve, offering its visitors an enjoyable break by the sea.

Heacham sits halfway between the famous seaside resort towns of Skegness and Cromer, so if you happen to be gallivanting along England's eastern coast between the two, you will find this charming village full of pleasant surprises. It boasts a rich history, having been settled since at least the fifth century when the Anglo-Saxons crossed over just across the narrow sea, and has a surprising connection to Pocahontas as well. Having been a reputable seaside resort since the mid-19th century, Heacham's beaches are some of the few on the coast where you can enjoy seeing the sun set over the sea, as the village faces the bay to the west.

Your visit to this cozy village can be stretched over a weekend, as Heacham offers several accommodations in the form of cottages, hotels, and guest houses, as well as fun coastal camping options. Norfolk Lavender, a picturesque farm, is one of England's largest lavender producers and a great place to start your tour, with almost a century of artisanal legacy under its belt. If you're staying for a while, head on over to your camping site of choice to settle in, with the day capped off with a scenic sunset walk on Heacham's beaches.