France's Most Naturally Beautiful Region Is Famous For Endless Lavender Fields And Unbeatable Truffles

A mosaic of vivid purple fields, beautiful blue skies, and striking orange sunsets awaits in Valensole, a picturesque little village known for its endless lavender fields in the summer and fragrant winter truffles. The village's name is taken from the two Latin words: Vallis and solis, meaning valley of the sun, an epithet of a kind, named after the fact that the valley benefits from a delightful 300 days of sunshine a year. And while the main draw is the lavender, the star of social media for a few months a year, Valensole has a wonderful old town, with tipsy cobbled streets winding up towards the historic Saint-Blaise church sitting atop the hill, and, thanks to its elevation, it enjoys stunning views of the valley.

You'll find Valensole wrapped around a hillside in lovely Provence, the colorful French region known for its history and cuisine. It's surrounded by the sweeping gradients of the Plateau of Valensole, France's largest area dedicated to lavender cultivation, and a perfect stop for anyone driving the iconic Lavender Route.

The closest major international airport is Marseille, France's oldest city, from which you can drive to Valensole in around one hour. As it's a very remote village, there are very few public transport options available. But if you are traveling by train while in France, then you'll need to reach a nearby station such as Manosque Greoux Bains and from there take either a taxi in around 20 minutes or a 35-minute bus ride to Segond, which is around a five-minute walk from Valensole.